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15 October 2026

Island Insiders Praise Present, Future Of Commercial RE

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Farrell Fritz, P.C.

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Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

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The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island convened industry professionals for their annual State of the Market panel discussion, examining current trends across office, industrial, retail, and investment sales sectors. Moderated by Real Estate and Economic Development Partner Peter Curry, the discussion revealed emerging market dynamics and evolving property uses that are shaping Long Island's commercial real estate landscape.
United States Real Estate and Construction

The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island recently held their annual State of the Market panel discussion. The event was moderated by Real Estate and Economic Development Partner Peter Curry.

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The discussion focused heavily on emerging trends in the office, industrial, retail and investment sales markets – and “reflected a real sense of optimism,” according to CIBS President Ralph Benzakein.

From InnovateLI:

Insights like those – coming “directly from professionals who are working in these markets every day” – are what make the annual State of the Market discussion so valuable, according to moderator Curry.

“When you look across the different sectors, there are encouraging signs of movement and investment,” the Farrell Fritz partner said. “At the same time, every sector is evolving, whether it is the changing use of office space, the limited supply of industrial and retail properties or new types of tenants entering the market.

“Bringing these perspectives together gives us a much clearer picture of where Long Island commercial real estate stands,” Curry added, “and where it may be going.”

Read the full article here: Island insiders praise present, future of commercial RE – Innovate Long Island

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