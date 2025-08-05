Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — August 2025

Deep Isolation, developer of an advanced nuclear waste disposal technology designed to provide a safe and environmentally responsible method...

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Recent M&A Activity:

July 17, 2025: Deep Isolation, developer of an advanced nuclear waste disposal technology designed to provide a safe and environmentally responsible method for managing radioactive materials, was acquired by Aspen-1 Acquisition through a reverse merger on July 17, 2025. The company subsequently received $33 million of development capital from NAC International, Segra Capital Management, and other undisclosed investors on July 24, 2025 through a private placement.

July 16, 2025: Resilient Power, developer of electric vehicle charging stations designed for commercial and fleet operations, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eaton for an undisclosed amount.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.