ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 83: "I Love Rumors"

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
Jordan D. Grotzinger

You are invited to listen to Episode 83 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "I Love Rumors."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses two recent Circuit opinions, one about statute of limitations and how rumors and suspicion can trigger the clock, and the other about deference to juries' damages awards in trade secret cases.

Authors
Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
