23 December 2025

"The STEM Side Of Patent Law: Inside IP With Christine Hollis" (Podcast)

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm
United States Intellectual Property
Christine Hollis
Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine E. Hollis was featured on the Ordinarily Extraordinary podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about intellectual property law, career pathways, and the people who power innovation.

During the episode, Christine demystifies what IP law is and who it serves, highlighting the critical role that scientists, engineers, and technical professionals play in patent work. She explains how careers as technical specialists, patent agents, and patent attorneys blend creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving, and why a law degree is not required to make a meaningful impact in the field.

Christine also shares her own nonlinear career journey. She offers thoughtful perspectives on building inclusive STEM-to-law pipelines, supporting resilience and mental health in the modern workplace, and fostering connection in a post-pandemic professional environment.

The conversation reflects Marshall Gerstein's longstanding commitment to developing exceptional talent, expanding access to IP careers, and creating an environment where diverse backgrounds and perspectives drive better outcomes for clients and the broader innovation ecosystem.

Check out Christine's episode here or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Christine Hollis
