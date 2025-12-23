"Engineering Meets Science: A Conversation With Matt Jorge" (Podcast)

Marshall Gerstein Partner Matt Jorge recently joined The Litigator's Edge podcast for a conversation focused on protecting innovation at the intersection of engineering, science, and intellectual property law.

Before advising leading innovators, universities, and Fortune 500 companies, Matt began his career working second shift on a brake manufacturing assembly line alongside UAW members. This experience continues to inform his practical, inventor-first approach to patent strategy. Today, his practice sits squarely where "engineering meets science," helping clients safeguard complex technologies and transform investment into durable intellectual property assets.

During the episode, Matt discusses why today's most sophisticated inventions – such as gene sequencing technologies – require cross-disciplinary legal teams fluent in biology, chemistry, and mechanical engineering. He also explores the "investment-protection cycle," emphasizing how early and thoughtful IP planning can convert capital into defensible competitive advantages for funded startups.

Watch the episode here or on your favorite podcast platform.