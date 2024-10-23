ARTICLE
23 October 2024

2025 Texas Legislative Preview: Power And Data Centers

The 2025 Texas Legislative session begins on 14 January 2025 and is predicted to start where the last session stopped.
The 2025 Texas Legislative session begins on 14 January 2025 and is predicted to start where the last session stopped. There will likely be a focus on perceived issues with renewable energy, the desire to have more dispatchable energy, and the increased demand from large loads like data centers. This program is designed to provide a description of the current landscape in Texas, as well as insights on what could happen during the session. For those interested in the Texas grid, generation developers, or consumers of power.

