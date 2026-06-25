Shaping The Future Of Los Angeles – A Conversation With Bryan Eck (Podcast)

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What does it take to shape the future of a city? In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer talks with Bryan Eck, Executive Director of Land Use & Planning for USC Real Estate & Asset Management. From helping to craft the vision for Downtown Los Angeles to reinventing signage on the Sunset Strip and planning for USC's future, Bryan offers a thoughtful perspective on how cities evolve, why great public spaces matter, and what gives him hope for Los Angeles. It's a fascinating conversation for anyone who loves LA, is curious about urban planning, or wants a behind-the-scenes look at the people helping shape the places where we live, work, and connect.
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