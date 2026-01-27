Redefining Pet Emergency Care – How VEG ER For Pets Uses Real Estate To Further Its Mission (Podcast)

Spencer B. Kallick’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Employment and HR topic(s)
On this episode of Real Smart, we speak with Jennifer Hanlon, vice president of real estate and development at VEG ER for Pets, one of the fastest-growing emergency veterinary care companies in the country. Jennifer discusses how VEG's open-concept model is reshaping emergency care and the real estate strategy behind its rapid national expansion.
Watch:
listen:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.