FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For December 2025

Below are brief summaries of the agenda items for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC or the Commission) open meeting to be held on December 18, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The summaries below are based on publicly available information in the dockets listed on the FERC agenda at the time of publication. For ease of reference, a link to each lead docket on the meeting agenda has been included. The Commission may decide to remove any items from the meeting agenda at any time.
|Item No.
|Docket No.
|Company
|
Administrative
|A - 1
|AD26-1-000
|Agency Administrative Matters
|A - 2
|AD26-2-000
|Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations
|
Electric
|E - 1
|
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
Allegheny Electric Cooperative, Inc., American Transmission Systems,
Incorporated, Atlantic City Electric
Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric
Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company,
Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., Duke Energy
Kentucky, Inc., East Kentucky Power
Cooperative, Inc., Essential Power Rock
Springs, LLC, Hudson Transmission Partners,
LLC, Jersey Central Power & Light Company,
Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC,
Neptune Regional Transmission System, LLC,
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, PECO
Energy Company, PPL Electric Utilities
Corporation, Potomac Electric Power
Company, Public Service Electric and Gas
Company, Rockland Electric Company, Trans-
Allegheny Interstate Line Company,
Transource West Virginia, LLC, UGI
Utilities, Inc., Monongahela Power Company,
The Potomac Edison Company, Commonwealth
Edison Company, Commonwealth Edison Company of Indiana, Inc., The Dayton Power and
Light Company, AEP Appalachian Transmission
Company, Inc., AEP Indiana Michigan
Transmission Company, Inc. AEP Kentucky
Transmission Company, Inc., AEP Ohio
Transmission Company, Inc., AEP West
Virginia Transmission Company, Inc.,
Appalachian Power Company, Indiana Michigan
Power Company, Kentucky Power Company,
Kingsport Power Company, Ohio Power
Company, Wheeling Power Company, Duquesne
Light Company, Virginia Electric and Power
Company, Linden VFT, LLC, City of
Cleveland, Department of Public Utilities,
Division of Cleveland Public Power, City of
Hamilton, OH, Southern Maryland Electric
Cooperative, Inc., Ohio Valley Electric
Corporation, AMP Transmission, LLC, Silver
Run Electric, LLC, NextEra Energy
Transmission MidAtlantic Indiana, Inc.,
Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc. and Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company
Large Loads Co-Located at Generating Facilities
Constellation Energy Generation, LLC v. PJM (Consolidated) Interconnection, L.L.C.
Between August 2, 2024, and October 25, 2024, FERC issued several notices that it would convene a series of commissioner-led technical conferences to discuss various issues related to the co-location of large loads at generating facilities.
On November 22, 2024, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Constellation) submitted a complaint seeking a Commission ruling that PJM's Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) is unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory because it does not contain rules for interconnected generators to follow when seeking to provide service to fully isolated co-located load.
On February 20, 2025, FERC issued an order finding that PJM's tariff appears to be unjust, unreasonable, unduly discriminatory, or preferential. FERC also instituted a show cause proceeding pursuant to section 206 of the FPA and directed PJM and transmission owners to: (1) show cause as to why PJM's tariff remains just and reasonable, and not unduly discriminatory or preferential without provisions addressing with sufficient clarity or consistency the rates, terms, and conditions of service that apply to co-locations arrangements; or (2) explain what changes to PJM's tariff would remedy identified concerns if FERC were to determine that PJM's tariff has in fact become unjust and unreasonable or unduly discriminatory or preferential, and proceeds to establish a replacement tariff.
Agenda item E-1 may be an order informed by the technical conferences pursuant to FERC's show cause order and/or on Constellation's complaint.
|E - 2
|
Daylight II, LLC
Daylight III, LLC
EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC
On October 15, 2025, Daylight II, LLC, Daylight II-A, LLC, Daylight III, LLC, and EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC (Gen-Tie Entities) requested: (1) waiver of the requirements of sections 41.10 through 41.12 of FERC's regulations; (2) waiver of the requirements of certain parts of FERC's accounting and periodic reporting regulations; and (3) blanket authorization under section 204 of the FPA and part 34 of FERC's regulations for all future issuances of securities and assumptions of liability.
Agenda Item E-2 may be an order on the Gen-Tie Entities' requests.
|E - 3
|
GenOn Energy Management, LLC
Blossburg Power, LLC
Brunot Island Power, LLC
Chalk Point Power, LLC
Chalk Point Steam, LLC
Dickerson Power, LLC
GenOn Bowline, LLC
GenOn California South, LP
GenOn Power Midwest, LP
GenOn REMA, LLC
Gilbert Power, LLC
Hamilton Power, LLC
Heritage Power Marketing, LLC
Hunterstown Power, LLC
Lanyard Power Holdings, LLC
Lanyard Power Marketing, LLC
Morgantown Power, LLC
Morgantown Power, LLC
Mountain Power, LLC
New Castle Power, LLC
Niles Power, LLC
Orrtanna Power, LLC
Portland Power, LLC
Sayreville Power, LLC
Shawnee Power, LLC
Shawville Power, LLC
Titus Power, LLC
Tolna Power, LLC
Warren Generation, LLC
On June 29, 2023, multiple subsidiaries of GenOn Holdings, Inc. (GenOn Holdings) that have market-based rate authority submitted for filing their joint triennial market power update for the Northeast region.
Agenda item E-3 may be an order on GenOn Holdings' joint triennial power update.
|E - 4
|ER26-427-000
|
Ratts 2 Solar LLC
On November 4, 2025, Ratts 2 Solar LLC (Ratts 2 Solar) requested a limited prospective waiver of certain provisions of an Amended and Restated Generator Interconnection Agreement (Amended GIA) between Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Ratts 2 Solar, and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Section 4.4.4 of MISO's Open Access Transmission, Energy, and Operative Reserve Markets Tariff to allow a commercial operating date extension for the Ratts 2 Solar generating project. Ratts 2 Solar asserts that the waiver is necessary to allow it to complete the development of 150 MW solar generation facility located in Knox County, Indiana.
Agenda Item E-4 may be an order on Ratts 2 Solar's request.
|E - 5
|EL24-96-000
|
Sierra Club; Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.; and Sustainable FERC Project
v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
On April 1, 2024, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., and the Sustainable FERC Project (Complainants), filed a complaint against Southwest Power Pool, requesting that the Commission find that SPP's existing tariff provisions and planning criteria protocols governing its accreditation rules for both thermal and renewable resources are unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory and preferential.
Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Complainants' request.
|E - 6
|
Idaho Power Company
On October 31, 2023 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-008 and EL24-62-000), and July 31, 2024 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-009 and EL25-14-000), Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) submitted notices of change in status to report cumulative net increases of Idaho Power's ownership or control with generation capacity or long-term firm purchases in the Idaho Power balancing authority area (BAA). On February 27 and December 5, 2024, the Commission issued an "Order on Updated Market Power Analysis and Notice of Change in Status, Instituting Section 206 Proceeding and Established Refund Effective Date" in the respective dockets following Idaho Power's representation that it passed the pivotal supplier indicative screen but failed the wholesale market share indicative screen in three seasons in the Idaho Power BAA. Such failures established a rebuttable presumption of horizontal market power. Based on this finding, the Commission instituted a proceeding to determine whether Idaho Power may continue to charge market-based rates in the Idaho Power BAA and to establish a refund effective date for the protection of customers while the Commission evaluates Idaho Power's delivered price test analysis. Idaho Power filed responses to Show Cause Order in both dockets showing cause as to why the Commission should not revoke Idaho Power's market-based rate authority in Idaho Power's BAA.
Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Idaho Power's responses.
|E - 7
|
Bear Swamp Power Company LLC
BIF II Safe Harbor Holdings, LLC
BIF III Holtwood LLC
Bishop Hill Energy LLC
Bitter Ridge Wind Farm, LLC
Black Bear Development Holdings, LLC
Black Bear Hydro Partners, LLC
Black Bear SO, LLC
Blue Sky East, LLC
BREG Aggregator LLC
Brookfield Energy Marketing Inc.
Brookfield Energy Marketing LP
Brookfield Energy Marketing US LLC
Brookfield Power Piney & Deep Creek LLC
Brookfield Renewable Energy Marketing US LLC
Brookfield Renewable Trading and Marketing LP
Brookfield White Pine Hydro LLC
Canandaigua Power Partners, LLC
Canandaigua Power Partners II, LLC
Carr Street Generating Station, L.P.
Erie Boulevard Hydropower, L.P.
Erie Wind, LLC
Evergreen Wind Power, LLC
Evergreen Wind Power III, LLC
Evolugen Trading and Marketing LP
Great Lakes Hydro America, LLC
Hawks Nest Hydro LLC
Niagara Wind Power, LLC
Rumford Falls Hydro LLC
Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation
Stetson Holdings, LLC
Stetson Wind II, LLC
TerraForm IWG Acquisition Holdings II, LLC
Vermont Wind, LLC
On December 30, 2022, the Brookfield Companies listed above (Brookfield) submitted an updated market power analysis for the Northeast region and a notice of change in status. The Commission responded with two deficiency notices requesting additional information regarding upstream affiliates. Brookfield responded to the latest deficiency notice on September 4, 2025.
Agenda item E-7 may be an order addressing Brookfield's filings.
|
E - 8
|
Pinelawn Power, LLC
Edgewood Energy, LLC
Jackson Generation, LLC
Equus Power I, L.P.
Shoreham Energy, LLC
Elwood Energy LLC
On June 29, 2023, J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) submitted a triennial market power analysis for the Northeast Region on behalf of multiple sellers.
Agenda item E-8 may be an order on these filings.
|E - 9
|ER21-42-002
|
Tenaska Power Services Co.
On October 7, 2020, Tenaska Power Services Co. (Tenaska), a power marketer, submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification concluding that Tenaska was justified in making the August 2020 spot market sales at the relevant average index price but was not justified in the premiums added to the index price and directed Tenaska to refund the premiums. On June 23, 2022, Tenaska filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties including Shell Energy (see E-10).
Agenda item E-9 may be an order on Tenaska's refunds.
|E - 10
|ER21-57-003
|
Shell Energy North America (US), L.P.
On October 7, 2020, Shell Energy North America (U.S.), L.P. (Shell Energy) submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification, concluding that Shell Energy was justified in making sales at the Palo Verde and Four Corners trading hubs up to the amount of the Palo Verde index price, but failed to justify certain other sales that exceeded the soft price cap and directed refunds as to those sales. Shell Energy filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties, including Tenaska (see E-9).
Agenda item E-10 may be an order on Shell Energy's refunds.
|
Gas
|G - 1
|IS25-634-001
|
Epping Transmission Company, LLC
On August 29, 2025, Flint Hills Resources, LP (Flint Hills) filed a request for rehearing of an order accepting a tariff filing by Epping Transmission Company, LLC (Epping) that proposed a rate increase for delivery of crude oil through Epping's pipeline system. Flint Hills claimed that FERC erred on substantive and procedural grounds in accepting the tariff filing. On September 26, 2025, FERC granted the request for rehearing for the limited purpose of further consideration of the matters raised.
Agenda item G-1 may be a decision on the request for rehearing.
|G - 2
|PR25-53-001
|
Northern Indiana Public Service Company
On September 12, 2025, North Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) submitted a tariff filing to revise its Statement of Operating Conditions, primarily to correct a typographical error in its May 23, 2025, application.
Agenda item G-2 may be an order on NIPSCO's filing.
|G - 3
|PR25-52-001
|
Consumers Energy Company
On September 12, 2025, Consumers Energy Company (Consumers Energy) submitted a tariff filing to amend its Statement of Operating Conditions, which re-ordered certain definitions, revised and removed language in response to FERC's data requests, and added a section on creditworthiness requirements.
Agenda item G-3 may be an order on Consumers Energy's filing.
|G - 4
|
Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC
In PR25-11-000, Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC (Matterhorn) submitted a tariff filing on October 31, 2024; the Commission issued an Order Accepting Statement of Operating Conditions Subject to Conditions on June 2, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed an Expedited Motion of Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC for Stay, or in the Alternative, Waiver, and Waiver of Answer Period.
In PR25-11-001, Matterhorn submitted a Revised Statement of Operating Conditions on July 2, 2025, under protest, in conjunction with a Request for Rehearing of the Order in PR25-11-0012. The Commission denied rehearing on August 4, 2025.
On September 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for review of the June 2 Order and August 4 Denial Notice.
Agenda item G-4 may be an order on Matterhorn's tariff filing.
|G – 5
|OR25-2-000
|
Antero Resources Corporation
On November 12, 2024, Antero Resources Corporation (Antero) filed a Petition for Emergency Relief from "blatantly illegal" invoices issued or anticipated to be issued by Enterprise TE Products Pipeline Company LLC that would retroactively account for the revision of the oil pipeline index. The Petition requests that the Commission direct Enterprise and other pipelines to cease issuance of disputed amounts stemming from the revision of the index during a given time period; clarify that shippers, including Antero, are not required to pay such invoices unless and until the Commission indicates such requirement; and require pipelines to issue refunds of any amounts already paid by shippers.
Agenda item G-5 may be an order on Antero's Petition.
|
Hydro
|H - 1
|P-2246-104
|
Yuba County Water Agency
On July 29, 2025, Yuba County Water Agency (YCWA) submitted a request for temporary variance of the minimum flow requirements at Smartsville Gage in the lower Yuba River from January 1, 2025, through January 15, 2025, at the Yuba River Development Project (YRDP). The minimum flow requirement is 1,000 cfs, and YCWA requests a minimum flow requirement of 700 cfs, a reduction which FERC has approved in past years.
Agenda item H-1 may be an order on YCWA's request.
|H - 2
|P-2561-057
|
Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative
On June 29, 2023, Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative (Sho-Me) filed an application for license surrender in order to decommission the Niangua Hydroelectric Project No. 2561 in Missouri.
Agenda item H-2 may be on order on Sho-Me's application.
|
Certificates
|C - 1
|CP25-205-000
|
Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC
On April 11, 2025, Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (Golden Pass) filed an abbreviated application to amend authorizations previously received from FERC regarding its LNG facilities under construction in Jefferson County, Texas. The request seeks approval to construct and operate an approximately 1.1 mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas supply lateral pipeline at its LNG terminal.
Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Golden Pass's application.
|C - 2
|CP26-6-000
|
West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC
On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU.
Agenda item C-2 may be an order on this application.
|C - 3
|CP26-7-000
|
West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC
On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU.
Agenda item C-3 may be an order on this application.
|C - 4
|CP26-8-000
|
West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC
On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU.
Agenda item C-4 may be an order on this application.
|C - 5
|CP25-60-000
|
Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC
On February 3, 2025, Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (Mountain Valley) filed an application for an order amending Mountain Valley's certificate of public convenience and necessity. Mountain Valley seeks to construct pipeline infrastructure that extends from the terminus of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia to new delivery points in Rockingham County, North Carolina. The amendment would allow Mountain Valley to construct this pipeline, including approximately 31.3 miles of 30-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline, four-meter stations, and other ancillary facilities.
Agenda item C-5 may be an order on this application.
