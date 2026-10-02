NBA Arbitration: A Player’s Guide To Protecting Your Contract, Compensation, And Career

For an NBA player, a dispute with a team or the league is rarely just a legal problem. It can affect salary, contract guarantees, free agency, playing time, reputation, eligibility for awards, and potentially the value of the player’s next contract.

The NBA’s 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”) between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (“NBPA”) provides an unusually detailed system for resolving many of those disputes outside ordinary court litigation. The current CBA runs through the 2029-2030 season, and its arbitration provisions determine not only how a dispute may be pursued, but also who is permitted to bring it, before whom, under what deadline, and with what possible remedy.1

For players, those distinctions matter. A claim brought under the wrong procedure, or brought too late, may never reach the merits.

This note explains the principal grievance and arbitration procedures available to NBA players and, just as importantly, some circumstances in which a player cannot simply commence an arbitration himself.

1. The First Question: What Kind of Dispute Do You Have?

There is no single “NBA arbitration.” The 2023 CBA establishes different decision-makers and procedures for different kinds of disputes.

At the highest level, a player should distinguish between Grievance Arbitration, System Arbitration, and several special procedures, including separate rules for player discipline, injuries, award eligibility, prohibited substances, and expedited disputes.

If your dispute concerns… Likely procedure Can the player initiate it directly? Compensation allegedly owed by a team2 Grievance Arbitration, assuming the claim seeks enforcement of the Player Contract rather than resolution of a salary-cap issue Generally yes Another dispute with a Team concerning the interpretation, application, validity, or enforcement of a Player Contract3 Grievance Arbitration, unless the CBA assigns the particular issue elsewhere Generally yes A Team fine or suspension producing a financial impact of more than $5,0004 Grievance Arbitration Generally yes Salary-cap rules, free agency, draft rights, options, trades, circumvention, and similar system issues5 System Arbitration Generally no; ordinarily the NBA or NBPA must initiate Anti-collusion6 System Arbitration Yes. A player is expressly permitted to bring an anti-collusion action Certain Commissioner discipline involving a fine of $50,000 or less or suspension of 12 games or fewer for playing-court conduct; or an integrity/public-confidence action with a financial impact of $50,000 or less7 Special Player Discipline Procedure No. The NBPA acts with the player’s approval A Commissioner fine exceeding $50,000 or suspension exceeding 12 games for playing-court conduct; or an integrity/public-confidence action producing a financial impact exceeding $50,0008 Grievance procedure with special standard of review Yes; alternatively, the NBPA may proceed with the player’s approval Other Commissioner discipline for off-court conduct producing a financial impact exceeding $50,0009 Grievance Arbitration, ordinarily under the just-cause standard Yes; alternatively, the NBPA may proceed with the player’s approval An injury dispute arising under Uniform Player Contract Paragraph 7, 16(a)(iii), 16(b), or 16(c)10 Grievance Arbitration, potentially with a neutral physician Yes, subject to the grievance procedure Award eligibility because of games missed11 Special System Arbitrator or independent-expert procedure Yes, but only in specified circumstances and under extremely short deadlines Certain prohibited-substance disputes12 Grievance procedure with modified review standards Depends on the particular dispute Certain urgent CBA disputes13 Expedited Grievance Arbitration NBA or NBPA may request expedited treatment

The line between these procedures is significant because the Grievance Arbitrator expressly lacks jurisdiction over matters assigned to the System Arbitrator or to special player-discipline procedures.

2. Grievance Arbitration: The Main Route for Player-Team Disputes

Article XXXI of the CBA establishes the Grievance and Arbitration Procedure.

Among other matters, the Grievance Arbitrator has jurisdiction over disputes between players and their clubs; certain team fines and suspensions producing more than a $5,000 financial impact; certain Commissioner discipline producing more than a $50,000 financial impact; disputes over impermissible Player Contract provisions; and disputes involving players under contract who allegedly refuse to provide their playing services.14

That makes grievance arbitration particularly important where a player believes a team has failed to honor his contract.

a. The 30-Day Deadline Can Be Critical

Before arbitration, the parties are required to try to resolve the dispute through discussions. But those discussions should not be mistaken for an indefinite negotiation period.15

A grievance generally must be initiated by the later of:

30 days after the occurrence giving rise to the grievance; or 30 days after the relevant facts became known, or reasonably should have become known, to the party bringing it.16

For players, this is one of the most important practical rules in the CBA. A dispute may still be under discussion with a team while the contractual filing period is running.

Legal advice obtained early can therefore be valuable even where everyone hopes the dispute will settle.

3. A Player Can File a Grievance but Does Not Control Every Part of the Arbitration

A grievance may generally be initiated by a player, team, the NBA, or the NBPA. There is an important qualification for discipline matters: the NBPA cannot initiate a grievance challenging player discipline without the affected player’s approval.17

Once the case moves toward a hearing, however, control becomes more institutional.

Only the NBA and NBPA, rather than an individual player or team, may schedule or postpone a hearing before the Grievance Arbitrator. Hearings are conducted in New York and, under the CBA, proceed in accordance with the Labor Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association.18

For a player and his counsel, that makes coordination with the NBPA an important component of the strategy.

4. What Happens Before the Hearing?

A grievance can sometimes be attacked before the arbitrator ever reaches its merits.

A party may ask the Grievance Arbitrator to dismiss a grievance because the arbitrator lacks jurisdiction or because the grievance was not properly or timely initiated. After briefing and oral argument, the arbitrator ordinarily must decide the motion as soon as practicable and within 30 days after argument or, where applicable, post-argument briefing. If dismissal is denied, the NBA and NBPA must promptly schedule the merits hearing.19

This reinforces why procedural compliance matters. An otherwise strong compensation or contract claim can become substantially more difficult if there is a credible argument that it was filed late.

5. Preparing for a Grievance Hearing

The CBA imposes a compressed pre-hearing schedule.20

Timing Required step 7 days before hearing Joint statement of issues, or separate statements if the parties cannot agree 3 business days before hearing Exchange witness lists, relevant documents, evidence, and legal authorities intended for the affirmative case 3 business days before hearing Requested pre-hearing briefs must be served and filed 7 days after hearing Requested post-hearing briefs must be served and filed

Those periods leave little room to begin gathering evidence at the last minute. Text messages, emails, contract drafts, medical material, communications with team personnel, financial information, and potential witness testimony may all become important depending on the dispute.

The CBA also contains a long-stop provision: absent relief from the arbitrator, a grievance can be dismissed with prejudice if a hearing is not scheduled to take place within one year after initiation, or within two years where a postponement has occurred.

6. What Can the Grievance Arbitrator Actually Do?

The Grievance Arbitrator has broad, but not unlimited, powers.

The arbitrator may interpret and apply the CBA and Player Contracts, determine the validity of Player Contracts, resolve procedural-arbitrability questions, and grant specified forms of contractual relief. In appropriate cases involving withheld playing services or potential contract termination, the arbitrator also has specifically defined remedial authority.21

The arbitrator may not, however, rewrite the CBA or a Player Contract. Nor does the arbitrator ordinarily have authority to decide questions of substantive arbitrability, meaning, in essence, whether the particular type of dispute is one the arbitrator is empowered to decide in the first place. Those questions are reserved to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York unless the NBA and NBPA agree otherwise.22

The distinction can create an unusual situation in which a dispute about access to arbitration itself must be resolved in court.

7. System Arbitration: Important to Players, but Usually Not Controlled by Players

Article XXXII creates a separate System Arbitrator with exclusive jurisdiction over much of the NBA’s economic and player-movement framework.

That jurisdiction includes disputes involving subjects such as:23

CBA area Examples Uniform Player Contract rules Permissible contract terms, guarantees, bonuses, minimum and maximum salaries, two-way and 10-day contracts Salary cap and Basketball Related Income Team Salary, cap calculations, exceptions, trades, extensions, renegotiations, tax and apron rules Rookie Scale First-round rookie contracts and draft rights NBA Draft Eligibility, early entry and draft rights Free Agency Unrestricted and restricted free agency, qualifying offers, offer sheets and matching rights Options Team options, player options and ETO rules Circumvention Side deals, disguised compensation and attempts to evade CBA economic rules Anti-Collusion Improper coordination concerning player employment, salary or contract terms Awards Eligibility Certain disputes involving minimum-games requirements

The crucial point for a player is that, unlike an ordinary grievance, a System Arbitration generally cannot be commenced directly by an individual player.

With limited exceptions,24 only the NBA or NBPA may initiate System Arbitration. The parties must first attempt settlement through discussions, and the general filing period is substantially longer than for an ordinary grievance: three years from the relevant act or omission, or its discovery or reasonable discoverability.25

A player who believes a salary-cap, free-agency, draft, or similar system issue has affected his career may therefore need to persuade and work with the NBPA rather than simply filing an arbitration demand personally.

8. System Arbitration Has a Real Appeal Process

Another major distinction is that many System Arbitrator awards can be reviewed by a three-member Appeals Panel.

A notice of appeal generally must be served and filed within 10 days of the award, and filing the appeal automatically stays the award pending the Appeals Panel’s decision.26 The procedure then moves quickly through briefing and oral argument, with the panel ordinarily issuing a written decision within 30 days after argument.27

Different aspects of the award receive different levels of scrutiny:28

Issue Review standard Practical effect Factual findings Clear error Difficult to overturn Legal conclusions De novo (a fresh or independent review of the legal question) Appeals Panel decides the legal question independently Discretionary rulings Abuse of discretion Difficult to overturn

The Appeals Panel’s decision is final and binding on the NBA and NBPA.29

9. Player Discipline: The Dollar Amount and Suspension Length Can Change the Procedure

Discipline is one area where players should be particularly careful about assuming that the ordinary grievance procedure applies.

The CBA creates different mechanisms depending in part on the amount of the fine, length of the suspension, and nature of the alleged conduct.

a. Lower-Value Commissioner Discipline

Special procedures apply, among other circumstances, to certain Commissioner-imposed fines of $50,000 or less or suspensions of 12 games or fewer involving playing-court or specified in-game conduct, as well as certain integrity-of-the-game actions producing a financial impact of $50,000 or less.30

These cases do not initially go to the ordinary Grievance Arbitrator.

With the player’s approval, the NBPA may appeal to the Commissioner within 20 days after written notification of the disciplinary action.31

For disputes involving a fine of $50,000 or less or a suspension of 12 games or fewer imposed by the Commissioner for in-game conduct involving another player only, after the Commissioner conducts a hearing and issues a decision, the NBPA may, again with the player’s approval, seek review of the financial impact by the Player Discipline Arbitrator within 10 days.32

b. Higher-Value Discipline

Different treatment applies to certain fines exceeding$50,000 or suspensions exceeding 12 games, as well as certain integrity-of-the-game actions producing a financial impact of more than $50,000.33

Those disputes proceed using the grievance procedure, but the Grievance Arbitrator applies an “arbitrary and capricious” standard rather than deciding whether the discipline was supported by “just cause.”34

That difference is substantial. Under a just-cause standard, an arbitrator generally examines whether the discipline itself was sufficiently justified. Arbitrary-and-capricious review is more deferential: the issue is ordinarily not whether the arbitrator would have imposed the same punishment, but whether the Commissioner’s decision had a rational basis. As a result, overturning serious Commissioner discipline may require more than showing that the penalty was harsh or that another decision would have been reasonable. A player challenging a disciplinary decision should therefore identify the applicable standard of review before developing the case.

A challenge also does not automatically suspend the punishment: filing a discipline grievance does not excuse the player from complying with the sanction while the dispute proceeds. If the disciplinary action is later found improper, the CBA provides that the player must promptly be “made whole.”35

10. Injury Disputes Have Their Own Evidentiary Mechanism

Where a grievance concerns specified injury provisions of the Uniform Player Contract, a party may elect to have a neutral physician examine the player, review relevant medical records and reports, and prepare a written report concerning the player’s medical condition.36

The medical expert is chosen by agreement between the NBA and NBPA or through the alternative appointment mechanism prescribed by the CBA, and the parties share the expert’s fees and costs equally.37 The Grievance Arbitrator may also require relevant medical information to be produced during the arbitration.38

For a player, an injury grievance may therefore depend as much on the medical record and the framing of the questions put to the neutral physician as on traditional contract interpretation.

11. Players Can Challenge Certain Team Rules

The CBA also gives the NBPA a mechanism to challenge the reasonableness of a Team rule and discipline imposed for violating it.

The grievance must be filed within 30 days after the discipline became known, or reasonably should have become known, to the player. A decision finding a Team rule unreasonable cannot be applied retroactively to other players.39

This can matter where an internal team policy is being treated as though it automatically justifies discipline. The CBA provides a mechanism through which the reasonableness of the rule itself may be tested.

12. Wearables Data Can Also Become an Arbitration Issue

Modern player disputes are not limited to salary checks and suspensions.

Where wearable data collected at a Team’s request is considered, used, discussed, or referenced for a purpose other than player health and performance or on-court tactics and strategy, including use in contract negotiations, the NBPA may bring a grievance. A Team found to have violated the applicable CBA rule can face a fine of up to $250,000.40

For players whose market value may be affected by health, biometric, workload, or performance data, understanding who possesses that information and how it has been used can be important well before a contract negotiation begins.

13. Award Eligibility Can Have Contract Consequences – and the Deadlines Are Extremely Short

The NBA’s minimum-games rules for NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Most Improved Player, All-NBA Team (First, Second, or Third), or NBA All-Defensive Team (First or Second) honors can potentially affect much more than an award.

The CBA generally requires a player to play in at least 65 regular-season games to qualify for the specified honors, subject to an alternative criterion for certain season-ending injuries, whereby the player played in at least 62 regular-season games, suffered a “season-ending injury”, and played in at least 85% of the regular-season games played by his Team prior to the player suffering such injury.41

A player who falls short may nevertheless seek eligibility through an Award Eligibility Grievance or an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge. However, a player may not bring both proceedings for the same season.42

An Award Eligibility Grievance is available only where receiving the honor could affect the player’s eligibility for certain higher maximum salaries, a Designated Veteran Player Contract, or a Designated Veteran Player Extension.43

In order to bring a successful Award Eligibility Grievance, a player must prove by clear and convincing evidence that his Team willfully limited his number of minutes played or games played during the Regular Season with the intention of depriving him of eligibility for one or more of the honors for such Season.44

For an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge to succeed, the player bears the burden of proving that due to extraordinary circumstances:

it was impractical for the player to play in 1 or more of the Regular Season games that he missed during the Season; he would have satisfied the Award Eligibility Criterion if he had played in every game that he missed due to the extraordinary circumstances; AND that as a result of the extraordinary circumstances and taking into account the totality of the circumstances, it would be unjust to exclude the player from eligibility.45

The deadlines for these challenges are extraordinarily compressed. Depending on the procedure, notice and the player’s witness list and evidence may have to be served within two days for award eligibility proceedings,46 or, for an extraordinary-circumstances claim, during a window running from noon Eastern Time on the final day of the regular season until 11:59 p.m. Eastern the following day.47 Hearings occur rapidly, decisions may be due the next day, and there is no appeal.

For a player approaching the games-played threshold, waiting until the season is over to obtain advice may be too late to prepare the strongest possible case.

14. Some Prohibited-Substance Determinations Cannot Be Challenged

Disputes under the CBA’s Prohibited Substances provisions generally use the grievance process, although certain decisions are reviewed under an arbitrary-and-capricious standard.48

There is also an important limit: laboratory determinations concerning whether the concentration of a prohibited substance that is subject to a confirmatory laboratory analysis level set forth in Exhibit I-6 exceeds the applicable single-point calibrator in a player’s “A” or “B” sample may not be challenged under the procedure described in the CBA.49

This is another example of why identifying precisely what decision is being challenged can be as important as determining whether a player disagrees with the overall result.

15. In Some Cases, NBA Arbitration Can Move in 48 Hours

Although ordinary arbitration can take time, the CBA provides an expedited procedure for specified disputes, including certain issues involving playing conditions, no-strike/no-lockout obligations, players withholding services, and specified provisions of the Uniform Player Contract.50

Where expedited treatment applies, the Grievance Arbitrator must convene a hearing within 24 hours of receiving notice and issue a written award within 24 hours after the hearing concludes.51

That means a potentially major dispute can go from notice to a binding determination within a matter of days.

16. Real Examples of NBA Grievances and Arbitration

The following examples demonstrate how players can use the CBA’s different dispute-resolution procedures in practice.

a. Luka Dončić: An Award-Eligibility Dispute Resolved by Agreement

Luka Dončić’s 2025-26 season demonstrates how the CBA’s special award-eligibility procedures can matter when an injury or extraordinary personal event prevents a player from satisfying the 65-game requirement.

Dončić suffered a hamstring injury and finished the regular season with 64 qualified games, one short of the ordinary threshold for All-NBA and certain other honors. According to CBS Sports, he also did not satisfy the CBA’s alternative season-ending-injury route because, although he played more than 62 games, he had appeared in only 83.1% of his team’s games before the injury rather than the required 85%. His representatives instead planned to rely on two games he had missed while traveling to Slovenia for the birth of his daughter.52

The matter did not result in a published decision from the CBA’s independent Challenge Expert. Instead, the NBA and NBPA agreed that Dončić qualified for award eligibility under the extraordinary-circumstances provision, taking into account the totality of the circumstances, including the two games he missed to attend his daughter’s birth.53

The agreement had a tangible result: Dončić was subsequently selected to the 2025-26 All-NBA First Team.54

This example should not be described as Dončić “winning an arbitration.” It is better understood as a potential extraordinary-circumstances challenge that was resolved by agreement before a published expert ruling became necessary. For players, the case illustrates the value of documenting why games were missed and preparing early for the exceptionally short award-eligibility deadlines.

b. Terry Rozier: One Salary Dispute, Two Reported Arbitration Rulings

Terry Rozier’s case illustrates how the same factual situation can produce more than one contractual dispute, and different results.

Following Rozier’s federal indictment in connection with an alleged sports-betting scheme, the NBA and Miami Heat placed his approximately $26.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season in escrow. Rozier pleaded not guilty, and the NBPA challenged the withholding of his salary through the CBA’s grievance procedure.

In February 2026, an arbitrator reportedly ruled in Rozier’s favor. According to ESPN, the ruling concluded that the CBA did not permit the league to place him on unpaid leave under the circumstances presented. The initial decision reportedly required the money being held in escrow to be released to him.55

That was not the end of the dispute. Later reporting described a second arbitration based on a different theory. The NBA argued that restrictions imposed as conditions of Rozier’s bond prevented him from communicating with team personnel, traveling as required, and otherwise performing his obligations under his Player Contract. In that subsequent proceeding, an arbitrator reportedly ruled for the NBA, resulting in Rozier forfeiting the majority of his salary.56

Rozier’s initial victory addressed whether the NBA could withhold his salary through unpaid administrative leave. The later arbitration reportedly addressed a different question, whether external legal restrictions left him unable to provide the services required by his contract.

c. James Harden: Challenging the NBA’s Public Trade-Demand Rule

James Harden’s 2023 dispute shows how grievance arbitration can be used to challenge the NBA’s interpretation of a player-conduct rule.

The NBA fined Harden $100,000 after he publicly called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and stated that he would not be part of an organization with Morey. Following an investigation, the NBA treated Harden’s comments as indicating that he would not perform the services required by his Player Contract unless he was traded.

Article VI, Section 18 of the CBA permits discipline when a player publicly expresses a desire to be traded and caps the NBA’s fine for such conduct at $150,000. Because Harden’s $100,000 fine concerned off-court conduct and had a financial impact exceeding $50,000, it fell within the category of Commissioner discipline that may be heard by the Grievance Arbitrator. The CBA’s general “just cause for the penalty imposed” standard applies to such discipline grievances unless a specific exception governs.57

The NBPA publicly disagreed with the NBA’s interpretation. It maintained that Harden’s comments did not violate the rule against public trade demands and announced that it intended to file a grievance and have the dispute heard by the arbitrator.58

The cited public materials do not disclose a final arbitral award or settlement, so it is unclear whether Harden ultimately won or lost. However, this case shows that NBA arbitration can also test whether the NBA correctly interpreted a conduct rule, whether the player’s statements actually fell within that rule, and whether there was just cause for the particular penalty imposed.

Together, these examples show why the procedural status of an NBA dispute matters. An eligibility issue may be resolved through NBA-NBPA agreement; a salary dispute may generate multiple arbitrations under different contractual theories; and a disciplinary grievance may be publicly announced without its ultimate resolution becoming public. Players and their advisors should therefore look beyond the headline and determine exactly what claim was brought, who had authority to bring it, what standard governed, and whether the reported result resolved the entire dispute.

17. Five Things an NBA Player Should Remember Before a Dispute Escalates

Do not assume negotiations stop the clock. An ordinary grievance can be subject to a 30-day deadline even while discussions with a team or the league continue. Identify the correct decision-maker immediately. A Grievance Arbitrator, System Arbitrator, Player Discipline Arbitrator, Commissioner, or independent expert may have jurisdiction depending on the issue. Understand whether you can initiate the proceeding yourself. Players can initiate many grievances, but System Arbitration is generally controlled by the NBA and NBPA, and some disciplinary remedies must be pursued by the NBPA with the player’s approval. Preserve the evidence early. The CBA can require witness lists, documents, legal authorities, medical information, and other evidence on very short notice. In some award-eligibility proceedings, essentially the entire evidentiary case must be assembled almost immediately. Think beyond the immediate dollars at stake. A dispute concerning an option, free-agency status, guaranteed compensation, injury, discipline, award eligibility, or use of player data can affect future contract value as well as the amount directly in dispute.

18. When Should an NBA Player Speak to Arbitration Counsel?

Ideally, before the formal dispute begins.

The CBA’s procedures make timing, jurisdiction, evidence, and characterization of the claim important from the outset. What initially looks like a simple disagreement over salary may implicate Player Contract interpretation. A free-agency or contract-structure dispute may belong before the System Arbitrator rather than the Grievance Arbitrator. A disciplinary case can follow entirely different procedures depending on the size of the penalty. An award-eligibility issue may require action almost immediately.

Experienced arbitration counsel can assist a player and his advisors in assessing the applicable CBA provisions, preserving evidence, developing the legal and factual theory of the case, coordinating with the NBPA where necessary, preparing written submissions, and representing the player through hearing and any available review.

Footnotes