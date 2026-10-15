The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island recently held their annual State of the Market panel discussion. The event was moderated by Real Estate and Economic Development Partner Peter Curry.

The discussion focused heavily on emerging trends in the office, industrial, retail and investment sales markets – and “reflected a real sense of optimism,” according to CIBS President Ralph Benzakein.

From InnovateLI:

Insights like those – coming “directly from professionals who are working in these markets every day” – are what make the annual State of the Market discussion so valuable, according to moderator Curry.

“When you look across the different sectors, there are encouraging signs of movement and investment,” the Farrell Fritz partner said. “At the same time, every sector is evolving, whether it is the changing use of office space, the limited supply of industrial and retail properties or new types of tenants entering the market.

“Bringing these perspectives together gives us a much clearer picture of where Long Island commercial real estate stands,” Curry added, “and where it may be going.”

Read the full article here: Island insiders praise present, future of commercial RE – Innovate Long Island