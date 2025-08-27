Truesight Communications Sues Samsung Over UFS 4.0 Flash Storage

Truesight Communications LLC has expanded its second litigation campaign, launched in March 2024 with a suit against Transcend Information, with a case against familiar defendant Samsung (2:25-cv-00759) in the Eastern District of Texas. The sole asserted patent generally relates to a "kiosk for transferring content to a secure digital (SD) card", with Samsung accused of infringement through the provision of over the provision of various devices (e.g., laptops, smartphones, tablets) that implement UFS 4.0 flash storage. Trial against Samsung in Truesight Communications's first litigation campaign is currently set for early October.

Comprising a family of one, the asserted patent (8,977,783) issued in March 2015 with an estimated priority date in October 2009. The named inventors—Daniel V. Bolstad, Mark P. Hahn, and Joseph P. Zipperer—each having been employed with "media-on-demand platform" provider MOD SystemsIncorporated—passed the patent through other entities, from one of which (Media I/P, LLC) Truesight Communications acquired it (in a portfolio of six) in December 2021. Joseph ("Joe") Zipperer, a named inventor on several of the patents, signed for Media I/P as its manager.

Truesight Communications was formed in Texas on December 2, 2021, with Thomas Schweitzer identified in state records as the entity's manager. Schweitzer, either directly or through Alpha Alpha Intellectual Partners LLC, a Delaware entity that he created in November 2017 (nearly immediately renouncing its registration there and moving it to Wyoming, in December 2017), has been managing the litigation campaigns of multiple NPE plaintiffs: Longhorn HD LLC (having initiated two litigation campaigns), Elite Gaming Tech LLC (two as well), NorthStar Systems LLC (one), Lonestar Biometrics LLC (one), Truesight Communications (two), and Longhorn Automotive Group LLC (one), in that basic order.

As noted, Truesight Communications launched this, its second litigation campaign in March 2024 with a suit against Transcend Information. The case remains active, with a claim construction order (leaving the claims of the '783 patent to their "plain and ordinary meaning") having been handed down in April 2025. Transcend Shipping also filed a petition for inter partes review of the '783 patent in March 2025; it was denied institution earlier this month.

Samsung is also a defendant in Truesight Communication's first litigation campaign, which was initiated in December 2023 and has since seen additional suits filed against Lenovo and TCL. The four patents-in-campaign there were also acquired from in the same December 2021 assignment agreement. See "Truesight Communications Tags Lenovo and TCL in Second Wave of Complaints" (January 2024) for background coverage. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap presides, with trial in the Samsung case set to begin on October 6, 2025. The court is currently in receipt of a torrent of pretrial motions, with related papers, much of which has been filed under seal. For example, Samsung has filed a sealed motion challenging planned testimony from Truesight's damages expert on various grounds, a redacted version of which outlines Samsung's attacks on the expert's reliance, as proper benchmarks for a 2015 hypothetical licensing negotiation there, on a Philips licensing program (as, in part, presenting mere licensing offers), on the HEVC Advance LLC patent pool (as, in part, too broad), and on a 2002 Intertrust Technologies Corporation agreement (as, in part, too old). The court has yet to rule on this or the parties' other motions.

Public records confirm that Truesight Communications has received funding from Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital Management. Founded in 2013, Longford is generally considered to be the largest privately held litigation finance firm based in the US (based on its reported assets under management of $1.2B); RPX has tied Longford, based on frequent review of public records, to more than 55 patent holders to date.

The new case has been assigned to Judge Gilstrap; Fabricant LLP and Rubino Law LLC represent the plaintiff in litigation. 8/1, Eastern District of Texas.

