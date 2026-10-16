When Does Experience Become A Trade Secret? Lessons From The Joe Gibbs Racing Dispute

Trade secret cases can arise in any industry. But a recent dispute in the world of NASCAR underscores the reality that a company's most valuable trade secrets may walk out the door with a departing executive long before they ever appear in a downloaded file or stolen hard drive.

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Trade secret cases can arise in any industry. But a recent dispute in the world of NASCAR underscores the reality that a company's most valuable trade secrets may walk out the door with a departing executive long before they ever appear in a downloaded file or stolen hard drive.

A recent hearing in Joe Gibbs Racing LLC v. Spire Motorsports, et al. highlights the increasingly difficult challenge courts face when distinguishing between an employee's general industry knowledge and a former employer's protectable trade secrets.

Joe Gibbs Racing sued former Competition Director Chris Gabehart after he left the organization to become Chief Motorsports Officer for rival team Spire Motorsports. According to court filings, Gibbs Racing alleges Gabehart improperly used confidential information involving race-car setups, fuel-performance data, competition strategies, and other proprietary operational information after changing employers.

The court previously entered a temporary restraining order and later a preliminary injunction prohibiting Gabehart from using or disclosing Gibbs Racing's alleged trade secrets and limiting certain aspects of his work at Spire.

The latest hearing focused on whether those restrictions were violated. Gibbs Racing claims Gabehart continued providing technical input during competition meetings and recreated a race-analysis spreadsheet that had been developed during his time with Gibbs Racing. Gabehart and Spire deny the allegations, arguing that the information at issue reflects engineering principles, publicly available racing data, and expertise Gabehart developed over a long career in the sport.

The court has not yet ruled on the pending contempt motion or on Gibbs Racing's request to expand the injunction.

The Trade Secret Issue That Matters Most: Information Recreated From Memory

From a trade secret lawyer's perspective, perhaps the most significant allegation is not the transfer of electronic files or documents. Instead, it is the assertion that Gabehart recreated a proprietary analytical tool from memory after changing employers.

Employees rarely begin a competing role carrying binders of confidential information from former employers. More commonly, they bring years of accumulated knowledge, experience, and problem-solving methodologies acquired at their former employer.

This issue frequently appears in modern trade secret litigation, and the legal question is where courts draw the line.

An employee generally remains free to use:

General skills and experience;

Industry knowledge;

Publicly available information; and

Lessons learned through a professional career.

However, employees may not use:

Proprietary formulas;

Confidential processes;

Unique analytical frameworks;

Secret performance metrics; or

Other information that derives economic value from remaining confidential.

When an employee recreates a tool from memory, the central inquiry becomes whether what was recreated reflects general know-how or a protected trade secret. That distinction is often easier to articulate than to apply.

The "General Knowledge" Defense Remains Powerful, but Difficult

Defendants principal argument appears familiar to anyone who regularly litigates trade secret disputes: the information allegedly disclosed consists of generally known concepts and industry-wide engineering principles rather than trade secrets. Virtually every trade secret case involves this issue.

Plaintiffs frame the information as proprietary and confidential.

Defendants characterize the same information as common knowledge, professional experience, or industry best practices.

The resulting battle typically turns on evidence concerning:

Secrecy measures;

Independent economic value;

Industry availability;

Employee access;

Documentation; and

Expert testimony.

The court's observation during the hearing captures this tension perfectly. If the issues are sufficiently technical to require a court-appointed expert, that may support the argument that the information is specialized. Conversely, if the concepts are merely common engineering principles, they may be difficult to characterize as protectable trade secrets.

Why Employers Should Pay Attention

The Gibbs Racing dispute is a reminder that modern trade secret cases are often less about copied files and more about what employees remember.

As employees move between competitors, especially in highly technical industries, courts are increasingly being asked to decide where valuable experience ends and protected confidential information begins.

That question has never been easy to answer. The rulings in this case may offer additional guidance, but they are unlikely to eliminate the gray area. For employers and employees alike, the boundary between expertise and trade secrets remains one of the most important battlegrounds in trade secret law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.