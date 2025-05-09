FERC Extends Order No. 2023 Interconnection Rule Compliance Filing Deadline To Spring 2024

On October 25, 2023, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order extending the deadline for Transmission Providers to submit compliance filings to implement the requirements of FERC's Order No. 2023, which adopted reforms aimed at ensuring that electricity transmission system interconnection customers can interconnect to the transmission system reliably, efficiently, and without undue discrimination. The order grants all Transmission Providers except for those with wholesale distribution access tariffs (WDAT) an extension until April 3, 2024, to submit their compliance filings, and grants those with WDAT until 90 days after the date on which their relevant regional transmission organization (RTO) or independent system operator (ISO) submits its compliance filing to submit their own compliance filings.

This extension order applies to all FERC-jurisdictional Transmission Providers, include RTOs and ISOs such as ISO New England, the New York Independent System Operator, PJM Interconnection, Southwest Power Pool, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, and the California Independent System Operator.

Originally published 26 October 2023

