Don't Cry Over Spilled Lafufus – Why Recording Your IP With Customs Matters

You've heard the name Labubu and have likely seen the wildly popular collectible plush toy. The craze around these dolls is reminiscent of times past...

With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

John Carl "JC" Zwisler’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Media & Information and Retail & Leisure industries Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance, Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

You've heard the name Labubu and have likely seen the wildly popular collectible plush toy. The craze around these dolls is reminiscent of times past when we (or perhaps a family member) all wanted Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Kids, or Troll dolls. This spike in popularity has brought about counterfeit LABUBU toys dubbed “Lafufus.” These spurious goods typically come into the U.S. from other countries. But is there anything that can be done about it?

In August 2025, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport intercepted a shipment falsely labeled as “LED Bulbs.” Inside were over 11,000 counterfeit LABUBU toys. The estimated retail value of the seized goods? Over $500,000.

This seizure is more than just a win for brand protection. It's a wake-up call for creators, companies, and IP owners. It underscores the critical importance of recording IP rights with CBP.

LABUBU toys, created by Pop Mart, have surged in global popularity. With retail prices around $30 and resale values reaching into the thousands, they've become a prime target for counterfeiters. The Lafufus were made with inferior materials and violated federal trademark and copyright laws.

While no arrests were made, the smugglers suffered a significant economic loss as the dolls were destroyed. However, how does CBP know what to look for?

Pop Mart not only registered its LABUBU trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and copyrights in the design of the toys with the United States Copyright Office (Copyright Office), but it also recorded those registrations with CBP. Those recordations assist CBP with recognizing counterfeit products and preventing them from entering the market.

Why IP Holders Should Record with CBP

Recording your trademark or copyright registrations with CBP is a powerful tool in the fight against counterfeiting. Here's why:

1. Proactive Enforcement

CBP officers are trained to identify and seize counterfeit goods but only if they know what to look for. Recording your IP registrations gives CBP important information needed to spot fakes at ports of entry. Once your IP is recorded, CBP can detain, seize, and destroy infringing goods before they enter the U.S. market, preventing dilution of your brand and loss of revenue.

2. Deterrence

Publicized seizures like this Lafufu bust send a strong message to counterfeiters: U.S. brand owners take IP enforcement seriously. This can discourage future attempts to smuggle fake goods.

3. Cost Savings

Stopping counterfeit goods before they enter the market is far more efficient and cost-effective than pursuing legal action afterward.

4. Support for Legal Action

Documentation of seizures can support civil or criminal proceedings against counterfeiters, strengthening your legal position.

How to Record Your IP with CBP

The process is relatively straightforward:

Register your trademark or copyright registrations with the USPTO and Copyright Office.

Submit a recordation application through CBP's Intellectual Property Rights e-Recordation system.

Provide product identification guides to help CBP distinguish genuine products from counterfeits.

Train CBP officers to distinguish between legitimate and dubious goods.

The Lafufu seizure is a textbook example of how effective border enforcement can protect brands and consumers alike. But it only works if IP owners allow for CBP to act on their behalf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.