Your Website Is Under Scrutiny: Navigating Legal And Regulatory Compliance Risks In The Digital Consumer Experience (Video)

Join Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series...

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Join Arnold & Porter's Consumer Products & Retail Industry Group for the next program in our Consumer Products & Retail Navigator webinar series, focused on the legal risks present on your company's website and what to do about them.

Your website is your most visible compliance surface, and regulators, plaintiffs' firms, and consumers are all paying attention. State attorneys general (AGs) are coordinating privacy enforcement efforts targeting website tracking practices, and plaintiffs are finding new ways to bring related claims. The Federal Trade Commission and state AGs are bringing enforcement actions regarding subscriptions and “junk fees,” and numerous states are enacting new laws in these areas. Amid these developments, the threat of class actions also looms. This legal environment is reshaping how companies design their digital experience.

During our program, we will walk through the key legal risks on your website and what to do about them, including:

Tracking technologies, privacy notices, and evolving implementation expectations

Website terms and conditions and related enforceability considerations

ADA accessibility and website compliance risks

Recurring subscriptions and other negative option programs

Fee disclosures and price advertising

This is a practical session designed to help consumer products and retail companies identify exposure and prioritize next steps.

Read our blog series - Consumer Products and Retail Navigator for real-time insights on product safety, compliance trends, enforcement priorities, and litigation risks impacting consumer products and retail companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.