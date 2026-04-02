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2 April 2026

FinCEN's Real Estate Reporting Rule Reversal: What It Means For Real Estate

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For years, U.S. real estate has been viewed as a prime vehicle for moving and storing illicit wealth. In response, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) introduced a sweeping rule aimed...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Jon Phillips
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For years, U.S. real estate has been viewed as a prime vehicle for moving and storing illicit wealth. In response, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) introduced a sweeping rule aimed at increasing transparency in residential real estate transactions—particularly all-cash deals.

But in a dramatic turn of events, that rule has already been struck down in court. Just weeks after taking effect, the rule was struck down in Flowers Title Companies LLC v. Bessent. The judge ruled that the FinCEN exceeded its legal authority, violated administrative law, and had constitutional concerns. The system has reverted back to FinCEN's older Geographic Targeting Orders (GTOs) in the interim if it applies to specific markets or cities.

As of today:

  • No nationwide reporting requirement exists
  • Title and closing professionals do not need to file FinCEN reports
  • Real estate agents still have no direct reporting obligation

Even though the rule has been vacated, the direction of regulation is clear: More transparency in real estate is coming—not less. For industry professionals, this moment is best viewed as a pause rather than a reversal.

Forward-thinking real estate firms are already:

  • Building compliance-ready workflows
  • Collecting more robust buyer information
  • Preparing for eventual reporting obligations

What Happens Next?

While the rule is currently dead, the broader trend is not. The case may move to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, potentially reviving or reshaping the rule or FinCEN could issue a narrower, more legally defensible version.

Final Takeaway

  • Today: No nationwide reporting rule
  • Short term: Legal uncertainty and likely appeals
  • Long term: Increased transparency is inevitable

The real estate industry may have avoided a major compliance shift—for now. But the underlying policy objective hasn't changed, and it's only a matter of time before a revised framework returns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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