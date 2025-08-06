Solving The Energy Transition Paradox: A Look At Challenges And Opportunities In The Chemicals Sector

Conviction is high, but execution is lagging in the race to net zero.

In early 2025, AlixPartners launched its inauguralEnergy Industry Transition Report, based on a global survey of nearly 400 executives across the energy value chain.

The report explored how committed these leaders are to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, a goal they overwhelmingly support. Over 80% of executives in energy and process industries expressed high confidence in reaching net zero, signaling strong conviction that the energy transition is both necessary and inevitable.

However, this confidence is not yet matched by concrete action. Only 29% of respondents reported having clear, measurable plans with timelines to achieve their goals. This gap is especially notable given the sector's reliance on long-lived infrastructure and the complexity of transitioning under regulatory and economic uncertainty.

The report highlights a central paradox: while belief in the transition is strong, detailed execution strategies remain scarce. AlixPartners continues to explore this disconnect with a closer look at the chemicals sector.

Download the full report here:

Co-authored by: Olivier Assaf-Chauvin

