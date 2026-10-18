When A Competitor Lies About Your Product: A Guide To Lanham Act False Advertising Claims

Most companies treat intellectual property enforcement as patents and trademarks. Some of the damage that hits the P&L has nothing to do with copying your product or name. Instead, it is what a competitor says about its product, or about yours.

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What Section 43(a) requires, who can sue, what a court can order, and when a letter beats a lawsuit

Most companies treat intellectual property enforcement as patents and trademarks. Some of the damage that hits the P&L has nothing to do with copying your product or name. Instead, it is what a competitor says about its product, or about yours.

A rival calls a device “clinically proven” when it is not. Packaging implies the blend is mostly the premium ingredient when it is mostly filler. A sales team tells your customers the patent has been invalidated when it has not. Each of those can be false advertising under the Lanham Act. Each can cost sales while a patent case sits off to the side.

This article covers what the claim requires, who can bring it, what a court can order, and when to send a letter, go to a self-regulatory body, or file.

What is a Lanham Act false advertising claim?

The federal cause of action is Section 43(a)(1)(B) of the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1125(a)(1)(B). It reaches anyone who, in commercial advertising or promotion, misrepresents the nature, characteristics, qualities, or geographic origin of their own goods or someone else’s.

Two pieces of that text matter. It covers statements about your product as well as the defendant’s. Disparagement is in the statute. And there is no registration requirement. Unlike a claim under § 1114 on a federally registered mark, the right comes from the conduct.

Courts generally require the plaintiff to show, with modest circuit-to-circuit variation:

a false or misleading statement of fact in commercial advertising or promotion;

that the statement deceived, or tends to deceive, a substantial part of the audience;

that the deception is material; i.e., likely to affect a purchase;

that the goods or services traveled in interstate commerce; and

injury, or likely injury, to the plaintiff.

The distinction that often decides the case is literal falsity versus implied falsity. If the statement is literally false, the plaintiff usually does not need a survey. Falsity carries the deception element. If the words are true but misleading in context, the plaintiff typically has to prove with extrinsic evidence (almost always a consumer survey) that the audience took away the false message. Surveys are expensive. That one fork often tells you whether the claim is worth bringing.

What is not actionable?

Three categories regularly kill otherwise sympathetic facts.

Puffery. Vague, subjective boasting; such as “the finest coffee in town,” “unbeatable performance,” is not a statement of fact. The more specific and measurable the claim, the closer it gets to the line. “Lasts 30% longer” is a different animal from “amazing.”

Non-commercial speech. The statement must appear in “commercial advertising or promotion.” A press interview, an editorial, or a journal article is a harder target than a product page or a sales deck.

The wrong plaintiff. Section 43(a) protects commercial interests, not consumers as such. The person who bought the misdescribed product generally does not have a Lanham Act claim. The competitor who lost the sale may.

Who can sue?

This used to be a circuit-by-circuit mess. The Supreme Court cleaned it up, unanimously, in Lexmark International, Inc. v. Static Control Components, Inc., 572 U.S. 118 (2014). The Court treated the question as who Congress authorized to sue, not as Article III standing.

The test has two parts. The claim must fall within the Lanham Act’s zone of interests; namely, injury to a commercial interest in reputation or sales. And the injury must be proximately caused by the misrepresentations: it has to flow from consumers being deceived, not from some long chain of other events.

There are two consequences here. First, you do not have to be the defendant’s direct competitor. In Lexmark, the plaintiff sold components to cartridge remanufacturers. Lost sales and reputational harm were enough. Second, the complaint must tell a clean causal story: whose purchase was distorted, and how that cost you.

Does FDA or FTC regulation block the claim?

Not by itself, at least for food and beverage labels. In POM Wonderful LLC v. Coca-Cola Co., 573 U.S. 102 (2014), the Court held that a competitor can bring a Lanham Act claim against a food or beverage label that the FDCA also regulates. The statutes sit side by side: the FDCA is about public health, the Lanham Act about commercial harm from unfair competition.

That structure is key in regulated markets, including devices and consumer health products. Meeting a labeling rule is not automatically a defense to a competitor’s false-advertising claim. How far POM Wonderful reaches outside food and beverage depends on the product and the statute. Check the overlap in your industry before either side leans on it.

What can a court order?

The remedies are broad:

Injunctive relief under 15 U.S.C. § 1116. An order to stop the ad. In most of these cases that is the point, because the campaign is still running. The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 added a rebuttable presumption of irreparable harm to § 1116(a): on a finding of a violation for a permanent injunction, or a likelihood of success for a preliminary injunction. That applies to § 1125(a) false-advertising claims, not just registered-mark cases, and it is a better posture than the years after eBay v. MercExchange.

Monetary relief under 15 U.S.C. § 1117. The defendant’s profits, the plaintiff’s damages, and costs. The court may increase actual damages up to three times “according to the circumstances of the case,” but the statute says that sum is compensation, not a penalty. In exceptional cases, the court may award reasonable attorney fees.

Corrective advertising, when the market has already absorbed the false message and a stop order will not unwind it.

Damages are the hard part. Tying a revenue drop to one advertisement is genuinely difficult. That is why the injunction usually drives the strategy.

Should I send a letter, go to the NAD, or sue?

There is a ladder in the false advertising playbook. Jumping to the top is often a waste.

A documented demand letter ends a fair number of these disputes, especially where the claim is literally false and the advertiser has no study behind it. Asking for the substantiation is often enough. Many claims fall apart when someone must produce the paper.

The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs (“NAD”) reviews national advertising claims. It is voluntary and non-binding, and it is faster and cheaper than a lawsuit. Compliance is high. Non-compliance can go to the FTC. For a substantiation fight with nothing else attached, NAD is often a quick and efficient avenue.

Litigation makes sense when the harm is large and still running, when you need an order and the other side will not stop, or when the advertising is one piece of a larger fight that already includes patents, trademarks, or trade secrets. A competitor that copied a feature and told customers your patent was unenforceable belongs in one case, not two.

But there is one caution. Statements about patents need a hard look in both directions. Telling the market that a competitor infringes, or that a competitor’s patent is invalid, can support a false-advertising or unfair-competition claim if the statement is made in bad faith. Before a sales team talks about a patent dispute in the field, someone should review what they intend to say.

Working with counsel

Our practice handles patents, trademarks, and the disputes around them as one relationship, so a false-advertising problem does not require a new team, and it can be read next to whatever patent or trademark exposure sits beside it. My litigation work covers patent and unfair-competition cases in district court, at the ITC, and before the PTAB. I was district-court trial counsel in Octane Fitness. We won on summary judgment before the case reached the Supreme Court, which held that an “exceptional” patent case is one that stands out from others and that the standard of proof is a preponderance of the evidence. Section 1117 has its own exceptional-case fee provision. The same habit applies: the fee-shifting record starts on day one.

If a competitor’s advertising is costing you sales, the first useful question is whether the statement is literally false or only misleading. That answer sets the cost, the evidence, and the leverage. The earlier you decide that, the more options you still have.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.