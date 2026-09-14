ARTICLE
14 September 2026

A Recap Of Nossaman's Presentation To IRWA Chapter 67: A Non-Attorney's Role In Condemnation

N
Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Nossaman LLP logo
For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
Explore Firm Details
The Eminent Domain Report provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of eminent domain law, condemnation proceedings, and property rights issues. This resource offers insights into legal developments, case law, and regulatory changes affecting property owners, government entities, and legal practitioners in the field of eminent domain.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Jillian Friess Leivas and Phyillis Macharia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nossaman LLP are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Privacy and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

On September 8, 2026, Nossaman's Jillian Friess Leivas and Phyillis Macharia presented to IRWA Chapter 67 on "A Non-Attorney's Role in Condemnation," a program exploring the important contributions that project team members outside the legal department make to successful eminent domain proceedings.

The presentation emphasized that the most successful projects, those delivered on time and within budget, are achieved when all project stakeholders work collaboratively and maintain open lines of communication throughout the process. Early involvement by right of way professionals, project managers, engineers, appraisers, and legal counsel helps identify potential issues before they become larger challenges, reducing delays and supporting a smoother condemnation process.

The value of non-attorney participation is especially evident during the pre-condemnation phase, when the factual, technical, and project-specific record, that will later support the legal action, is being developed. For example, early identification by a right of way professional of multiple ownership interests, coupled with coordination among engineering, survey, appraisal, and legal teams, can help confirm the proper acquisition area, ensure that the appraiser is valuing the correct property interest, and enable counsel to prepare accurate pleadings and exhibits. This type of early, cross-disciplinary coordination reduces the risk of disputes that could otherwise delay possession or impede project delivery. In this way, the work performed by non-attorney team members does more than advance project planning; it helps build the evidentiary record needed to support the agency’s public use, necessity, valuation, and possession positions if condemnation becomes necessary.

For agencies and utilities interested in a deeper dive into eminent domain and right of way best practices, Nossaman is available to provide customized in-house training programs tailored to their organizations' needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jillian Friess Leivas
Jillian Friess Leivas
Photo of Phyillis Macharia
Phyillis Macharia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More