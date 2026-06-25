Shaping The Future Of Los Angeles – A Conversation With Bryan Eck (Podcast)

What does it take to shape the future of a city? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer talks with Bryan Eck, Executive Director of Land Use & Planning for USC Real Estate & Asset Management.

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

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What does it take to shape the future of a city? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer talks with Bryan Eck, Executive Director of Land Use & Planning for USC Real Estate & Asset Management. From helping to craft the vision for Downtown Los Angeles to reinventing signage on the Sunset Strip and planning for USC's future, Bryan offers a thoughtful perspective on how cities evolve, why great public spaces matter, and what gives him hope for Los Angeles. It's a fascinating conversation for anyone who loves LA, is curious about urban planning, or wants a behind-the-scenes look at the people helping shape the places where we live, work, and connect.

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