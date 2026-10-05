Snapshot Of Recent Trends In Asbestos Litigation 2026 Update: A Year Of Many Reversals—Average Dollars Pull Back While Resolutions And Dismissal Rates Rebound

Dismissal rates of asbestos-related litigation increased 20%, reversing the decline observed in 2024 and returning to approximately 2017 and 2018 levels.

In addition to reviewing Form 10-K filings, the authors collected data from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program on the incidence of mesothelioma and lung cancer in the United States. These data are available through 2023. The results show that mesothelioma incidence increased 7% in 2023, more than reversing the decline seen in 2022. Lung cancer incidence also increased 7% in 2023, rising above pre-pandemic levels.