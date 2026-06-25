ARTICLE
25 June 2026

Flatiron Firm Scores $55M For New Greenwich Village Development

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Cole Schotz P.C.

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Cole Schotz P.C.
Founded in 1926, Cole Schotz is an Am Law 200 firm with more than 210 attorneys serving clients across the United States. The firm advises businesses and select individuals on complex legal matters, combining practical guidance with a longstanding commitment to client service and trusted relationships.
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A Greenwich Village real estate developer has secured $55 million in financing from G4 Capital Partners to fund the demolition of two adjacent residential buildings and construct a new 56,000-square-foot development. The pre-development loan will support AG Paratus's plans to raze the existing structures at 111-113 E. 12th Street and replace them with a significantly larger project, though the specific use of the new development remains undetermined.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Rab N. Nalavala,Leo Leyva,Nicole Dlugosz-Howard
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The recent buyer of a pair of adjacent Greenwich Village residential buildings has scored a $55 million loan to help fund a new project at the site, according to the law firm involved in the deal.

Real estate company AG Paratus, which is based in the Flatiron District, acquired the two buildings at 111-113 E. 12th St. late last month and subsequently secured the financing from Midtown-based lender G4 Capital Partners. A Cole Schotz team of Rab Nalavala, Leo Leyva, Jennifer Chung and Nicole Dlugosz-Howard advised G4 on the transaction.

The loan will go toward pre-development costs at the two properties, located between Third and Fourth avenues. AG Paratus intends to raze the lots, spanning roughly 5,300 square feet, and construct a new 56,000-square-foot development in their place.

Scott Avram, founder and managing partner of AG Paratus, filed plans with the Department of Buildings last week to demolish the two existing structures on the site. No. 111 is a six-story, approximately 8,300-square-foot mixed-use property with nine residential units and ground-floor commercial space occupied by marketing consultant Grand Central Marketing, while No. 113 also spans about 8,300 square feet but is just four stories tall with four residential units and ground-floor commercial space.

It is unclear exactly what type of development AG Paratus has in mind for the site. It is currently zoned to allow for a variety of uses, including a community facility and a mixed-use residential and retail project.

AG Paratus did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

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Photo of Rab N. Nalavala
Rab N. Nalavala
Photo of Leo Leyva
Leo Leyva
Photo of Jennifer Y. Chung
Jennifer Y. Chung
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Nicole Dlugosz-Howard
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