Building On Brownfields: Affordable Housing And The Transformation Of Gowanus (Podcast)

How can cities address the affordable housing crisis by redeveloping contaminated industrial sites? This episode explores the intersection of environmental remediation, policy incentives, and real estate development in New York City's Gowanus neighborhood, examining the legal and financial frameworks that make brownfield redevelopment viable for affordable housing construction.

For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.

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Summary

In the latest episode of SPRingBoard, host Michael Hannaman dives into a critical issue facing New York City and communities across the country: how to build more affordable housing—and where to build it. Michael is joined by guests Justin Pelsinger, Chief Operating Officer at Charney Companies, and Michael Bogin, Principal at SPR.

At a time when the demand for housing continues to outpace supply, policymakers and developers are increasingly looking to underutilized and historically industrial properties, known as “brownfields,” as opportunities for redevelopment. In New York City, this is playing out in neighborhoods like Gowanus, where a 2021 rezoning has spurred a wave of residential development alongside ongoing environmental cleanup efforts. But transforming these sites raises a host of questions: How do developers manage the costs and risks of remediation? What role do programs like New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program play in making environmental remediation and affordable housing construction financially viable? And how do evolving policy tools—like the new 485-x tax incentive, reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (known as SEQRA), and the City’s broader housing strategy—shape what ultimately gets built, and at what scale?Michael, Justin, and Michael discuss how brownfield redevelopment is shaping the future of affordable housing, the legal and financial frameworks driving these projects, and the practical realities of building housing on some of the most complex sites in the City.

Production support for this episode was provided by Charlotte Hawes, Legal Marketing Assistant at SPR.

Chapters

00:04 Introduction to Affordable Housing Challenges

06:10 The Gowanus Neighborhood: Challenges and Opportunities

09:41 The Brownfield Cleanup Program: Incentives for Developers

14:18 Remediation Challenges in Gowanus: Lessons Learned

22:30 Streamlining the Brownfield Cleanup Process

24:38 Reviving Communication in Project Management

26:02 The Importance of Pre-Work in Remediation

26:57 Evaluating Brownfield Sites for Redevelopment

31:58 Community Engagement in Redevelopment

34:23 Affordable Housing Tax Incentives: A Comparative Analysis

37:07 Impact of Wage Requirements on Development

40:08 Challenges in Reducing Development Costs

46:48 Legislative Reforms and Their Impact on Housing

50:31 Future Trends in Affordable Housing Development

52:27 Disclaimer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.