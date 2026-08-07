Webinar – Lis Pendens Primer (Video)

In this webinar, Attorney Aaron Dunn from our Real Estate and Litigation Transaction Group will be discussing “Lis Pendens Primer”

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Transcript

Good afternoon everybody. My name is Aaron Dunn. I'm an attorney here at Bears Booth uh and I practice in the litigation and realy groups. Today I'm

going to be giving you a primer on what's called a liz pendants. Um, a Latin term that uh really just means a

document that you can record in a lawsuit that's already ongoing to provide notice to the outside world that the lawsuit is ongoing and the lawsuit

affects title to the real property at issue in the litigation. So, let's get into it.

Uh thank thank you to those who have stuck with me despite using a Latin phrase and uh I can see people probably rolling their eyes right now. Uh but

hopefully you find this interesting. So uh thanks for sticking with it. Uh again list pendants is a document. It's just a simple document that you can record in

the county in which the uh real property issue is situated. uh you record it with the county auditor that uh again is is

just a simple document, but it provides notice uh of the lawsuit, the claims in the lawsuit, and it essentially says,

"Hey, this lawsuit involves title to real property. So, everybody be advised that to the extent you want to lend, to

the extent you look to you're wanting to purchase this property, anything you want to do associated with this property, you're going to have to do it subject to the outcome of this

litigation. And as we'll get into here in a minute, it has the practical effect of of basically freezing things in time and preventing anything from being done

with the property until the lawsuit is is resolved. Um, so that's kind of the the basics of of a liz pendants. Um, a

simple document that has big practical effects and has the potential for misuse and abuse.

So what's the purpose of Liz pendants?

Uh well, not only providing notice to third parties, providing constructive notice to the outside world about the lawsuit, but but preserving the status

quo of the lawsuit uh in terms of title to the real property at issue until the lawsuits resolved, whether that be by

judgment uh or settlement. And then it it has the effect of of protecting somebody's interests in property. Uh the

example that I like to give is somebody believes they've adversely possessed a portion of their neighbor's property and

they say, "I have rights to that portion of my neighbor's property that I believe I've adversely possessed. So I want to

preserve the status quo, notify the world of my rights that I believe I have to that property, and basically let

everybody know that until this lawsuit's decided, don't do anything with that property. or if you do you're whatever you're doing is going to be subject to

uh the outcome of the litigation. So the list pendance has kind of the dual purpose of preserving the status quo um

uh providing notice and protecting interest but because of the the ability to protect interest in real property and

to tie up real property um it's a valuable tool that can be abused and that's why Washington uh makes sure that

that you only use the list pendants list pendants can only be recorded in certain circumstances.

The practical effect of the LIS pendants, as you've probably gathered from the presentation thus far, is that no sales of the property are going to

occur until the lawsuit's resolved and the LIS pendance is removed. Um, no no title insurance company is going to issue a pol policy of title insurance

until the lawsuit's resolved because because uh title to the to the real property uh is unclear or at least one

person asserts it's unclear. Uh so until that lawsuit's resolved, um nobody's going to sell it. Nobody's going to buy it. Nobody's gonna or a title insurance

company is not going to issue a policy of title insurance. No lender's going to lend on that property. Uh refinancing is going to be extremely difficult if not

impossible. And then, you know, from a litigator's perspective like like myself, um it can provide real leverage

to to settle a lawsuit. If I have a case where u penance has been recorded and

you're you're defending that case and perhaps maybe the client wants to sell uh wants to do something with the

property, maybe the recording of the Liz pendants provides an incentive to settle the lawsuit that otherwise would not have been settled because they want to

get on with life and and sell the property or do whatever they want to do with the property or or refinance, whatever the case may be. um that's real

leverage uh that that that a party can use in a lawsuit. But because it is leverage, it has the potential to be misused and abused. Um so it's really

important to figure out whether the LIS pendance is proper or not because really because only a court or a party voluntarily can remove a list pendance.

Uh but otherwise only the court can remove a list pendance. So it it's really important to understand that

while the Liz pendants is narrow um a party can use it as a litigation tactic

uh whether proper or not as we'll get into to perhaps force another party's hand.

So what is Washington's LIS pending statute? It's found at RCW4.28.320.

It's a long statute, but the the key words that I'm going to focus on are an action affecting title to real property.

The legislature has said at any time after an action affecting title to real property is con been uh commenced, the

plaintiff or the defendant may file with the auditor in each county in which the property is situated a notice of the pendency of the action containing

certain information about the the parties and the lawsuit in general. and they're so they're saying you can record Liz pendants but only in an action affecting title to real property.

That's helpful but it does not define what is and what is not an action affecting title to real property. So hence we have case law that has

attempted to provide guideposts on what is and what is not uh an action where list pendants can be recorded.

So what is an action when a list pendants is proper? Well, courts have said an action affects title to real property where the action involves

adjudication of rights incident to title to real property. Again, it sounds really good, but what does that mean? Uh what types of cases, what types of

claims actually fit the mold? Well, we have some classic examples on the screen and think of quiet title. Does John own the property or does Jill own the

property? Who has superior title? a lawsuit that that is really just disputing that at its simplest form. Liz pendants would be proper. Adverse

possession suit. Neighbor A believes they've adversely possessed a portion of neighbor B's property uh and neighbor A sues. They can record a LIS pendance. Uh

specific performance in real estate contracts. Uh party agrees to sell the other side the other another party uh property but then says I'm not going to

do so and doesn't have any basis to do so. and uh forcing a lawsuit seeking specific performance. Hey, live up to your end of the bargain and sell me that

property. A list pendance can be recorded against the property at issue.

Uh uh that that that's a proper use of the list pendants. Uh partition actions, uh co-owners of real property, but foreclosure proceedings, leans that are

recorded against property and the lawsuit is filed to uh foreclose on that lean. Those are all examples where yes, Liz pendants would be proper, can

provide leverage, um everything's okay, but so what's not an action affecting the title to real property? This is

important because as we'll discuss here in a second, uh recording list pendants without justification can lead to some

harsh consequences and can subject the party to liability in the form of both damages and attorney's fees. So the the

classic example of where a list pendance is improper is where the plaintiff is only seeking a money judgment. Uh only

seeking monetary damages. That's the only thing I'm seeking. I'm not seeking an interest in that real property. Um but I all all I want from you is a set

sum. I want $50,000, $100,000, a million dollar, whatever that number is. All I'm seeking is damages in form of monetary

compensation. No list pendants can be filed in that circumstance. I'll put an asterisk by this for now because at the end of this presentation, I'm going to

highlight a new case in Washington from the Washington Court of Appeals where the court has um perhaps expanded uh Liz

Pendon rights, Liz Pendon's rights um where a party is seeking a money judgment, but the money judgment can be

executed against real property. So I'll put an asterisk there. But uh as a general rule, a lawsuit where only money

uh only a money judgment is being sought does not support a list pendants. A liz pendants would be wrongful in that situation.

Uh a lawsuit seeking to enforce a restricted covenant. Just because a pro or just because a lawsuit involves real

property does not mean a list pendance is proper. There's a case called Foster V. in Washington where the plaintiffs

said the defendant's structure did not comply with covenants that governed um the properties at issue and and

certainly the defendants's property and the plaintiffs tried to record all these pendants and the court said no can't do that just because this lawsuit involves

real property does not mean it actually affects title to real property. So, an important distinction that uh can get

somebody into hot water if if they don't uh consult with an attorney beforehand.

Um most general business corporate partnership disputes even if they uh involve real property to a certain

extent, real property is tangentially involved, those uh typically uh there's exceptions to every rule, but those typically are not going to support a Liz pendants.

So, what's the big deal anyway? uh what what does it matter if you if you record a list penins without authority to do

so? Well, as I mentioned, you can um you know get yourself into hot water in terms of becoming liable for damages and

attorney's fees. I think this falls into it does fall into two buckets. Number one being a liz pendants is recorded in

a lawsuit that does not affect title to real property. There's no basis for the liz pendants. Nonetheless, one is recorded. The agrieved party, the party

owning the real property against which a list pendance has been recorded, can ask the court to enter an order saying that

list pendance is improper. It is cancelled. Um, and and I'm entitled to my attorney's fees and actual damages

under the statute. In that circumstance, attorney's fees are mandatory. The court can't say, "I don't think they're proper in this circumstance, or at least isn't

supposed to." They're supposed to be mandatory.

So it's really uh uh a warning by the legislature. Do not record a list pendants unless you have authority to do

so. The other example where a party can become liable for recording a list pendants without authority and really

it's substantial justification is after a lawsuit has been settled, discontinued or abated for our purposes here today when the lawsuit's over.

In that in that circumstance where maybe the the the action did affect title to real property at least in name but the

list pendance was not substantially justified. The the claimant the party uh filing the list pendants reporting list

pendants against the real property can be liable uh um for attorney's fees and actual damages. I'd say that's less

common, but that that possibility still exists. More of a deterrent to filing a Liz pendants without proper justification.

So, as I kind of hinted at, teased earlier, there may be an expansion of Liz pendants rights in Washington. What litigators like myself are always

keeping an eye on is recent opinions from appellet courts. And recently, earlier this month, an appellet court uh

in Washington said an unjust enrichment theory that may create an equitable lean against the property against a specific

property supported a liz pendants. This came as a little bit of a surprise to me and I'm sure other practitioners, you

know, who practice in this area because an unjust enrichment theory and it was true in this case really is seeking

monetary damages, a money judgment. But the court in Parmman, the case that I've cited on the screen, decided uh, you know, the decision was handed down in

mid July of 2026 this year, said, "Well, an unjust enrichment theory may support an equitable lean against property. And

to the extent a defendant fails to satisfy a judgment, the equitable lean can be used to force a sale of the

property. So, the LIS penance was proper." As you can probably tell by my by my explanation, um I have some issues

with that reasoning, but nonetheless, it is the reasoning from an appellant court. And what I'm keeping a close eye on is whether Parmman is going to be

extended or whether it's going to be a narrow holding only applied to the facts of the case. Is the future going to be

any case that has a conceivable nexus to real property where a money judgment could be enforced against real property?

uh is that type of case one where a list penance is proper. Um as an example, if somebody is at um you know an

acquaintance's house and the deck is not up to code and they fall through the deck and sustain uh substantial injuries and file a lawsuit seeking a money

judgment and the court says, well, the defendants probably won't be able to satisfy that money judgment with money.

Uh so the plaintiff can execute against the real property. Does that make a list pinance proper? You know, maybe underpinment, maybe not underp. But it's

just a a thing to keep an eye on because of the the the substantial effects that a list pendants can have and the leverage that it can apply in a lawsuit.

Um, so we're keeping a close eye on on what the next frontier, the new frontier, if any, is going to be with respect to Liz Pendants's rights in

Washington. Uh the lawyers here at Bears Booth have have plenty of experience dealing with real property issues, all types. We've advised uh people who want

to record a LIS penins pins recorded against their property. We'd be happy to address your specific situation with you

and outline what your what the the risks and uh benefits would be. So please do not hesitate to contact me. My my

contact information is on the screen. Uh I'm always available uh by phone or by email. Thanks so much for your time. Uh,