Redefining Pet Emergency Care – How VEG ER For Pets Uses Real Estate To Further Its Mission (Podcast)

On this episode of Real Smart, we speak with Jennifer Hanlon, vice president of real estate and development at VEG ER for Pets, one of the fastest-growing emergency veterinary care companies in the country. Jennifer discusses how VEG's open-concept model is reshaping emergency care and the real estate strategy behind its rapid national expansion.

Watch:

self

listen:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.