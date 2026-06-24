Insight Alert: Building The Future: Construction And The Energy Transition 2026

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We are delighted to share Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2026 (Asia/Australia edition). This publication, serving as a practical resource for practitioners navigating the complexities of construction law in the context of the energy transition, addresses the key contracting and dispute resolution trends in Australia's energy transition and explores notable cases from Asia and Australia relevant to energy transition projects. We also consider several recently published industry guides on dispute boards, emergency arbitration and experts' joint statements that are expected to streamline the resolution of construction disputes in the sector.
Please click here to access the PDF version: Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2026 (Asia/Australia edition).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]