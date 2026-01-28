Solos Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Meta And EssilorLuxottica

- within Cannabis & Hemp, Finance and Banking and Tax topic(s)
Caldwell represents Solos Technology Ltd. in a patent infringement lawsuit filed in federal court concerning smart eyewear technologies. The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of Solos' patented technologies and names Meta Platforms Inc. and EssilorLuxottica SA as defendants. The Bloomberg article below provides an overview of the claims, and a PDF of the court filing is linked below.
Bloomberg article: Meta, EssilorLuxottica Sued in Smart Glasses Patent Case
Complaint: Solos Technology Limited v. Meta Platforms, Inc., Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC, Oakley, Inc., Luxottica of America, Inc. and EssilorLuxottica USA, Inc.
