Can A Seller Back Out After The Attorney Review Period Ends?

In reality, the situation is more complicated, and the answer depends heavily on the contract language, the reason for the cancellation, and whether the seller is actually willing to face the legal and financial...

Minchella & Associates represents sellers and buyers in Chicago residential and commercial real estate closings. In addition, we have vast experience in a wide variety of other real estate law matters, including, but not limited to:

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Buyers may assume that once the attorney review period ends, the deal is locked in and the seller can no longer walk away.

In reality, the situation is more complicated, and the answer depends heavily on the contract language, the reason for the cancellation, and whether the seller is actually willing to face the legal and financial consequences that may follow.

In Illinois residential real estate transactions, the attorney review period gives both parties an opportunity to review the contract, propose modifications, and potentially cancel the agreement. Once that window closes without objection, the contract generally becomes binding. That creates a much stronger obligation for both buyer and seller to move toward closing.

That said, sellers still sometimes try to back out after attorney review has ended.

Why Sellers Try to Cancel

A seller may receive a higher offer after going under contract and decide they no longer want to proceed with the original buyer.

In other situations, the seller may experience cold feet, family pressure, financial concerns, or second thoughts about moving.

There are also cases where a seller believes the buyer will not satisfy financing requirements or other contingencies and attempts to terminate the agreement before closing.

The motivation may vary, but the legal exposure can become significant once attorney review has concluded and the contract is fully enforceable.

A Seller Cannot Simply Walk Away Without Risk

Once a binding contract exists, a seller generally cannot cancel the transaction just because they changed their mind.

If they refuse to close without a valid contractual reason, the buyer may have legal remedies available.

One possible remedy is monetary damages. A buyer may claim reimbursement for expenses connected to the failed transaction, including inspections, appraisals, loan costs, moving expenses, or temporary housing arrangements.

Another possible remedy is “specific performance,” which is a lawsuit asking the court to force the seller to complete the sale. The Buyer can record their contract against the property, making it impossible to sell without addressing the matter to clear title.

Buyers do not always pursue this route, but it becomes more common in competitive markets or when the property is highly desirable and difficult to replace.

Contract Details Become Extremely Important

Not every failed transaction automatically becomes a lawsuit.

The exact wording of the contract, contingency deadlines, inspection issues, financing terms, and communication between the parties can all influence the outcome.

There are situations where a seller may have a legitimate contractual basis to terminate the agreement. There are also situations where both sides negotiate a mutual cancellation to avoid prolonged disputes.

Real estate contracts contain far more moving parts than many buyers and sellers realize. Once attorney review ends, however, the transaction typically enters a very different phase legally, and backing out becomes far more difficult than simply deciding not to move forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.