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13 May 2026

Building Culver City: Carving A Path For Housing And Growth (Podcast)

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Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

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Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
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Culver City Planning and Development Director Mark Muenzer discusses how the city has become a model for efficient housing development by embracing state mandates, streamlining approvals, and adopting a problem-solving approach. The conversation explores the leadership strategies and technological innovations that have enabled Culver City to remove barriers and turn housing plans into tangible progress.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Spencer B. Kallick
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In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer speaks with Culver City Planning and Development Director Mark Muenzer about how the city has become a standout example of getting housing built at a time when development often takes years to move forward. Mark explains how Culver City has embraced state housing mandates, streamlined approvals, and taken a problem-solving approach that turns plans into progress. He also shares insights on leadership, technology, and the role cities can play in removing barriers to growth. The conversation highlights how Culver City is proving that with the right mindset and leadership, cities can make housing development succeed.

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Spencer B. Kallick
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