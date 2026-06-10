Introducing Real Estate Notes – Our New Global Real Estate Blog

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One blog. Many perspectives. Creating real value

We are delighted to launch Real Estate Notes – our new global real estate blog.

In celebration of the first anniversary of the combination of Herbert Smith Freehills with Kramer Levin to form Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Real Estate Notes brings together Real Estate Development Notes (UK) and Real Estate Australia Notes into a single, unified platform, combining insight from HSF Kramer's real estate teams across key markets worldwide, including the UK, Australia, France, Spain, Germany and the US.

Reflecting the strength and breadth of our international practice, the blog delivers practical, joined‑up commentary on the issues shaping the real estate sector across the full property lifecycle, with new content published regularly across our jurisdictions.

What this means for you:

Global insight in one place – access perspectives from across our core jurisdictions

– access perspectives from across our core jurisdictions Smarter navigation – filter content by jurisdiction, category or keyword

– filter content by jurisdiction, category or keyword Tailored updates – continue to receive insight relevant to your interests

All content from our previous blogs is now available on Real Estate Notes, creating a more connected and streamlined experience.

If you subscribed to Real Estate Development Notes (UK) or Real Estate Australia Notes, your preferences have been seamlessly transferred and adapted to the new global platform. We will also be in touch to help you review and refine your settings.

New to Real Estate Notes? Subscribe here to receive updates tailored to your interests.

We hope you enjoy the new Real Estate Notes experience. As always, we welcome your feedback.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.