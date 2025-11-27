Mammoth Hockey Defends Its Brand In Trademark Dispute With NHL Team

Carter Ledyard represents Mammoth Hockey LLC in this matter.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2025 — Mammoth Hockey LLC, a Portland-based small business known for its rugged hockey bags, has filed a motion for preliminary injunction in the United States District Court, District of Utah (Case No.: 2:25-cv-00639-DB) to protect its long-established MAMMOTH HOCKEY brand against use by the NHL's new Utah franchise, which adopted the name "Utah Mammoth" on May 7, 2025.

For more than a decade, Mammoth Hockey has built its reputation under the MAMMOTH HOCKEY name, selling premium equipment to hockey players nationwide. The company, founded by lifelong hockey player Erik Olson and industrial designer Lars Huschke in 2014, is best known for its rugged equipment bags. The company says the NHL team's adoption of the "Utah Mammoth" name is a textbook case of reverse confusion—when a powerful newcomer drowns out a smaller brand that came first.

Mammoth Hockey argues that the Utah Mammoth knew of its long-standing use of the mark but never sought an agreement, unlike with other brands whose names were considered, including Yeti, when similar conflicts arose. Since the NHL team began selling "Utah Mammoth" merchandise this spring, online searches for "Mammoth Hockey bags" now present the Utah team's store first, creating confusion and undermining Mammoth Hockey's identity.

"How many hockey players are going to want the name 'Mammoth' on their gear if that's the name of a rival team?" said Olson, "Can you imagine a Red Wings fan buying an 'Avalanche Hockey' bag? I can't."

The case underscores the importance of respecting established trademarks, whether federally registered or protected under common law. Mammoth Hockey remains committed to defending its brand while continuing to provide high-quality gear to players across North America.

"We've poured eleven years of hard work into making gear players can trust," Olson added. "We want to continue doing that for many years to come."

This statement is issued in connection with Mammoth Hockey's pending motion for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah.