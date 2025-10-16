ARTICLE
16 October 2025

Teeing Up Trademark Law: U.S. And EU Differences Explained (Video)

In our second episode of our RIPL Effect video/podcast series, Reinhart Shareholder Heidi Thole takes inspiration from the Ryder Cup — a long-standing international golf competition...
Heidi R. Thole
In our second episode of our RIPL Effect video/podcast series, Reinhart Shareholder Heidi Thole takes inspiration from the Ryder Cup — a long-standing international golf competition pitting the U.S. against Europe — to explore a timely comparison of United States and European Union trademark law. She breaks down four key areas of difference:

  • Scope of protection (U.S. federal rights vs. EU-wide coverage)
  • Basis of trademark rights (use-based vs. first-to-file systems)
  • Application process (examiner review vs. owner opposition)
  • Maintenance and renewal (proof of continued use vs. streamlined renewals)

Thole explains the advantages, drawbacks and strategic considerations within each system, providing practical guidance on how to protect and manage trademarks more effectively across jurisdictions.

If you're a business owner, in-house counsel, or brand manager with interests in both U.S. and EU markets, this episode provides valuable context for your trademark strategy.

Authors
Heidi R. Thole
