ARTICLE
9 September 2026

Courtney A. Simmons Featured In New England Real Estate Journal’s “Ones To Watch: Innovators In CRE”

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Davis Malm & D’Agostine

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Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.
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Courtney A. Simmons of Davis Malm shares her perspective on the future of commercial real estate, highlighting adaptive reuse and sustainability as transformative strategies. She explores how emerging technologies can revitalize older industrial and commercial buildings to meet modern demands.
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We are excited to share Courtney A. Simmons was recently featured in New England Real Estate Journal’s, “Ones To Watch: Innovators in CRE” spotlight!

Courtney shared her thoughts on innovative opportunities for commercial real estate, suggesting that adaptive reuse and sustainability could be the key. Courtney states that emerging technologies can help breathe new life into older industrial or commercial buildings.

Read the full spotlight feature here.

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