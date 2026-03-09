Can I File A Patent If I'm Already Selling My Product?

Short answer: Maybe, but your window may be closing faster than you think.

U.S. patent law gives inventors exactly one year from the date of first public sale or disclosure to file a patent application. That clock starts the moment your product hits the market, not when you decide you're ready to deal with IP. If you're already selling, here is what you need to know right now.

The One-Year Deadline Is Absolute

Under 35 U.S.C. § 102, any public sale, offer for sale, or public disclosure of your invention starts a one-year countdown. After that year expires, your U.S. patent rights are gone, permanently, with limited exceptions.

This applies regardless of whether you knew about the rule, whether you were actively developing the product, or whether your business was ready to file. The law does not accommodate unpreparedness.

The trigger is broader than most founders expect. It's not just completed sales. A listing on Amazon, a crowdfunding campaign, a pitch deck sent to investors, a trade show demo, or even a detailed social media post can all start the clock.

If you're reading this and wondering, "When exactly did I first disclose this?" that question needs a definitive answer before you do anything else.

What This Looks Like in Practice

A founder launches a product on Amazon in March 2024. Sales are strong. By October, a competitor appears with a near-identical product. The founder contacts a patent attorney in November and learns they have four months left to file.

That's the best-case version of this story. The worst case: the first sale was 14 months ago, and the window is already closed.

The date of your first public sale or disclosure is the most important number in your IP timeline. If you don't know it precisely, find out today.

If You're Still Within the Window: File a Provisional Now

A provisional patent application is the fastest, most cost-effective way to stop the clock. It establishes an official filing date with the USPTO, gives you "Patent Pending" status immediately, and buys you 12 additional months to develop your full application.

For founders already in the market, a provisional is often the right first move; it secures your position while your business continues to grow. But two things must be true for it to work:

It must be filed before your one-year deadline, not after.

It must adequately describe the invention you want to protect. A thin or incomplete provisional can create a false sense of security without actually preserving your rights.

A well-prepared provisional is a strategic asset. A poorly prepared one is a liability. Work with an attorney who will take the time to get it right.

If the Window Has Closed

A lapsed patent window is a real loss, and there is no point pretending otherwise. But it is not the end of your IP strategy.

Improvements and iterations on your original product may still be patentable if they represent distinct innovations.

Design patents can protect the ornamental appearance of your product independently of utility.

Trademark and trade dress protections can guard your brand identity and product presentation.

Trade secret law may protect manufacturing processes or formulations that aren't visible in the finished product.

A comprehensive IP strategy built around what's available can still create meaningful barriers to competition even without a utility patent on the original invention. But that strategy requires an honest assessment of where you stand, not wishful thinking.

What to Do Right Now

Identify the exact date of your first public sale, listing, or disclosure.

If that date was less than 12 months ago, you still have time act immediately.

If the date was more than 12 months ago, do not assume your options are exhausted before speaking with a patent attorney.

Do not file a rushed or incomplete provisional just to feel like you've done something. Do it right.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get a patent if I've already been selling my product for over a year?

In most cases, no, the one-year on-sale bar under U.S. law will have extinguished your ability to file a utility patent on that product as disclosed. However, you may still have options for protecting improvements, design elements, or related IP. A patent attorney can assess your specific situation.

Does selling on Amazon constitute a "public sale" for patent purposes?

Most definitely. An Amazon product listing is an offer to sell something, and thus starts the one-year clock under 35 U.S.C. § 102. The same applies to Etsy, Shopify storefronts, and any other publicly accessible sales channel..

What is a provisional patent application, and how fast can one be filed?

A provisional is a lower-cost filing that establishes a priority date with the USPTO and gives you 12 months to file a full non-provisional application. A well-prepared provisional can typically be filed within a few weeks, but it must adequately describe the invention to be effective.

Does a trade show demo or investor pitch count as public disclosure?

It depends on the circumstances. A pitch made under a non-disclosure agreement generally does not trigger the clock. An unprotected demo at a public trade show likely does. The specifics matter; if you've done both, clarify the timeline with an attorney.

Can I still file internationally if I've missed the U.S. deadline?

Almost certainly not. Most foreign countries operate under an absolute novelty standard with no grace period at all, meaning any public disclosure before filing bars foreign patent rights immediately. If international protection were a goal, this is another reason speed matters.

Know Your Deadline. Then Act on It.

Most founders who lose patent rights don't lose them because they made a bad decision. They lost them because they didn't realize a decision was being made. The moment you put your product in front of the public, the law starts counting.

The consultation is the easy part. Waiting is the risk.

