Episode 146: Lawrence Kraus, Partner (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Lawrence Kraus. Larry is a litigation partner in Foley’s Boston office. He is also the litigation practice group leader for Foley’s Atlantic region (Boston, New York, and D.C.) and National Chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee. In this conversation, Larry reflects on growing up in the Bronx, attending Brandeis University for undergrad and attending Harvard Law School. Larry reflects on his journey to Foley — including working for a number of years before attending law school — and his path to becoming a litigator. He discusses what’s kept him at Foley, the many leadership roles he’s had at the firm, and the importance of lawyers giving back through pro bono. Larry also provides wonderful insight to young lawyers on how to build autonomy through responsiveness and clear communication.
Larry’s Profile:
- Title: Partner
- Foley Office: Boston
- Practice Area: Litigation
- Hometown: New York, NY
- College: Brandeis University
- Law School: Harvard Law School
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