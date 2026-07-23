Stop, Notify, Document: The Contractor’s First Response to Structural Distress

Construction projects move quickly, but when structural distress is involved, speed cannot come at the expense of safety and thorough documentation. The recent structural failure at a New York City high-rise, where reported steel column failures led to evacuations, road closures, stabilization efforts, and an additional forensic evaluation by an independent engineer, offers a clear takeaway for contractors: when visible cracking, movement, deflection, or similar unsafe conditions appear, the first response must be disciplined, documented, and focused on safety rather than speculation.

The legal priority in that first moment is not to diagnose the ultimate cause. It is to protect people, prevent the condition from worsening, notify the appropriate parties, and create a clear record of what was observed and what was done. OSHA describes construction as a high-hazard industry and emphasizes that construction employers and workers must identify, reduce, and eliminate construction-related hazards. For contractors, the first response should be simple: stop, notify, and document.

Stop Work When Safety is a Concern

When cracking, movement, deflection, shifting, buckling, or other structural distress is observed, the first question is whether continuing work could expose workers or others to serious harm. OSHA defines an imminent danger as a condition that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious physical harm immediately or before ordinary enforcement procedures can eliminate danger. OSHA enforcement guidance calls for affected employees to be removed from exposure and for the danger to be promptly abated.

The stop-work decision should be targeted, but it should also be real. If the distress is localized, the contractor may be able to stop work only in the affected area; if it could affect adjacent work, access points, temporary work, or public protection, the pause may need to be broader until the condition is evaluated. OSHA defines a “competent person” as someone capable of identifying existing and predictable hazards and authorized to take prompt corrective measures to eliminate them. OSHA also requires regular inspections of job sites, materials, and equipment by competent personnel designated by the employer.

Stopping work is not an admission of fault. It is a safety and risk-control measure. The field team should avoid speculation and record what was visible, where it was observed, who was notified, and what immediate safety steps were taken.

Notify the GC and Owner in Writing

Once the affected area is made safe, written notice should go promptly to the general contractor, owner, construction manager, architect, engineer, and other parties required by the contract. Many construction contracts require written notice when a party becomes aware of a condition that may give rise to a claim for additional time or money, and missing the notice window can lead the other side to argue that the claim is waived. Notice requirements also give owners and general contractors an opportunity to investigate facts while they are fresh, make decisions, mitigate costs, and preserve evidence.

The notice should identify the project, location, date, and time of observation, the condition observed, the work affected, the immediate safety steps taken, and the direction requested. It should not overstate the problem, assign blame, or offer an engineering conclusion unless the sender is qualified and contractually responsible for doing so. AIA Document A201-2017, when incorporated into the contract, includes a provision requiring contractors to report certain errors, inconsistencies, or omissions in the Contract Documents to the architect. An RFI may also be used to request clarification regarding drawings, specifications, or uncertain project conditions.

Request Direction Before Proceeding

The written notice should do more than report the problem. It should request direction. If the area should remain closed pending evaluation, the notice should say so. If an engineer, architect, owner’s consultant, or third-party forensic expert needs to inspect the condition, the notice should ask for that direction in writing. If the condition may affect sequence, schedule, cost, temporary protection, shoring, access, or manpower, the notice should reserve rights and request instructions before work continues.

An RFI is particularly useful because it creates a structured record of the question, the supporting facts, and the response. RFIs are used to obtain clarification about documents, drawings, specifications, or project conditions when there is uncertainty about what to do. It also helps ensure that clarifications are reviewed and approved before work continues.

Contractors should be careful about proceeding on verbal direction alone. A call telling the crew to keep going, or an informal statement that the condition is “probably fine,” is not enough when the issue involves possible structural distress. Continuing work without written direction can create unnecessary liability, including safety exposure, contract exposure, and evidentiary problems if the condition later becomes part of a claim, investigation, insurance dispute, or OSHA inquiry.

Preserve the Record as Conditions Change

The conditions on a construction site do not stay frozen. Cracks can widen, temporary measures can be installed, debris can be removed, work areas can be altered, and weather can change site conditions. That is why documentation must begin immediately.

The contractor should take dated photographs and videos from multiple angles, capture measurements where safe, identify gridlines or location markers, and preserve the key project records, including daily reports, safety logs, incident logs, superintendent notes, meeting minutes, emails, texts, RFIs, submittals, inspection reports, and any owner or GC direction. OSHA’s hazard identification guidance recommends collecting and reviewing hazard information, conducting inspections, investigating incidents and close calls, identifying emergency or nonroutine hazards, and documenting inspections with photos or video of problem areas.

Contractors should also preserve communications rather than trying to clean up the file after the fact. Daily reports should show the affected area, trades present, work stopped, access restrictions, weather, directions received, and other facts needed to establish what was reported, who received it, and whether the parties had an opportunity to investigate and mitigate.

Do Not Turn a Field Observation into an Unsupported Diagnosis

A visible crack or deflection may be caused by design issues, sequencing, temporary loading, means and methods, existing conditions, defective work, material issues, or a combination of factors. Causation should be left to the appropriate experts. For stakeholders, the practical takeaway is to begin collecting and documenting information immediately in anticipation of claims, and to involve a qualified forensic expert when circumstances warrant it.

The contractor’s written communications should therefore separate observations from conclusions. For example, a field note that records the location, time, and visible condition observed is different from a statement assigning cause or fault. The first records facts; the second may create unnecessary admissions, invite disputes over expertise, or complicate insurance and claim positions.

Build the Protocol Before the Crisis

The best time to establish this protocol is before anyone visualizes distress in the field. Contractors should train project leaders on who has stop-work authority, who sends notice, who photographs conditions, who opens the RFI, who contacts the GC or owner, and who preserves the record. OSHA’s safety management guidance treats hazard identification as a proactive, ongoing process.

The protocol should also be coordinated with the contract because notice provisions vary by recipient, delivery method, deadline, required content, and claim-preservation language. Notice clauses commonly require written notice within a specified number of days when a party becomes aware of a condition that may give rise to a claim for additional time or money.

The Bottom Line

When structural distress appears, the contractor’s first legal priority is not to win the causation argument. It is to protect safety and preserve the record. Stop work where safety requires it, notify the GC and owner in writing, request direction before proceeding, document the condition thoroughly, and preserve the communications that show the contractor acted responsibly.

That disciplined response will not prevent every dispute. Major structural events can still trigger investigations, claims, insurance issues, schedule impacts, and significant legal battles. But a contractor that stops, notifies, and documents is in a far better position than one that keeps working, relies on verbal direction, or tries to reconstruct the facts later.