Buying A Home With Gift Funds: What Lenders And Attorneys Look For

It's not uncommon for family members to chip in when you're buying a home, especially if it's the first time.

Parents may contribute toward a down payment, grandparents may provide funds for closing costs, or relatives may step in to help a first-time buyer move forward with a purchase. While this type of assistance is common, gift funds introduce documentation requirements that buyers and sellers sometimes underestimate.

Lenders and attorneys are not questioning the generosity behind the gift. Their responsibility is to confirm that the funds meet lending guidelines and that the transaction reflects accurate financial information.

When gift funds are involved, preparation and documentation help keep the process moving toward closing without unexpected delays.

What Counts as Gift Funds

Gift funds are money provided to a homebuyer that doesn't need to be repaid.

These funds are used for a down payment, closing costs, or both. Many loan programs allow gift funds, particularly for first-time buyers or buyers purchasing a primary residence.

Lenders review gift funds carefully because they must confirm that the money is truly a gift rather than an undisclosed loan. If funds were secretly expected to be repaid, it could change the buyer's debt obligations and affect loan approval.

That's why lenders require written confirmation and financial documentation before accepting gift funds.

The Gift Letter Requirement

Most lenders require a formal gift letter signed by both the donor and the buyer.

This letter typically confirms the amount of the gift, the relationship between the parties, and a statement that repayment isn't expected.

The gift letter may seem like a simple form, but it serves an important purpose: it creates a written record that the funds are a true gift and not borrowed money.

Lenders rely on this documentation to satisfy underwriting requirements.

Documenting Where the Funds Came From

In addition to the gift letter, lenders request documentation showing the source of the funds and how they were transferred.

This can include bank statements from the donor, proof of the transfer, and confirmation that the money was deposited into the buyer's account.

These steps help create a financial paper trail. Mortgage lenders must demonstrate that the funds used in the purchase were obtained through legitimate means and properly disclosed during the loan process.

Timing

The timing of a gift can also affect the transaction.

Large deposits appearing suddenly in a buyer's account may trigger questions from the lender. When buyers anticipate receiving gift funds, it helps to discuss the plan with their lender in the early stages. One of the issues is "seasoning". The lender wants to make sure of where the funds came from, and that they cannot be recalled so that they can assure that the funds are available for closing.

Early communication allows the lender to explain what documentation will be required and how the transfer should be handled. Following those instructions prevents unnecessary complications during underwriting.

The Attorney's Role in Reviewing Gift Funds

Real estate attorneys review gift fund documentation as part of the broader closing process.

Their role includes confirming that the transaction reflects accurate financial disclosures and that all parties understand how the funds are being used.

When documentation is complete and expectations are clear, gift funds rarely create obstacles. When records are missing or the transfer is handled informally, additional questions can arise that slow the closing timeline.

Family support can make homeownership possible for many buyers. With proper documentation and communication among buyers, lenders, and attorneys, gift funds can fit smoothly into the transaction and help move the purchase toward a successful closing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.