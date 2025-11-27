Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 83: "I Love Rumors"

You are invited to listen to Episode 83 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "I Love Rumors."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses two recent Circuit opinions, one about statute of limitations and how rumors and suspicion can trigger the clock, and the other about deference to juries' damages awards in trade secret cases.

