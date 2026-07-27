Zooming In On The 21st Century ROAD To Housing Act: Impact On Single-Family Rental REITs

On July 11, 2026, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (the “Act”) became law. We recently flagged some of the most notable provisions in our Legal Update, Housing Legislation Banning Large Institutional Investor from Purchasing Single-Family Homes Becomes Law.

This analysis takes a closer look at some of the implications for Single-Family Rental (“SFR”) REITs of Title X, Section 1001, titled “Homes Are for People, Not Corporations.”

Title X contains the most consequential provisions in the Act for Single-Family Rental REITs:

A general ban on large institutional investors (“LIIs”) 1 from purchasing single-family homes (“SFHs”) — with “purchase” defined broadly to include any purchase, transfer or other acquisition, including through mergers, acquisitions, construction, foreclosures or bulk purchases — unless the purchase fits an enumerated SFH exception or is made in connection with a restructuring or other reorganization of ownership. This ban becomes effective January 7, 2027.

from purchasing single-family homes (“SFHs”) — with “purchase” defined broadly to include any purchase, transfer or other acquisition, including through mergers, acquisitions, construction, foreclosures or bulk purchases — unless the purchase fits an enumerated SFH exception or is made in connection with a restructuring or other reorganization of ownership. This ban becomes effective January 7, 2027. A new renter outreach resource designed to assist renters of residential properties with disputes with LII landlords. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”)is mandated to establish this resource by January 7, 2027.

Importantly, the controversial seven-year forced divestiture framework found in prior drafts of the Act has been removed.

The policy goal remains to expand the number of SFHs available to individual households for purchase.2 Now that the Act has been signed into law, regulatory implementation will further flesh out the Act’s operational details. We examine a few key exceptions to the “purchase” definition based on what we know today to assess the potential impact on Single-Family Rental REITs.

The BTR Exception

As of last summer, institutional capital was leaning into the purpose-built Build-to-Rent (“BTR”) model and away from the scattered site model. This was driven by demand toward renting and away from home-buying due to several trends: supply shortages leading to higher home prices, persistently high mortgage rates, insurance costs and renovation costs, housing prices increasing faster than income, the monthly cost of renting being cheaper than the cost of owning and other factors, such as the ability to save for future home ownership, more discretionary income, access to better schools and flexibility to relocate.

Section 1001(a)(2)(B) of Title X allows purpose-built BTR properties through an exception for the purchase of a SFH “pursuant to a build-to-rent program” where the LII purchases, constructs, or constructs and retains a newly constructed SFH to be managed as a rental property, whether as part of an all-renter community or a mixed owner- and renter-occupied community.3

Because the enacted text no longer attaches a seven-year forced sale condition to the BTR exception, the most direct conflict between the BTR exception and the REIT build-and-hold model has been removed. The remaining question for SFR REITs is whether the exception is broad enough to accommodate their development pipelines, particularly where projects involve mixed communities or structures that do not fit neatly within the statutory formulation of purchasing, constructing, or constructing and retaining newly constructed SFHs as rental property.

The Removal of the Seven-Year Rule in Favor of a Renter Outreach Resource

The enacted text removes the seven-year forced disposition requirement for certain excepted purchases (including those purchased pursuant to a BTR program) and, with it, the REIT-specific prohibited transaction carveout. In its place, Section 1001(c) establishes a renter outreach resource and related obligations.4

For SFR REITs, the practical effect is that the prior tax-driven analysis of forced dispositions under the prohibited transaction rules is no longer central to the Act. Rather, the renter outreach resource program will establish an easier way for renters living on LII owned properties to bring and resolve disputes. Under the new section, the majority of reporting obligations, along with the dispute intake and resolution responsibility, rest on HUD. LIIs still carry new obligations that should be noted, as LIIs now must:

Provide renters written notice about the newly established outreach resource both at the time of first occupancy and annually thereafter; 5

Contact information of the person or entity responsible for addressing renter disputes 6

Prominently feature information about the renter outreach resource on a publicly accessible investor website; 7 and

and Provide HUD an annual notification identifying the total number of SFHs under the LIIs’ direct or indirect investment control, along with the city and state where each single-family home is located (with a de minimis exception for the location information requirement).8

The Grandfather Clause

New BTR communities developed post-enactment of the Act may later be eligible for resale to larger SFR REITs under Section 1001(a)(2)(H), which permits LIIs to purchase SFH (including new construction) from another LII if the seller-LII purchased the SFH in compliance with Section 1001. This may create a pipeline for smaller LIIs to continue to build, knowing that they can eventually resell the entire community to a larger REIT without stepping outside the exception.

In addition, Section 1001(a)(2)(H) grandfathers in existing holdings of SFHs by also permitting LIIs to purchase from other LIIs SFHs owned on the date of enactment.9 This may encourage growth by consolidation, since it allows big LII SFR REITs to swallow up smaller LIIs by encouraging them to contribute in or merge in their SFHs on a tax-deferred basis without triggering built-in-gain. Under some structures, the smaller LIIs may be able to continue managing their former properties as external property managers for a fee.

Joint ventures between smaller LIIs and larger ones may also be a strategic possibility. Since LII status is keyed off of “investment control” over not less than 350 SFHs, not counting SFHs purchased through post-enactment excepted purchases, some may seek to structure sales of control of the grandfathered portfolio to larger LIIs until dropping down below 350 SFHs, while maintaining economics. Under the 350 SFH threshold, the seller would no longer be an LII subject to the general prohibition under the Act unless it is viewed as acting in concert with an LII.

Further, a future excepted purchase would not count toward the 350 SFH threshold, providing a possibility to grow a portfolio larger than 350 SFHs without being considered an LII. Under Section 1001(a)(2)(I), the Act contemplates a two-year period after the ban becomes effective (i.e., until January 7, 2029) where LIIs can continue to purchase from non-LIIs, which may stimulate short-term acquisition demand.

The Home Boost Exception

Section 1001(a)(2)(E) remains another potentially attractive path for acquisitions tied to a program to boost homeownership.

This exception applies to purchases “pursuant to a program to boost homeownership,” where the program provides for positive reporting of rental payments to consumer reporting agencies for participating renters, provides a right of first refusal and a 30-day first-look period, and may entail meaningful financial support from the LII, including price concessions, for the renter’s purchase of a SFH (whether the SFH is the home the renter occupies or another home). Given the removal of the seven-year forced-sale rule, this exception is no longer principally a workaround to a disposition requirement; its significance is that it permits activity tied to a homeownership-supportive program.

Senior Housing

Section 1001(a)(2)(J) allows the purchase of a SFH that is newly constructed, renovated, or rental conversion housing that is intended and operated for occupancy as part of a community for households with one or more members aged 55 years or older and satisfies visitability standards established by HUD. The revised text no longer contains a separate disposal requirement tied to a senior housing community ceasing to satisfy the age-restricted requirements, making age-restricted housing another potential growth area for SFR REITs if the statutory conditions are satisfied.

Diversification

Given that manufactured housing and multifamily housing are excluded from the scope of the Act, expansion into these asset classes may be another natural alternative growth sleeve for SFR REITs. However, these asset classes may face a similar Congressional proposal in the not-so-distant future.

Enactment and Implementation

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act garnered broad support from a coalition of pro-housing organizations urging swift passage, including the National Association of REALTORS, Habitat for Humanity, the National Housing Law Project, the National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders, and the National Consumer Law Center. The Senate passed the final compromise version on June 22, 2026, and the House passed it on June 23, 2026. The Act became law on July 11, 2026. The final text materially changes the Senate-passed homeownership provisions by removing the seven-year disposition framework and substituting a renter outreach resource and related requirements.

Interpretive Uncertainties: The Meaning of “Newly Constructed”

Several of the Act’s excepted purchase categories, including the BTR exception in Section 1001(a)(2)(B) and the for-sale homes exception in Section 1001(a)(2)(A), hinge on whether a single-family home qualifies as “newly constructed.” The Act does not define this term,10 and its meaning will have significant implications for SFR REITs that rely on these exceptions. Three areas of interpretive uncertainty stand out.

Duration of “Newly Constructed” Status: The Act does not specify how long a property retains its classification as “newly constructed.” There is no statutory time limit measured from certificate of occupancy, completion of construction, or any other benchmark. This creates uncertainty for SFR REITs operating BTR pipelines where projects may be completed and held for an extended period before an institutional acquisition occurs. Because the Act expressly prohibits the Secretary of the Treasury from issuing regulations that would “amend the statutory definitions” or “alter the scope of excepted purchases,” it remains an open question whether implementing regulations can impose a temporal boundary that the statute itself does not contain.11 The Secretary of the Treasury does retain general authority, in consultation with HUD, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, to issue implementing regulations aimed at minimizing market disruptions, and this provision may provide a vehicle for clarification.12 Market participants should monitor rulemaking activity in the lead-up to the ban’s January 7, 2027 effective date for any guidance on this point.

Effect of Subsequent Sales: It is also unclear whether a property initially acquired as “newly constructed” retains that classification through subsequent transfers. The inter-investor transfer exception under Section 1001(a)(2)(H), which permits purchases from another LII that purchased the SFH in compliance with the Act, may moot this question for institutional-to-institutional sales, since the subsequent purchaser need not independently requalify the property as “newly constructed” at the time of the later transaction.13 Commentators have observed that the combination of the BTR exception and the inter-investor exception “suggests Congress intended qualifying BTR communities to remain transferable among institutional owners.” However, it remains unresolved whether a home initially sold by a developer to an individual buyer and later resold to an LII can still qualify as “newly constructed” at the time of the institutional purchase.

This is a gap that implementing regulations are expected to address.

Distinction Between “Newly Constructed” and “Renovated” Property: The Act uses “newly constructed” and “renovated” as separate disjunctive categories within the same excepted purchase provisions (e.g., “newly constructed, renovated, or a rental conversion”), suggesting they are not coextensive.14 A significantly renovated existing property would most naturally fall under the “renovated” prong of Section 1001(a)(2)(A) or the “renovate-to-rent” exception in Section 1001(a)(2)(C), rather than the “newly constructed” prong. Notably, the renovate-to-rent exception requires the investor to (i) substantially rehabilitate homes that do not meet structural or core system elements of local building codes, and (ii) make improvements totaling not less than 15% of the purchase price.15 Commentators have noted that this language “appears targeted toward meaningful redevelopment activity rather than ordinary turnover renovations or cosmetic upgrades,” but that questions remain regarding what specifically constitutes qualifying improvements and how compliance will be demonstrated.

These interpretive questions are among the most consequential open issues under the Act for SFR REITs. The Secretary of the Treasury’s rulemaking authority, combined with HUD’s enforcement role, provides a pathway for resolution prior to the January 7, 2027 effective date. However, the Act’s express prohibition on regulations that alter statutory definitions or the scope of excepted purchases constrains permissible agency action, and some of these ambiguities may ultimately require judicial resolution.

Conclusion

The enactment of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act reshapes the operating environment for SFR REITs and signals a policy focus on expanding housing supply and curbing institutional concentration in the single-family market—policies that match housing priorities announced by the Trump Administration.

Footnotes

1. LIIs are defined as an investment fund or other for-profit entity (no matter how it is structured) that (1) is in the business of investing in, owning, renting, managing, or holding SFHs, and (2) after enactment, directly or indirectly has investment control (alone or in concert with others) of not less than 350 SFHs, not including any SFH purchased in an excepted purchase made after enactment.

2. Although the remaining Titles of the Act are similarly intended to advance this policy objective, a detailed discussion of those provisions falls outside the scope of this article.

3. See Section 1001(a)(2)(B) of Title X.

4. See Section 1001(c) of Title X.

5. See Section 1001(c)(5)(A) of Title X.

6. Id.

7. See Section 1001(c)(5)(B) of Title X.

8. See Section 1001(c)(8) of Title X.

9. A GAO study cited an estimate that by June 2022, 32 investors each owned more than 1,000 SFHs in the United States, which collectively totaled nearly 450,000 homes, or about three percent of all single-family rental homes nationally. The five largest owned about 300,000 homes.

10. See Section 1001(a)(2)(A)–(B) of Title X.

11. See Section 1001(b)(4)(B) of Title X.

12. See Section 1001(b)(4)(A) of Title X.

13. See Section 1001(a)(2)(H) of Title X.

14. See Section 1001(a)(2)(A) of Title X.