"The Intersection Of STEM And Law!"

In a recent podcast episode of Hear From A Professional, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis joins host Breanna Ivey for a conversation on what it's like to work at the intersection of IP and law.

Christine's mission to encourage students and STEM professionals to consider careers in IP law is front and center in this episode. She offers a behind-the-scenes look at how technical expertise in science, engineering, and technology plays a crucial role in protecting innovation, and how professionals with STEM backgrounds can find fulfilling careers as patent agents, technology specialists, and more.

Throughout the discussion, Christine debunks common misconceptions about IP law, highlights the collaborative environment at Marshall Gerstein, and shares practical advice for those exploring nontraditional career paths that combine analytical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

Listen to the full episode here or on your favorite podcast platform.

