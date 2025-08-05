Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — August 2025

Recent M&A Activity:
July 17, 2025: Deep Isolation, developer of an advanced nuclear waste disposal technology designed to provide a safe and environmentally responsible method for managing radioactive materials, was acquired by Aspen-1 Acquisition through a reverse merger on July 17, 2025. The company subsequently received $33 million of development capital from NAC International, Segra Capital Management, and other undisclosed investors on July 24, 2025 through a private placement.
July 16, 2025: Resilient Power, developer of electric vehicle charging stations designed for commercial and fleet operations, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eaton for an undisclosed amount.
