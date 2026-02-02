Maximizing Your Mentoring Experiences: Real Estate Colleagues Share Insights During National Mentoring Month

In recognition of National Mentoring Month, Cadwalader hosted a panel on how to build more meaningful and productive mentoring relationships. The session explored how both mentors and mentees can strengthen their connections through openness, intentionality and shared engagement.

The program featured remarks from partner Chris Dickson and special counsel Eunji Jo, who reflected on their mentoring journey and how it began organically through working on deals together and evolved into a trusted, mutually beneficial relationship.

Chris emphasized the value of authenticity and approachability in mentorship: "It's much easier to have honest conversations when there's a foundation of trust and genuine connection. Finding common ground — whether it's over work or college football — makes those discussions come naturally."

Eunji echoed that sentiment, underscoring the importance of taking initiative as a mentee: "So much of mentoring happens through everyday interactions. Having a mentor who checks in and offers feedback made me feel supported, and it encouraged me to ask bigger questions about my career and goals."

Key takeaways from the conversation included:

Mentoring is a two-way street that thrives on communication, gratitude and participation.

Informal connections often lead to the most impactful mentorships. Shared interests and genuine curiosity can lay the groundwork for trust.

Mentees should feel empowered to reach out, set short-term goals and seek guidance proactively. Mentors welcome those conversations.

The firm's mentorship programs provide built-in opportunities to deepen relationships, whether through one-on-one meetings or small-group "mentor cluster" gatherings.

The conversation served as a timely reminder that strong mentoring relationships don't just advance careers, they build community within practice groups and across the industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.