16 October 2025

"The Intersection Of STEM And Law!"

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

In a recent podcast episode of Hear From A Professional, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis joins host Breanna Ivey for a conversation...
United States Intellectual Property
Christine Hollis
In a recent podcast episode of Hear From A Professional, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis joins host Breanna Ivey for a conversation on what it's like to work at the intersection of IP and law.

Christine's mission to encourage students and STEM professionals to consider careers in IP law is front and center in this episode. She offers a behind-the-scenes look at how technical expertise in science, engineering, and technology plays a crucial role in protecting innovation, and how professionals with STEM backgrounds can find fulfilling careers as patent agents, technology specialists, and more.

Throughout the discussion, Christine debunks common misconceptions about IP law, highlights the collaborative environment at Marshall Gerstein, and shares practical advice for those exploring nontraditional career paths that combine analytical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

Listen to the full episode here or on your favorite podcast platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christine Hollis
Christine Hollis
