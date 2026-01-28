Solos Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Meta And EssilorLuxottica

Caldwell is a premier global law firm at the forefront of innovation and legal excellence delivering best-in class intellectual property, litigation, and corporate advice. The firm is a trusted legal partner for forward-thinking, high-growth companies, ranging from well-known venture capital funds to unicorns to listed corporates in Asia and the US, which seek truly strategic legal counsel.

Caldwell represents Solos Technology Ltd. in a patent infringement lawsuit filed in federal court concerning smart eyewear technologies. The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of Solos' patented technologies and names Meta Platforms Inc. and EssilorLuxottica SA as defendants. The Bloomberg article below provides an overview of the claims, and a PDF of the court filing is linked below.

Bloomberg article: Meta, EssilorLuxottica Sued in Smart Glasses Patent Case

Complaint: Solos Technology Limited v. Meta Platforms, Inc., Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC, Oakley, Inc., Luxottica of America, Inc. and EssilorLuxottica USA, Inc.

