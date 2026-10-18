The Onion Problem: Four Ways Biopharma Patent Portfolios Lose Their Layers

In a biopharma patent portfolio, layers matter. The core innovation sits at the center, protected by a composition of matter patent. Around it, successive patent families can protect discoveries made during development: new uses, delivery mechanisms, dosage regimens, solutions to adverse effects, formulations, manufacturing processes and methods of commercialization.

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Everyone likes layers. Well, almost everyone.

If you've seen Shrek, you may remember Donkey's objection to onions. Nobody likes onions, he argues. People like parfaits. And, as he points out, parfaits have layers, too.

The distinction is more useful than it sounds.

In a biopharma patent portfolio, layers matter. The core innovation sits at the center, protected by a composition of matter patent. Around it, successive patent families can protect discoveries made during development: new uses, delivery mechanisms, dosage regimens, solutions to adverse effects, formulations, manufacturing processes and methods of commercialization.

But having layers is not the same as having valuable layers.

Portfolio gaps often develop quietly, through decisions made years earlier that seemed reasonable at the time. A claim is drafted around the client's process rather than the competitor's likely approach. A filing happens before the science is ready to support the intended protection. A program advances before its freedom-to-operate (FTO) landscape is understood. Or a development team solves a problem without recognizing the solution as a potentially patentable invention.

Four failure modes recur across pharmaceutical and biologic programs. Each represents a way a potentially valuable layer can be lost. And each points to the same underlying discipline: maintaining a deliberate connection between the people generating scientific findings and the people responsible for protecting them.

1. Drafting Around the Client's Practice Instead of the Competitor's

A patent only creates a meaningful barrier if its claims reach what a competitor would actually do. One of the most common structural weaknesses in a portfolio is a claim set that describes what the client does rather than the territory a competitor would need to enter.

The distinction can be subtle during drafting. A claim reciting the specific conditions of a validated manufacturing process may be appropriately grounded in the client's work. It may also be trivially avoidable. A claim reciting a therapeutic sequence exactly as developed may leave conservative substitutions unaddressed.

In each case, the layer exists on paper. It simply may not do much work.

Pressure-testing claims against both the prior art and the competitive landscape can expose that weakness. The questions are straightforward: Is the claim supported and defensible? Is it drafted broadly enough to matter? And, critically, would a competent competitor, working from the published record and its own development objectives, arrive at something the claim reaches?

That last question requires visibility into what others are developing. It is one reason portfolio strategy depends on search work and competitive intelligence, not drafting judgment alone.

2. Filing Before the Science Is Ready

Filing too late is a familiar patent risk. Filing too early can create a different problem: a priority document that does not adequately support the claims a company ultimately needs.

A provisional application filed before the underlying science is sufficiently developed may force difficult choices later. The original disclosure may not support the full scope of the claims that emerge as the program develops, while waiting for additional data can introduce a later effective filing date. The result can be a layer that is thinner than the underlying innovation warranted.

The pressure to file early is usually organizational as much as scientific. A conference presentation, financing milestone, collaboration or planned disclosure can create a deadline that has little to do with whether the science is ready. Those deadlines are real, but they are often knowable far enough in advance to make the filing decision part of development planning rather than a last-minute exercise.

The objective is not to wait for perfect data. It is to understand what the available science can support, what additional work is likely to change, and what disclosures or competitive activity could affect the timing decision.

3. Building Layers Around a Core That Was Never Clear

Layering assumes the core asset is worth protecting. When freedom to operate is assessed too late, a program can accumulate layers around a candidate that should never have advanced, compromising the value of the entire structure.

Lead optimization is an important point at which to catch this. Searching at that stage serves a different purpose than a later-stage clearance analysis. The search may be deliberately broad, covering compounds with substantial substitution variability or sequences with broadly defined identity. Its purpose is not necessarily to produce a formal opinion. It is to give the business enough information to make an informed decision about which candidates justify further investment.

That distinction matters because the cost of changing direction is highly stage-dependent. Broad early searching across several candidates can provide information while the program still has flexibility. Waiting until substantial investment has been made can make the same information considerably more expensive to act on.

Once clinical proof of concept is established, the calculus changes. An asset with Phase II data may warrant comprehensive global FTO analysis covering the patent landscape from composition of matter or sequence through the various stages of commercialization, particularly as the company begins building the additional layers around the asset.

4. Missing Innovations That Could Become New Layers

The quietest failure mode may be the simplest: research generates potentially patentable subject matter continuously, but nobody stops to evaluate it.

A team focused on a primary endpoint may treat a formulation improvement as housekeeping. A clinical team may regard a revised dosing schedule as protocol refinement. A scientist may see a manufacturing adjustment as an incremental fix. If none of those changes triggers an invention review, the work can be published, presented or incorporated into a development program without anyone making a deliberate decision about patent protection.

That is how a layer disappears without anyone deciding to give it up.

The innovations most easily overlooked may also have significant commercial value: the formulation change that improves tolerability, the dosing schedule that improves adherence, the manufacturing process that solves a difficult production problem or the method of use that emerges from clinical experience.

The solution is not another calendar reminder to submit invention disclosures. It is a recurring review tied to the development program itself. Research leadership, development teams and IP counsel should have defined points at which they ask what has changed since the last review and whether any of those changes create new protectable subject matter.

Keeping the Layers Intact

Each failure mode traces to the same underlying gap: scientific findings and IP consequences are often assessed by different people on different schedules. The connection between them depends on someone thinking to make it.

A more deliberate approach does three things.

It creates regular opportunities to inventory R&D output for innovations that have not yet been evaluated for patentability. It ties IP review to development milestones rather than treating it as a separate calendar-driven exercise. It matches the intensity of patent and FTO analysis to the stage of development: broad, decision-oriented searching while the program still has flexibility; more comprehensive analysis as an asset becomes clinically validated and the commercial stakes increase.

None of this guarantees an outcome. Patent portfolios are tested by examiners, competitors and courts, and the relevant facts vary from one asset to the next.

And maybe Donkey was onto something about parfaits. Layers only create value when you know what's inside them. For a biopharma company, the goal isn't simply to have more layers. It's to recognize the ones that matter, protect them thoughtfully and keep them intact as the program moves forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.