ARTICLE
9 May 2025

FERC Extends Order No. 2023 Interconnection Rule Compliance Filing Deadline To Spring 2024

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
On October 25, 2023, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order extending the deadline for Transmission Providers to submit compliance...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Zachary Gerson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On October 25, 2023, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an order extending the deadline for Transmission Providers to submit compliance filings to implement the requirements of FERC's Order No. 2023, which adopted reforms aimed at ensuring that electricity transmission system interconnection customers can interconnect to the transmission system reliably, efficiently, and without undue discrimination. The order grants all Transmission Providers except for those with wholesale distribution access tariffs (WDAT) an extension until April 3, 2024, to submit their compliance filings, and grants those with WDAT until 90 days after the date on which their relevant regional transmission organization (RTO) or independent system operator (ISO) submits its compliance filing to submit their own compliance filings.

This extension order applies to all FERC-jurisdictional Transmission Providers, include RTOs and ISOs such as ISO New England, the New York Independent System Operator, PJM Interconnection, Southwest Power Pool, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, and the California Independent System Operator.

Originally published 26 October 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Zachary Gerson
Zachary Gerson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More