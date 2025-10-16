Neil Young And Backing Band Hit Like A Hurricane, Sued For Trademark Infringement By Luxury Jewelry Brand

Luxury jewelry and apparel brand, Chrome Hearts, LLC has filed a lawsuit against rock legend Neil Young and his current backing band, the Chrome Hearts, in the Central District of California, alleging thatboth the backing band's use of the "CHROME HEARTS" phrase and Young's use of "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts" on merchandise (NYTCH) generates significant consumer confusion in the market, and infringes Chrome Hearts' federally registered CHROME HEARTS trademarks. The complaint asserts five causes of action including, federal trademark infringement, false designation of origin, unfair competition under California law, and common law trademark infringement and unfair competition. Chrome Hearts, which has operated its brand since 1988, and frequently collaborates with well-known musicians, argues that Young's band's incorporation of the exact CHROME HEARTS word mark on merchandise and promotional materials violates their federally protected rights.

In support of their contention, Chrome Hearts alleges salient instances of actual confusion, strengthening the plaintiff's allegations beyond mere hypotheticals. Per the complaint, multiple apparel vendors have already mistakenly assumed a connection between NYTCH and Chrome Hearts, strongly suggesting the consumer perception of a purported relationship between Chrome Hearts, Young, and his band. The complaint also includes images of specific instances of use of Chrome Hearts designs, or designs evocative of Chrome Hearts' IP, by third party vendors adorning the t-shirts and other merchandise sold at Young's concerts, even though Young's official merchandise does not use Chrome Hearts' registered designs.The complaint further alleges that Young and Co. had knowledge of the alleged infringement, as Chrome Hearts had sent multiple notice letters regarding this alleged misuse prior to filing suit.

Chrome Hearts seeks aggressive relief including temporary, preliminary, and permanent injunctions to halt all use of the NYTCH name and Chrome Hearts marks, mandatory recall and destruction of infringing inventory, and damages including attorney fees. If Chrome Hearts' allegations make it to trial, we will see whether Neil Young truly has a Heart of Gold, or whether this Old Man's callous disregard for well-established intellectual property rights were left Down by the River back in 1969.

