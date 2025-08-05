Alabama Enacts 'Powering Growth Act,' Establishing State Energy Infrastructure Bank

Alabama has established a sweeping energy infrastructure financing program through the "Powering Growth Act," outlined in Senate Bill 304, which was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on May 14, 2025, and became effective June 1, 2025. The legislation creates the Alabama Energy Infrastructure Bank (AEIB) and associated funds under the State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) to support industrial and economic growth statewide.

The legislation specifically targets Alabama's 10 priority economic sectors identified in the state's strategic growth plan, including metals and advanced materials, chemical manufacturing, and technology industries — all of which require substantial energy infrastructure. These energy-intensive sectors are driving the projected 6GW peak demand increase, representing a 33% growth that existing infrastructure cannot adequately support.

Key Takeaways

$1 billion bond authority addresses critical infrastructure gaps. With peak energy demand forecasted to rise 33% over the next decade, this substantial financing capacity directly targets transmission and substation expansion needs.

With peak energy demand forecasted to rise 33% over the next decade, this substantial financing capacity directly targets transmission and substation expansion needs. Alabama creates a first-of-its-kind state energy infrastructure bank and Strategic Energy Infrastructure Development Fund. This represents a forward approach in a traditionally fossil-heavy state, positioning Alabama as an early mover in state-led energy infrastructure financing.

This represents a forward approach in a traditionally fossil-heavy state, positioning Alabama as an early mover in state-led energy infrastructure financing. Rural communities receive guaranteed investment allocation. The mandated 40% rural allocation through 2030 (50% post-2030) ensures meaningful infrastructure investment in underserved areas, potentially attracting manufacturers and logistics firms to rural counties. Rural counties are defined as having populations of less than 150,000.

The mandated 40% rural allocation through 2030 (50% post-2030) ensures meaningful infrastructure investment in underserved areas, potentially attracting manufacturers and logistics firms to rural counties. Rural counties are defined as having populations of less than 150,000. Strategic equipment procurement eliminates development delays. The Strategic Energy Infrastructure Development Fund's ability to pre-purchase long-lead equipment like transformers addresses supply chain bottlenecks that can delay projects for years.

The Strategic Energy Infrastructure Development Fund's ability to pre-purchase long-lead equipment like transformers addresses supply chain bottlenecks that can delay projects for years. No new taxes or ratepayer burdens imposed. The program leverages existing state capital and tobacco settlement proceeds to attract private and federal investment, avoiding additional costs to citizens while maximizing public investment impact.

Program Benefits

The AEIB provides financing for utility and energy infrastructure needed at industrial development sites through a comprehensive approach. The bank is modeled similarly to a "green bank" but funds infrastructure across all energy types, not just renewables. SIDA is authorized to issue up to $1 billion in bonds to finance eligible projects, with an initial $50 million seed fund primarily sourced from the Alabama 21st Century Fund (tobacco settlement proceeds). The program offers financing, credit enhancement, loan guarantees, and interest rate subsidies to support municipal and cooperative power providers.

AEIB Program Structure

Investment Category Description Energy Infrastructure Financing Financing for utility and energy infrastructure needed at industrial development sites, including municipal and cooperative power providers Strategic Equipment Procurement Pre-purchasing long-lead infrastructure equipment (transformers, substation gear) through the Strategic Energy Infrastructure Development Fund to avoid years-long wait times Rural Investment Mandate At least 40% of AEIB financing must go to counties with fewer than 150,000 residents through 2030; post-2030, 50% of Strategic Fund spending must serve rural areas

Eligible Projects

Eligible projects include infrastructure tied to economic development incentives under the Alabama Jobs Act, site readiness grants via SIDA, and enhancements in areas poised for future industrial growth. The program specifically targets energy infrastructure that supports:

Transmission and distribution system upgrades

Substation expansion and modernization

Industrial site power readiness

Municipal and cooperative utility infrastructure

Long-lead equipment stockpiling for rapid deployment

Grid resilience and supply chain durability improvements

Application Requirements

Requirement Description Project Eligibility Infrastructure must support economic development, site readiness, or industrial growth Rural Allocation Compliance with mandated rural county investment thresholds Utility Coordination Coordination with electric providers and local governments for project prioritization SIDA Oversight Projects operate under SIDA framework with clear metrics for compliance Annual Reporting SIDA must deliver annual performance reports to the governor and legislature Federal Alignment Coordination with federal infrastructure programs and public-private partnerships

Oversight and Accountability

The AEIB operates under robust oversight mechanisms designed to ensure responsible use of public funds and project effectiveness:

Oversight Feature Description External Expert Consultation Authority may engage outside experts to evaluate project urgency, applicant capability, and financial risk assessment Annual Performance Reporting SIDA must submit comprehensive annual reports to the governor and legislature detailing bank activities and fund utilization Federal Coordination Program aligns with federal infrastructure initiatives and can serve as a state energy financing institution under federal programs Project Monitoring Recipients must provide annual progress reports throughout the term of financial assistance Rural Compliance Tracking Mandatory monitoring ensures rural investment requirements are met, with quarterly checkpoints for fund reallocation if needed

Implementation Outlook

With the act taking effect June 1, 2025, Alabama has begun accepting applications and can deploy capital immediately. Early implementation priorities include establishing the external expert advisory framework, developing standardized application processes, and coordinating with existing economic development pipeline projects. The timing aligns strategically with federal infrastructure investments and growing industrial demand, positioning Alabama to capture significant economic development opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.