Renovating An Inherited Home With Multiple Owners: Who Has The Legal Right To Approve The Work?

When siblings inherit a family home together in Massachusetts, disputes over renovations and improvements are common. Can one co-owner legally hire contractors and make substantial changes without the others' consent? This analysis examines the legal framework governing tenancies in common, the critical distinction between necessary repairs and discretionary improvements...

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As The Great Wealth Transfer accelerates, real property is increasingly passing from baby boomers to the next generation. For many families, the cornerstone of that inheritance is the family home. Although inheriting real estate can be a substantial financial benefit, it frequently creates complex legal and interpersonal friction among siblings.

Inherited homes often are decades old and require updates to maximize market value or accommodate modern living. But co-owners rarely view property management through the same lens. Disputes often fall into familiar patterns:

The Flipper Sibling: One sibling wants to invest tens of thousands of dollars in high-end kitchen and bath upgrades to maximize the eventual sale price, while the others prefer a quick, “as-is” sale to liquidate the asset.

The Resident Sibling: One sibling moves into the home and initiates alterations tailored to their personal lifestyle, expecting non-resident siblings to foot their “fair” share of the bill.

The Unilateral Sibling: One sibling, without consulting anyone, hires contractors to tear down walls or replace the roof and subsequently demands immediate reimbursement from their other siblings.

This brings us to a fundamental legal question: If you inherit a house jointly with your siblings, can one owner unilaterally hire a contractor and start knocking down walls?

Navigating the Default Rules of Co-Ownership in Massachusetts: How Ownership as “Tenants in Common” Dictates Property Rights

When multiple heirs inherit real estate in Massachusetts without a specific trust, limited liability company, or deed restriction altering ownership terms, they generally take title as tenants in common. Under a tenancy in common, each sibling holds an undivided interest in the entire property. Whether an owner holds a 50% share or a 10% share, that fractional interest applies to the whole parcel – not to a specific bedroom, floor, or corner of the lot. Consequently, every tenant in common has an equal legal right to access, occupy, and enjoy the entire property.

Fractional Interest vs. Fractional Control

A common misconception among co-owners is that holding a majority percentage share grants superior decision-making authority, or that holding a small share limits physical access. In a tenancy in common, fractional interest does not equal fractional control. A 75% owner, for example, cannot unilaterally lock out a 25% owner. No single tenant in common outranks the others as an ultimate decision-maker; legally, every owner holds equal power concerning major alterations to the property.

Can One Co-Owner Legally Renovate Without Permission? The Critical Difference Between Necessary Repairs and Discretionary Improvements

The law draws a distinction between maintaining property and improving it:

Necessary Repairs: Essential maintenance required to prevent decay, damage, or loss of value, such as fixing a leaking roof, replacing a failed boiler, or repairing broken water pipes. Discretionary Improvements: Capital upgrades intended to modernize or enhance property value, like installing marble countertops, adding a deck, or removing interior walls.

While an owner can act independently to address emergency preservation needs, they do not have the legal authority to force co-owners to pay for discretionary improvements. Instead, if a co-owner unilaterally undertakes discretionary improvements, they do so at the risk that their co-owners will decline to share in the costs, or worse, will sue the acting co-owner for waste.

When Renovations Cross the Line into “Waste”

When a co-owner makes substantial unapproved changes, their well-intentioned project can cross the legal threshold into waste: a legal claim for “an unreasonable or improper use, abuse, mismanagement or omission of duty touching real estate by one rightfully in possession which results in its substantial injury.” Tearing down historic features, removing structural walls, or stripping a home to the studs without universal consent can expose the renovating sibling to legal liability for damages brought by their co-owners.

The “Value Added” Rule for Unilateral Upgrades

Discretionary renovations operate under a different rule. If a sibling spends $50,000 on an unapproved luxury kitchen upgrade, they are not automatically entitled to dollar-for-dollar reimbursement from their co-owners. Instead, courts apply the Value Added Rule. Upon the sale of the property, the renovating co-owner is generally limited to recovering the actual market value added to the estate by the improvement, rather than the out-of-pocket cost of construction. So, if an owner spends $60,000 on a high-end bathroom renovation that increases the home’s overall appraised value by only $20,000, the renovating owner bears the $40,000 shortfall. Courts generally will not force non-consenting co-owners to subsidize an expensive or unnecessary passion project.

Hidden Hazards: When Unilateral Renovations Go Wrong

Unapproved construction creates significant legal liabilities that extend far beyond family arguments.

The Threat of Mechanics’ Liens



If a renovating sibling hires a contractor but defaults on payment, the contractor can file a mechanics’ lien against the property under G.L. c. 254. Even if the other co-owners never signed the contract, a mechanics’ lien still clouds title, likely preventing a sale or refinancing until the dispute is resolved.



Municipal Interventions and Code Violations



If unpermitted or unapproved work triggers a complaint, local building inspectors can issue stop-work orders, impose daily fines, or require work to be torn out. Unpermitted additions also prevent the issuance of a clean Certificate of Occupancy.



Tax and Insurance Consequences



Tax Reassessments: Substantial renovations trigger municipal tax reassessments, permanently increasing the ongoing tax burden for all co-owners.

Insurance Complications: Major modifications performed without notification to the property insurer – or unpermitted work that leads to property damage – can result in denied insurance claims or policy cancellation.

Resolving Disagreements and Forced Sales The Partition Action as a Final Resort

When co-owners reach a complete deadlock regarding property management, occupancy, or renovations, Massachusetts law provides a statutory remedy: a partition action under G.L. c. 241.

A partition action petitions the Probate and Family Court or the Land Court to terminate the co-ownership. Because physical division of a single-family residential home is rarely practical, the court will order a forced sale of the property – either by private agreement or public auction – and distribute the proceeds among the owners.

As part of the partition proceeding, the court conducts a comprehensive accounting. During this process, the court evaluates factors including:

contributions toward necessary maintenance, real estate taxes, and insurance;

value added by discretionary renovations; and

fair rental value owed by a co-owner who occupied the property to the exclusion of others.

Although partition guarantees an end to the dispute, litigating a partition action absorbs significant time and legal fees, often reducing the net inheritance for all parties.

Proactive Steps for Inherited Real Estate

To protect both property value and family relationships, families should take structured steps early in the inheritance process.

Establish a Co-Ownership Agreement: Draft a formal agreement outlining voting thresholds for repairs vs. capital improvements, establishing a joint bank account for carrying costs, and defining protocols for property usage. Utilize Estate Planning Entities: Parents planning the transfer of a family home can structure ownership through a revocable trust or a limited liability company with an operating agreement that explicitly defines management rules, buyout mechanisms, and decision-making authority. Obtain an Independent Appraisal: Before commencing any work or listing the home, secure a professional appraisal to establish a neutral baseline for market value.

Conclusion

Navigating the management of an inherited home requires balancing legal property rights with practical economic realities. Attempting to force through unilateral renovations often leads to clouding title, financial loss, and costly litigation. Consulting with experienced real estate or probate litigators early in the process ensures that property values are preserved and family assets are protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.