What to Do If You Receive a Trademark Infringement Cease and Desist Letter

The letter arrives with an attorney’s letterhead, federal trademark citations, and a demand that you stop using a name, logo, or phrase immediately. It may also demand destruction of inventory, transfer of a domain, or payment of damages.

Take a breath. The letter is serious. It is not necessarily correct.

A cease and desist letter is a communication, not a court order. It carries no independent legal authority. What it does is start a clock. The decisions you make, and the order in which you make them, will have consequences that outlast the dispute itself.

The Two Mistakes Recipients Make Most Often

Two errors dominate responses to trademark C&Ds, and they pull in opposite directions.

The first is ignoring the letter. This is tempting when the demand seems exaggerated or the sender’s mark doesn’t appear strong. It is almost always a mistake. Rights holders who receive no response routinely escalate to litigation or file IP complaints through Amazon or other platforms, producing listing removals before any court is involved.

The second is responding too quickly. An immediate reply, whether to comply, dispute, or propose terms, before the letter has been evaluated can waive arguments, lock in positions, or signal weakness that invites a more aggressive follow-up. Response timelines in C&D letters are almost always negotiable. The printed deadline is not your strategic deadline.

The right response is neither silence nor speed. It is a deliberate, informed assessment of what the letter actually claims and whether those claims hold up. Speak with trademark counsel before taking any position.

Before any response goes out, take stock of what you have. Preserve advertising materials, sales records, dates of first use, design files, and any communications related to your brand. Evidence that establishes priority, market presence, or the independent development of your mark can be critical if the dispute advances. Early preservation prevents accidental loss or spoliation and protects your position from the outset.

Not All Cease and Desist Letters Are Equal

A credible letter cites a live federal registration number, documents prior use, and identifies specifically how the recipient’s mark creates a likelihood of consumer confusion. It typically includes exhibits: screenshots, dates of first use, sales records.

A weaker letter asserts rights based on common law use alone with no registration, describes marks that are not meaningfully similar, or makes demands well beyond any real market overlap. Some C&D letters are pressure tactics, not enforcement actions.

Your exposure is directly tied to whether the underlying claim has merit. A letter from a registered trademark holder with long use history and direct market overlap is a fundamentally different legal situation from one asserting rights over a generic term or a mark registered in an unrelated industry. Evaluating that distinction is the first order of business.

That evaluation turns in part on where the asserted mark falls on the trademark strength spectrum. Marks are classified along a continuum from weakest to strongest: generic terms receive no trademark protection; descriptive marks are weak and difficult to enforce without proof of acquired distinctiveness; suggestive marks are inherently protectable but face meaningful challenges; and arbitrary or fanciful marks, which have no logical connection to the goods or services they identify, command the broadest scope of protection. A C&D built on a descriptive or generic mark carries considerably less legal weight than one backed by an arbitrary mark with established market recognition.

TTAB vs. Federal Court: What Is Actually Being Threatened

If a dispute escalates, it will follow one of two tracks, and they are not equivalent.

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) is an administrative tribunal within the USPTO. It handles registration challenges, including oppositions and cancellations, but issues no damages and no injunctions. If the opposing party’s goal is to cancel your registration or block a pending application, the TTAB is the likely venue.

Federal district court is the forum for trademark litigation, injunctive relief, and monetary damages, including attorney’s fees under 15 U.S.C. § 1117. A sender threatening federal litigation is threatening a materially more consequential proceeding. Knowing which track is being threatened, and why, is foundational to any response strategy.

California-Specific Considerations

For businesses operating in California, trademark disputes often involve both federal claims under the Lanham Act and parallel state-law claims under California’s Unfair Competition Law (Business & Professions Code § 17200). A cease and desist letter referencing “unfair competition” or “passing off” may signal the sender intends to assert state claims alongside federal infringement.

Venue also matters. A dispute litigated in the Central District of California carries different procedural dynamics than a TTAB proceeding or litigation in another jurisdiction. Early strategy should account for where a case may ultimately be filed, and how that forum influences leverage.

The Declaratory Judgment Risk

A cease and desist letter can, in the right circumstances, give the recipient the right to file suit first.

Under federal law, a party facing a credible, explicit threat of trademark litigation may bring a declaratory judgment action in a jurisdiction of their choosing, asking a court to rule they are not infringing. For the rights holder, a poorly-constructed or overly aggressive C&D can inadvertently cede control over where and when the dispute is litigated.

This is one reason experienced trademark counsel on either side of a dispute approaches a C&D letter with precision. A letter that creates clear legal jeopardy without leaving room for resolution can trigger consequences that are difficult to reverse.

Rebranding Costs: The Conversation That Comes Too Late

When a claim has merit, or when litigation would cost more than transition, rebranding enters the strategic calculus. Most recipients wait too long to have this conversation.

The costs go well beyond a new logo. Rebranding involves packaging reprints, domain and social handle transitions, Amazon Brand Registry changes, potential regulatory implications, and the loss of SEO equity accumulated under the current name. An honest rebranding estimate belongs in the same analysis as a litigation cost estimate. Without both figures, the decision gets made on instinct rather than strategy.

Settlement vs. Litigation: The Realistic Picture

Most trademark disputes settle before trial, but that is not a reason to accept unfavorable terms under pressure.

Negotiated resolutions can take the form of coexistence agreements, consent arrangements, licensing structures, or documented transition timelines. A well-structured settlement is often more durable and cost-effective than litigating to judgment. An uninformed one can mean conceding rights you were entitled to keep.

When the claim is weak and the business exposure is significant, a full defense is sometimes the correct answer. That decision should be made on the merits, with a clear assessment of both sides’ positions, not on the pressure the letter was designed to create. Schedule a consultation to understand where you actually stand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to respond to a cease and desist letter?