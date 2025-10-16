ARTICLE
16 October 2025

The F Word At The Federal Circuit (Podcast)

MB
In this episode, Rich Assmus and Kristine Young explore the Federal Circuit's landmark decision in In re Brunetti, famously known as the "F word case"...
United States Intellectual Property
Richard M. Assmus and Kristine Young
In this episode, Rich Assmus and Kristine Young explore the Federal Circuit's landmark decision in In re Brunetti, famously known as the "F word case" round two. Discover why the court vacated the US Trademark Trial and Appeals Board's refusal, highlighting issues with fuzzy standards and failure to function refusals.

Authors
Photo of Richard M. Assmus
Richard M. Assmus
Photo of Kristine Young
Kristine Young
