Federal Court Dismisses Challenge To Oklahoma’s 2020 Tribal Gaming Compacts

Landmark Ruling Ends Six Years of Litigation, Provides Greater Certainty for Tribal Gaming Operations and Development

A significant chapter in Oklahoma tribal gaming litigation may have come to a close.

On September 21, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted summary judgment in favor of the federal defendants and tribal defendants, including the Comanche Nation, and dismissed a long-running challenge to the validity of Oklahoma’s 2020 tribal-state gaming compacts. In doing so, the court denied the plaintiff tribes’ motion for summary judgment and concluded that the plaintiff nations lacked standing to pursue their claims.

The lawsuit, brought by the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, and Citizen Potawatomi Nation, sought to invalidate gaming compacts entered into in 2020 between Governor Kevin Stitt and the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe. The plaintiffs argued that the compacts violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) and Oklahoma law and should not have taken effect.

Rather than resolving the merits of those claims, Judge Timothy Kelly held that the plaintiff nations failed to demonstrate a sufficiently concrete and redressable injuries necessary to establish federal court jurisdiction. As a result, the court dismissed the case without reaching the substantive legality of the challenged compacts.

Background of the Dispute

The litigation traces its roots to the broader controversy surrounding Oklahoma’s tribal gaming compact framework.

In 2019, Governor Stitt asserted that gaming compacts operating under Oklahoma’s Model Tribal Gaming Compact Act would expire after 15 years and required renegotiation. Most Oklahoma tribes took the position that the compacts renewed automatically under their existing terms.

Multiple tribes filed litigation in federal court in Oklahoma City seeking a declaration that the compacts automatically renewed. During court-ordered settlement discussions in early 2020, the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe negotiated new compacts with the State of Oklahoma and subsequently withdrew from the renewal litigation.

The new compacts contained several provisions that differed from Oklahoma’s model gaming compact, including:

Modified exclusivity fee structures;

Additional reporting requirements;

Provisions contemplating future gaming opportunities, including sports betting if authorized under Oklahoma law; and

Potential expansion opportunities tied to future trust land approvals.

After the compacts were submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Secretary of the Interior took no action within IGRA’s 45-day review period. Under IGRA, the compacts therefore became effective through “deemed approval” or “no-action approval” and went into effect in June 2020.

Later that year, following a separate ruling confirming that the model gaming compacts automatically renewed, the plaintiff nations filed suit in Washington, D.C., challenging the federal approval process and seeking to invalidate the new compacts.

What followed was more than six years of intensive litigation involving hundreds of filings, multiple motions to dismiss, certified questions to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and extensive summary judgment briefing.

Judge Kelly’s Standing Analysis

The central issue before the court was not whether the 2020 compacts complied with IGRA. Instead, the court focused on the threshold jurisdictional question of standing.

To establish standing in federal court, a plaintiff generally must show:

A concrete and actual injury; A causal connection between the injury and the challenged conduct; and A likelihood that a favorable court ruling would remedy the injury.

Judge Kelly concluded that the plaintiff nations failed to satisfy these requirements.

1. No Demonstrable Increase in Competition

The plaintiff nations argued that the challenged compacts conferred competitive advantages on the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe.

The court rejected that argument, noting that both tribes had already been operating casinos before execution of the 2020 compacts. Because the challenged approvals did not introduce new competitors into the market, the court found the alleged competitive harm too attenuated to establish standing.

2. Expanded Gaming Opportunities Remained Speculative

The plaintiffs also argued that provisions relating to future gaming opportunities, including sports betting, created a competitive disadvantage.

The court determined that these concerns were hypothetical because Oklahoma law does not currently authorize such gaming activities. Since those opportunities had not materialized and may never occur, any alleged injury was considered speculative rather than actual.

3. Future Casino Development Was Uncertain

The court similarly rejected claims based on the possibility of future casino development.

Judge Kelly emphasized that any new gaming facilities would depend upon a series of future regulatory approvals, including trust land determinations and other governmental actions. Because those events had not occurred and remained uncertain, they could not support present-day standing.

4. Financial Advantages Alone Were Insufficient

The plaintiff tribes contended that reduced exclusivity fee obligations under the challenged compacts gave competitor tribes an economic advantage.

The court concluded that evidence of a financial benefit alone does not establish competitive injury. According to the court, the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate how the challenged fee structures translated into actual economic harm or increased competition affecting the plaintiff nations.

5. Plaintiffs Failed to Demonstrate Redressability

Finally, the court found the plaintiffs could not show that invalidating the compacts would likely remedy their alleged injuries.

The record suggested that the affected tribes could continue conducting gaming operations under alternative legal frameworks, including previously renewed compacts or newly negotiated agreements. As a result, the court determined that removing the challenged compacts would not necessarily eliminate the supposed competitive harm.

What the Decision Does and Does Not Decide

One of the most important aspects of the ruling is what the court declined to address.

Judge Kelly expressly avoided ruling on whether the 2020 compacts comply with IGRA. Instead, the court held that the plaintiffs lacked standing to litigate those questions in federal court. Because standing is a jurisdictional prerequisite, the court concluded it lacked authority to reach the merits of the underlying claims.

Accordingly, the decision leaves unresolved broader legal debates regarding the interplay between Oklahoma gaming law, tribal-state compacting authority, and IGRA approval requirements.

Practical Implications for Tribal Governments and Industry Stakeholders

The ruling provides an important measure of stability and certainty for tribes, lenders, developers, and other stakeholders involved in tribal gaming and economic development projects.

For the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe, the decision removes a significant legal cloud that has existed since 2020. The outcome may also provide greater confidence for financing, infrastructure planning, development initiatives, and long-term operational decision-making tied to existing gaming facilities.

More broadly, the decision reinforces the importance of standing doctrines in federal litigation involving tribal gaming and administrative law challenges. Future litigants seeking to contest gaming compact approvals may face significant hurdles in demonstrating concrete, traceable, and redressable injuries sufficient to establish federal jurisdiction.

What Comes Next?

The district court’s ruling constitutes a final judgment. However, the plaintiff nations may seek review before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Because the United States is a party to the litigation, applicable federal procedural rules generally provide a 60-day period for filing an appeal.

Whether an appeal will be pursued remains uncertain. If no appeal is filed, this decision would effectively conclude more than six years of litigation surrounding the 2020 gaming compacts.