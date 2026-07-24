Louisiana's Main Real Estate Market Trends And Deals

Infrastructure development remains strong across Louisiana, driven by petrochemical expansion and a surge in artificial intelligence (AI) projects — particularly industrial development in Ascension Parish and new data centers around the state.

Manufacturing continues to grow, with much of the activity centered in Ascension Parish. Louisiana secured a $5.8 billion investment from Hyundai Steel to build its first North American ultra-low-carbon steel plant — a project that earned Business Facilities’ 2025 Platinum Deal of the Year award for its impact on US manufacturing and Louisiana’s competitiveness. NEMO Industries plans a $3 billion AI-driven pig iron facility that will produce low-carbon pig iron using advanced electric and direct-reduction technologies. Linde will invest more than $400 million in the largest air separation unit in the Mississippi River corridor at RiverPlex MegaPark, supplying industrial gases for low-carbon ammonia production and reinforcing the parish’s manufacturing base.

In St. Bernard Parish, Port NOLA plans to build the $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal to expand container capacity and strengthen the state’s position in global trade. One of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, it awaits a permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers. In Jefferson Parish, Bunge is investing $225 million to expand its Avondale facility into what the company says will be the largest palm and specialty oils processing plant in North America.

AI is driving much of the new development. Amazon plans to invest $12 billion in multisite data center campuses across Caddo and Bossier parishes — its first in north Louisiana — while Hut 8 is developing a $10 billion AI data center in West Feliciana Parish that will anchor large-scale computing infrastructure and strengthen the state’s standing as an energy and technology hub.

Southwest Louisiana has also become a center of the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export boom, with three Cameron Parish-area projects reaching final investment decision (FID) in 2026. Venture Global sanctioned the second phase of its CP2 LNG terminal in March, closing $8.6 billion in financing. In May, Caturus reached FID on the roughly $13 billion, 9.5-million-tonne-per-year Commonwealth LNG facility, and in June, Delfin Midstream approved the $5 billion Delfin FLNG 1 — the first floating LNG facility in the United States, sited about 40 miles offshore. State officials note that Commonwealth’s FID pushed Louisiana past $100 billion in announced capital investment since 2024.

New Orleans’ hospitality sector continues to strengthen, with significant investment in mixed-use developments across the central business district, the Warehouse District, and surrounding areas. The most prominent is the River District, a mixed-use development on land owned by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Its first Class A office tower is nearing completion. When built out, the district is expected to add a mix of housing and commercial space and reconnect the convention corridor with the riverfront.

The Charity Hospital redevelopment, a roughly $600 million effort led by Tulane University and its development partners, will transform the long-vacant landmark into a biomedical research and innovation hub.

Ochsner has broken ground on the $300 million Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, which will expand pediatric care and create about 400 permanent jobs. Together, these projects reflect sustained investment in the region’s infrastructure, economy, and communities.

Alternative financing sources, including private equity and Opportunity Zone funds, have gained prominence as traditional lending has tightened.

Proposals for Real Estate Reform

The most significant reforms affecting the real estate market involve property insurance. Aimed at drawing more carriers back to the state, the changes respond to a crisis driven by insurer insolvencies and withdrawals after recent hurricane seasons.

Energy and environmental policy is also shifting. Effective October 1, 2025, Louisiana reorganized its Department of Energy and Natural Resources into the Department of Conservation and Energy, restructuring the agency’s four offices into six divisions to modernize oversight, improve coordination, and streamline permitting for both traditional and emerging energy industries. The state is also weighing additional rules for solar power facilities and carbon sequestration, both fast-growing sectors.

Several local governments have also advanced zoning reforms to encourage denser, transit-oriented development and affordable housing. In New Orleans, officials are weighing an expansion of the city’s mandatory inclusionary zoning, which currently requires affordable units in certain higher-cost neighborhoods.