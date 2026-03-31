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31 March 2026

The Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026: What You Need To Know

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A significant number of changes brought about by the Renters' Rights Act 2025 (RRA) are coming into force on 1 May 2026, and the Government have now released
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A significant number of changes brought about by the Renters' Rights Act 2025 (RRA) are coming into force on 1 May 2026, and the Government have now released the Renters’ Rights Act Information Sheet 2026 (the Information Sheet). The Information Sheet has been produced for landlords to give to their tenants to inform them of the changes introduced by the RRA.

Who must provide the Information Sheet?

Landlords are required to give the Information Sheet to each tenant, where the tenancy meets the following requirements:

  • It is an assured or assured shorthold tenancy
  • It was created before 1 May 2026, and
  • It has a wholly or partly written record of terms (including a written tenancy agreement).

Where a property is managed by a letting agent, the agent must also provide the Information Sheet to the tenant, even if the landlord has already done so. 

What does the Information Sheet cover?

The Information Sheet summarises several key changes introduced by the RRA, including:

  • The transition to assured periodic tenancies following the abolition of assured shorthold tenancies and fixed-term tenancies
  • Changes to rent review mechanisms
  • Processes for tenants who wish to end their tenancy
  • Updated grounds and procedures for landlords to regain possession (including for student lettings), and
  • Tenants' new rights for keeping a pet at the property.

Deadline for compliance

Landlords have until 31 May 2026 to provide the Information Sheet to tenants, failure to comply could result in a fine of up to £7,000.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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