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2 September 2026

Charging Ahead: Lane Chaplin, Head Of Real Estate & Retail Portfolio Partnerships - EVgo (Podcast)

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Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

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Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
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Lane Chaplin, head of real estate for EVgo, discusses the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure across major retail partnerships and thousands of strategic site rollouts. From Tesla Superchargers to LA Fitness locations, discover how industry leaders are shaping policy through organizations like ICSC while building the foundation for America's electric vehicle future.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Alain M. R'bibo
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Government, Public Sector and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Technology industries

In this episode of AUM — Stories & Strategies, Alain R'bibo sits down with Lane Chaplin, head of real estate for EVgo. Site rollouts for LA Fitness. Thousands of Tesla Superchargers. Strategic partnerships with retail landlords nationwide. Infrastructure. Innovation. Momentum.

And through ICSC, Lane is taking that leadership to Washington, D.C. serving on the PAC management committee. Advocating for owners and operators across the country. Shaping policy and the conversation.

This is about where EV infrastructure is headed and who’s helping charge the way forward.

You won’t want to miss this.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Alain M. R'bibo
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