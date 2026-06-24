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24 June 2026

Insight Alert: Building The Future: Construction And The Energy Transition 2026

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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We are delighted to share Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2026 (Asia/Australia edition). This publication, serving as a practical resource for practitioners navigating...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Murphy Mok,Ante Golem,Dan Dragovic
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We are delighted to share Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2026 (Asia/Australia edition). This publication, serving as a practical resource for practitioners navigating the complexities of construction law in the context of the energy transition, addresses the key contracting and dispute resolution trends in Australia's energy transition and explores notable cases from Asia and Australia relevant to energy transition projects. We also consider several recently published industry guides on dispute boards, emergency arbitration and experts' joint statements that are expected to streamline the resolution of construction disputes in the sector.

Please click here to access the PDF version: Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2026 (Asia/Australia edition).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Murphy Mok
Murphy Mok
Photo of Ante Golem
Ante Golem
Photo of Clare Smethurst
Clare Smethurst
Photo of Dan Dragovic
Dan Dragovic
Photo of Daniel Waldek
Daniel Waldek
Photo of Catrice Gayer
Catrice Gayer
Photo of Geoffrey Hansen
Geoffrey Hansen
Photo of Ben Jolley
Ben Jolley
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