Webinar – Lis Pendens Primer (Video)

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In this webinar, Attorney Aaron Dunn from our Real Estate and Litigation Transaction Group will be discussing “Lis Pendens Primer”
Transcript
19 secondsGood afternoon everybody. My name is Aaron Dunn. I'm an attorney here at Bears Booth uh and I practice in the litigation and realy groups. Today I'm
28 secondsgoing to be giving you a primer on what's called a liz pendants. Um, a Latin term that uh really just means a
35 secondsdocument that you can record in a lawsuit that's already ongoing to provide notice to the outside world that the lawsuit is ongoing and the lawsuit
44 secondsaffects title to the real property at issue in the litigation. So, let's get into it.
52 secondsUh thank thank you to those who have stuck with me despite using a Latin phrase and uh I can see people probably rolling their eyes right now. Uh but
1 minute, 1 secondhopefully you find this interesting. So uh thanks for sticking with it. Uh again list pendants is a document. It's just a simple document that you can record in
1 minute, 9 secondsthe county in which the uh real property issue is situated. uh you record it with the county auditor that uh again is is
1 minute, 17 secondsjust a simple document, but it provides notice uh of the lawsuit, the claims in the lawsuit, and it essentially says,
1 minute, 24 seconds"Hey, this lawsuit involves title to real property. So, everybody be advised that to the extent you want to lend, to
1 minute, 31 secondsthe extent you look to you're wanting to purchase this property, anything you want to do associated with this property, you're going to have to do it subject to the outcome of this
1 minute, 39 secondslitigation. And as we'll get into here in a minute, it has the practical effect of of basically freezing things in time and preventing anything from being done
1 minute, 47 secondswith the property until the lawsuit is is resolved. Um, so that's kind of the the basics of of a liz pendants. Um, a
1 minute, 56 secondssimple document that has big practical effects and has the potential for misuse and abuse.
2 minutes, 3 secondsSo what's the purpose of Liz pendants?
2 minutes, 5 secondsUh well, not only providing notice to third parties, providing constructive notice to the outside world about the lawsuit, but but preserving the status
2 minutes, 14 secondsquo of the lawsuit uh in terms of title to the real property at issue until the lawsuits resolved, whether that be by
2 minutes, 22 secondsjudgment uh or settlement. And then it it has the effect of of protecting somebody's interests in property. Uh the
2 minutes, 30 secondsexample that I like to give is somebody believes they've adversely possessed a portion of their neighbor's property and
2 minutes, 36 secondsthey say, "I have rights to that portion of my neighbor's property that I believe I've adversely possessed. So I want to
2 minutes, 44 secondspreserve the status quo, notify the world of my rights that I believe I have to that property, and basically let
2 minutes, 52 secondseverybody know that until this lawsuit's decided, don't do anything with that property. or if you do you're whatever you're doing is going to be subject to
3 minutes, 1 seconduh the outcome of the litigation. So the list pendance has kind of the dual purpose of preserving the status quo um
3 minutes, 8 secondsuh providing notice and protecting interest but because of the the ability to protect interest in real property and
3 minutes, 15 secondsto tie up real property um it's a valuable tool that can be abused and that's why Washington uh makes sure that
3 minutes, 24 secondsthat you only use the list pendants list pendants can only be recorded in certain circumstances.
3 minutes, 31 secondsThe practical effect of the LIS pendants, as you've probably gathered from the presentation thus far, is that no sales of the property are going to
3 minutes, 39 secondsoccur until the lawsuit's resolved and the LIS pendance is removed. Um, no no title insurance company is going to issue a pol policy of title insurance
3 minutes, 48 secondsuntil the lawsuit's resolved because because uh title to the to the real property uh is unclear or at least one
3 minutes, 55 secondsperson asserts it's unclear. Uh so until that lawsuit's resolved, um nobody's going to sell it. Nobody's going to buy it. Nobody's gonna or a title insurance
4 minutes, 3 secondscompany is not going to issue a policy of title insurance. No lender's going to lend on that property. Uh refinancing is going to be extremely difficult if not
4 minutes, 11 secondsimpossible. And then, you know, from a litigator's perspective like like myself, um it can provide real leverage
4 minutes, 19 secondsto to settle a lawsuit. If I have a case where u penance has been recorded and
4 minutes, 26 secondsyou're you're defending that case and perhaps maybe the client wants to sell uh wants to do something with the
4 minutes, 32 secondsproperty, maybe the recording of the Liz pendants provides an incentive to settle the lawsuit that otherwise would not have been settled because they want to
4 minutes, 40 secondsget on with life and and sell the property or do whatever they want to do with the property or or refinance, whatever the case may be. um that's real
4 minutes, 48 secondsleverage uh that that that a party can use in a lawsuit. But because it is leverage, it has the potential to be misused and abused. Um so it's really
4 minutes, 57 secondsimportant to figure out whether the LIS pendance is proper or not because really because only a court or a party voluntarily can remove a list pendance.
5 minutes, 8 secondsUh but otherwise only the court can remove a list pendance. So it it's really important to understand that
5 minutes, 16 secondswhile the Liz pendants is narrow um a party can use it as a litigation tactic
5 minutes, 23 secondsuh whether proper or not as we'll get into to perhaps force another party's hand.
5 minutes, 32 secondsSo what is Washington's LIS pending statute? It's found at RCW4.28.320.
5 minutes, 38 secondsIt's a long statute, but the the key words that I'm going to focus on are an action affecting title to real property.
5 minutes, 46 secondsThe legislature has said at any time after an action affecting title to real property is con been uh commenced, the
5 minutes, 54 secondsplaintiff or the defendant may file with the auditor in each county in which the property is situated a notice of the pendency of the action containing
6 minutes, 1 secondcertain information about the the parties and the lawsuit in general. and they're so they're saying you can record Liz pendants but only in an action affecting title to real property.
6 minutes, 13 secondsThat's helpful but it does not define what is and what is not an action affecting title to real property. So hence we have case law that has
6 minutes, 21 secondsattempted to provide guideposts on what is and what is not uh an action where list pendants can be recorded.
6 minutes, 29 secondsSo what is an action when a list pendants is proper? Well, courts have said an action affects title to real property where the action involves
6 minutes, 38 secondsadjudication of rights incident to title to real property. Again, it sounds really good, but what does that mean? Uh what types of cases, what types of
6 minutes, 46 secondsclaims actually fit the mold? Well, we have some classic examples on the screen and think of quiet title. Does John own the property or does Jill own the
6 minutes, 55 secondsproperty? Who has superior title? a lawsuit that that is really just disputing that at its simplest form. Liz pendants would be proper. Adverse
7 minutes, 3 secondspossession suit. Neighbor A believes they've adversely possessed a portion of neighbor B's property uh and neighbor A sues. They can record a LIS pendance. Uh
7 minutes, 12 secondsspecific performance in real estate contracts. Uh party agrees to sell the other side the other another party uh property but then says I'm not going to
7 minutes, 21 secondsdo so and doesn't have any basis to do so. and uh forcing a lawsuit seeking specific performance. Hey, live up to your end of the bargain and sell me that
7 minutes, 29 secondsproperty. A list pendance can be recorded against the property at issue.
7 minutes, 33 secondsUh uh that that that's a proper use of the list pendants. Uh partition actions, uh co-owners of real property, but foreclosure proceedings, leans that are
7 minutes, 42 secondsrecorded against property and the lawsuit is filed to uh foreclose on that lean. Those are all examples where yes, Liz pendants would be proper, can
7 minutes, 51 secondsprovide leverage, um everything's okay, but so what's not an action affecting the title to real property? This is
7 minutes, 59 secondsimportant because as we'll discuss here in a second, uh recording list pendants without justification can lead to some
8 minutes, 7 secondsharsh consequences and can subject the party to liability in the form of both damages and attorney's fees. So the the
8 minutes, 14 secondsclassic example of where a list pendance is improper is where the plaintiff is only seeking a money judgment. Uh only
8 minutes, 22 secondsseeking monetary damages. That's the only thing I'm seeking. I'm not seeking an interest in that real property. Um but I all all I want from you is a set
8 minutes, 30 secondssum. I want $50,000, $100,000, a million dollar, whatever that number is. All I'm seeking is damages in form of monetary
8 minutes, 37 secondscompensation. No list pendants can be filed in that circumstance. I'll put an asterisk by this for now because at the end of this presentation, I'm going to
8 minutes, 46 secondshighlight a new case in Washington from the Washington Court of Appeals where the court has um perhaps expanded uh Liz
8 minutes, 56 secondsPendon rights, Liz Pendon's rights um where a party is seeking a money judgment, but the money judgment can be
9 minutes, 3 secondsexecuted against real property. So I'll put an asterisk there. But uh as a general rule, a lawsuit where only money
9 minutes, 12 secondsuh only a money judgment is being sought does not support a list pendants. A liz pendants would be wrongful in that situation.
9 minutes, 19 secondsUh a lawsuit seeking to enforce a restricted covenant. Just because a pro or just because a lawsuit involves real
9 minutes, 26 secondsproperty does not mean a list pendance is proper. There's a case called Foster V. in Washington where the plaintiffs
9 minutes, 34 secondssaid the defendant's structure did not comply with covenants that governed um the properties at issue and and
9 minutes, 42 secondscertainly the defendants's property and the plaintiffs tried to record all these pendants and the court said no can't do that just because this lawsuit involves
9 minutes, 50 secondsreal property does not mean it actually affects title to real property. So, an important distinction that uh can get
9 minutes, 57 secondssomebody into hot water if if they don't uh consult with an attorney beforehand.
10 minutes, 2 secondsUm most general business corporate partnership disputes even if they uh involve real property to a certain
10 minutes, 10 secondsextent, real property is tangentially involved, those uh typically uh there's exceptions to every rule, but those typically are not going to support a Liz pendants.
10 minutes, 21 secondsSo, what's the big deal anyway? uh what what does it matter if you if you record a list penins without authority to do
10 minutes, 27 secondsso? Well, as I mentioned, you can um you know get yourself into hot water in terms of becoming liable for damages and
10 minutes, 35 secondsattorney's fees. I think this falls into it does fall into two buckets. Number one being a liz pendants is recorded in
10 minutes, 42 secondsa lawsuit that does not affect title to real property. There's no basis for the liz pendants. Nonetheless, one is recorded. The agrieved party, the party
10 minutes, 51 secondsowning the real property against which a list pendance has been recorded, can ask the court to enter an order saying that
10 minutes, 58 secondslist pendance is improper. It is cancelled. Um, and and I'm entitled to my attorney's fees and actual damages
11 minutes, 6 secondsunder the statute. In that circumstance, attorney's fees are mandatory. The court can't say, "I don't think they're proper in this circumstance, or at least isn't
11 minutes, 14 secondssupposed to." They're supposed to be mandatory.
11 minutes, 17 secondsSo it's really uh uh a warning by the legislature. Do not record a list pendants unless you have authority to do
11 minutes, 24 secondsso. The other example where a party can become liable for recording a list pendants without authority and really
11 minutes, 32 secondsit's substantial justification is after a lawsuit has been settled, discontinued or abated for our purposes here today when the lawsuit's over.
11 minutes, 41 secondsIn that in that circumstance where maybe the the the action did affect title to real property at least in name but the
11 minutes, 50 secondslist pendance was not substantially justified. The the claimant the party uh filing the list pendants reporting list
11 minutes, 57 secondspendants against the real property can be liable uh um for attorney's fees and actual damages. I'd say that's less
12 minutes, 5 secondscommon, but that that possibility still exists. More of a deterrent to filing a Liz pendants without proper justification.
12 minutes, 16 secondsSo, as I kind of hinted at, teased earlier, there may be an expansion of Liz pendants rights in Washington. What litigators like myself are always
12 minutes, 24 secondskeeping an eye on is recent opinions from appellet courts. And recently, earlier this month, an appellet court uh
12 minutes, 32 secondsin Washington said an unjust enrichment theory that may create an equitable lean against the property against a specific
12 minutes, 39 secondsproperty supported a liz pendants. This came as a little bit of a surprise to me and I'm sure other practitioners, you
12 minutes, 46 secondsknow, who practice in this area because an unjust enrichment theory and it was true in this case really is seeking
12 minutes, 53 secondsmonetary damages, a money judgment. But the court in Parmman, the case that I've cited on the screen, decided uh, you know, the decision was handed down in
13 minutes, 1 secondmid July of 2026 this year, said, "Well, an unjust enrichment theory may support an equitable lean against property. And
13 minutes, 10 secondsto the extent a defendant fails to satisfy a judgment, the equitable lean can be used to force a sale of the
13 minutes, 18 secondsproperty. So, the LIS penance was proper." As you can probably tell by my by my explanation, um I have some issues
13 minutes, 27 secondswith that reasoning, but nonetheless, it is the reasoning from an appellant court. And what I'm keeping a close eye on is whether Parmman is going to be
13 minutes, 35 secondsextended or whether it's going to be a narrow holding only applied to the facts of the case. Is the future going to be
13 minutes, 42 secondsany case that has a conceivable nexus to real property where a money judgment could be enforced against real property?
13 minutes, 50 secondsuh is that type of case one where a list penance is proper. Um as an example, if somebody is at um you know an
13 minutes, 58 secondsacquaintance's house and the deck is not up to code and they fall through the deck and sustain uh substantial injuries and file a lawsuit seeking a money
14 minutes, 6 secondsjudgment and the court says, well, the defendants probably won't be able to satisfy that money judgment with money.
14 minutes, 14 secondsUh so the plaintiff can execute against the real property. Does that make a list pinance proper? You know, maybe underpinment, maybe not underp. But it's
14 minutes, 22 secondsjust a a thing to keep an eye on because of the the the substantial effects that a list pendants can have and the leverage that it can apply in a lawsuit.
14 minutes, 33 secondsUm, so we're keeping a close eye on on what the next frontier, the new frontier, if any, is going to be with respect to Liz Pendants's rights in
14 minutes, 40 secondsWashington. Uh the lawyers here at Bears Booth have have plenty of experience dealing with real property issues, all types. We've advised uh people who want
14 minutes, 49 secondsto record a LIS penins pins recorded against their property. We'd be happy to address your specific situation with you
14 minutes, 56 secondsand outline what your what the the risks and uh benefits would be. So please do not hesitate to contact me. My my
15 minutes, 3 secondscontact information is on the screen. Uh I'm always available uh by phone or by email. Thanks so much for your time. Uh,
15 minutes, 10 secondsand I appreciate you you sitting through this this this presentation with me.
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