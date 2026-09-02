Charging Ahead: Lane Chaplin, Head Of Real Estate & Retail Portfolio Partnerships - EVgo (Podcast)

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In this episode of AUM — Stories & Strategies, Alain R'bibo sits down with Lane Chaplin, head of real estate for EVgo. Site rollouts for LA Fitness. Thousands of Tesla Superchargers. Strategic partnerships with retail landlords nationwide. Infrastructure. Innovation. Momentum.
And through ICSC, Lane is taking that leadership to Washington, D.C. serving on the PAC management committee. Advocating for owners and operators across the country. Shaping policy and the conversation.
This is about where EV infrastructure is headed and who’s helping charge the way forward.
You won’t want to miss this.
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