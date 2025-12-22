ARTICLE
22 December 2025

FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For December 2025

Below are brief summaries of the agenda items for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC or the Commission) open meeting to be held on December 18, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Below are brief summaries of the agenda items for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC or the Commission) open meeting to be held on December 18, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The summaries below are based on publicly available information in the dockets listed on the FERC agenda at the time of publication. For ease of reference, a link to each lead docket on the meeting agenda has been included. The Commission may decide to remove any items from the meeting agenda at any time.

Item No. Docket No. Company

Administrative
A - 1 AD26-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters
A - 2 AD26-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

Electric
E - 1

EL25-49-000

EL25-49-001

AD24-11-000

EL25-20-000

PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

Allegheny Electric Cooperative, Inc., American Transmission Systems,

Incorporated, Atlantic City Electric

Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric

Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company,

Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., Duke Energy

Kentucky, Inc., East Kentucky Power

Cooperative, Inc., Essential Power Rock

Springs, LLC, Hudson Transmission Partners,

LLC, Jersey Central Power & Light Company,

Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC,

Neptune Regional Transmission System, LLC,

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, PECO

Energy Company, PPL Electric Utilities

Corporation, Potomac Electric Power

Company, Public Service Electric and Gas

Company, Rockland Electric Company, Trans-

Allegheny Interstate Line Company,

Transource West Virginia, LLC, UGI

Utilities, Inc., Monongahela Power Company,

The Potomac Edison Company, Commonwealth

Edison Company, Commonwealth Edison Company of Indiana, Inc., The Dayton Power and

Light Company, AEP Appalachian Transmission

Company, Inc., AEP Indiana Michigan

Transmission Company, Inc. AEP Kentucky

Transmission Company, Inc., AEP Ohio

Transmission Company, Inc., AEP West

Virginia Transmission Company, Inc.,

Appalachian Power Company, Indiana Michigan

Power Company, Kentucky Power Company,

Kingsport Power Company, Ohio Power

Company, Wheeling Power Company, Duquesne

Light Company, Virginia Electric and Power

Company, Linden VFT, LLC, City of

Cleveland, Department of Public Utilities,

Division of Cleveland Public Power, City of

Hamilton, OH, Southern Maryland Electric

Cooperative, Inc., Ohio Valley Electric

Corporation, AMP Transmission, LLC, Silver

Run Electric, LLC, NextEra Energy

Transmission MidAtlantic Indiana, Inc.,

Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc. and Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company

Large Loads Co-Located at Generating Facilities

Constellation Energy Generation, LLC v. PJM (Consolidated) Interconnection, L.L.C.

Between August 2, 2024, and October 25, 2024, FERC issued several notices that it would convene a series of commissioner-led technical conferences to discuss various issues related to the co-location of large loads at generating facilities.

On November 22, 2024, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Constellation) submitted a complaint seeking a Commission ruling that PJM's Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) is unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory because it does not contain rules for interconnected generators to follow when seeking to provide service to fully isolated co-located load.

On February 20, 2025, FERC issued an order finding that PJM's tariff appears to be unjust, unreasonable, unduly discriminatory, or preferential. FERC also instituted a show cause proceeding pursuant to section 206 of the FPA and directed PJM and transmission owners to: (1) show cause as to why PJM's tariff remains just and reasonable, and not unduly discriminatory or preferential without provisions addressing with sufficient clarity or consistency the rates, terms, and conditions of service that apply to co-locations arrangements; or (2) explain what changes to PJM's tariff would remedy identified concerns if FERC were to determine that PJM's tariff has in fact become unjust and unreasonable or unduly discriminatory or preferential, and proceeds to establish a replacement tariff.

Agenda item E-1 may be an order informed by the technical conferences pursuant to FERC's show cause order and/or on Constellation's complaint.
E - 2

ER26-173-000

ER26-175-000

ER26-176-000

Daylight II, LLC

Daylight III, LLC

EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC

On October 15, 2025, Daylight II, LLC, Daylight II-A, LLC, Daylight III, LLC, and EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC (Gen-Tie Entities) requested: (1) waiver of the requirements of sections 41.10 through 41.12 of FERC's regulations; (2) waiver of the requirements of certain parts of FERC's accounting and periodic reporting regulations; and (3) blanket authorization under section 204 of the FPA and part 34 of FERC's regulations for all future issuances of securities and assumptions of liability.

Agenda Item E-2 may be an order on the Gen-Tie Entities' requests.
E - 3

ER11-2508-028

ER19-1865-002

ER19-2142-003

ER21-573-003

ER20-1887-002

ER21-574-003

ER19-1411-002

ER19-1415-004

ER19-1417-003

ER19-1414-004

ER19-2143-003

ER19-1866-002

ER19-2148-004

ER19-1867-002

ER21-568-001

ER21-575-003

ER21-577-003

ER21-578-003

ER19-2147-003

ER19-2141-003

ER19-1868-002

ER19-1869-002

ER19-2145-003

ER19-2144-003

ER19-1870-002

ER19-2140-003

ER19-1871-002

ER19-1872-002

ER19-2146-003

GenOn Energy Management, LLC

Blossburg Power, LLC

Brunot Island Power, LLC

Chalk Point Power, LLC

Chalk Point Steam, LLC

Dickerson Power, LLC

GenOn Bowline, LLC

GenOn California South, LP

GenOn Power Midwest, LP

GenOn REMA, LLC

Gilbert Power, LLC

Hamilton Power, LLC

Heritage Power Marketing, LLC

Hunterstown Power, LLC

Lanyard Power Holdings, LLC

Lanyard Power Marketing, LLC

Morgantown Power, LLC

Morgantown Power, LLC

Mountain Power, LLC

New Castle Power, LLC

Niles Power, LLC

Orrtanna Power, LLC

Portland Power, LLC

Sayreville Power, LLC

Shawnee Power, LLC

Shawville Power, LLC

Titus Power, LLC

Tolna Power, LLC

Warren Generation, LLC

On June 29, 2023, multiple subsidiaries of GenOn Holdings, Inc. (GenOn Holdings) that have market-based rate authority submitted for filing their joint triennial market power update for the Northeast region.

Agenda item E-3 may be an order on GenOn Holdings' joint triennial power update.
E - 4 ER26-427-000

Ratts 2 Solar LLC

On November 4, 2025, Ratts 2 Solar LLC (Ratts 2 Solar) requested a limited prospective waiver of certain provisions of an Amended and Restated Generator Interconnection Agreement (Amended GIA) between Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Ratts 2 Solar, and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Section 4.4.4 of MISO's Open Access Transmission, Energy, and Operative Reserve Markets Tariff to allow a commercial operating date extension for the Ratts 2 Solar generating project. Ratts 2 Solar asserts that the waiver is necessary to allow it to complete the development of 150 MW solar generation facility located in Knox County, Indiana.

Agenda Item E-4 may be an order on Ratts 2 Solar's request.
E - 5 EL24-96-000

Sierra Club; Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.; and Sustainable FERC Project

v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., and the Sustainable FERC Project (Complainants), filed a complaint against Southwest Power Pool, requesting that the Commission find that SPP's existing tariff provisions and planning criteria protocols governing its accreditation rules for both thermal and renewable resources are unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory and preferential.

Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Complainants' request.
E - 6

ER10-2126-008

ER10-2126-009

EL24-62-000

EL25-14-000

Idaho Power Company

On October 31, 2023 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-008 and EL24-62-000), and July 31, 2024 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-009 and EL25-14-000), Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) submitted notices of change in status to report cumulative net increases of Idaho Power's ownership or control with generation capacity or long-term firm purchases in the Idaho Power balancing authority area (BAA). On February 27 and December 5, 2024, the Commission issued an "Order on Updated Market Power Analysis and Notice of Change in Status, Instituting Section 206 Proceeding and Established Refund Effective Date" in the respective dockets following Idaho Power's representation that it passed the pivotal supplier indicative screen but failed the wholesale market share indicative screen in three seasons in the Idaho Power BAA. Such failures established a rebuttable presumption of horizontal market power. Based on this finding, the Commission instituted a proceeding to determine whether Idaho Power may continue to charge market-based rates in the Idaho Power BAA and to establish a refund effective date for the protection of customers while the Commission evaluates Idaho Power's delivered price test analysis. Idaho Power filed responses to Show Cause Order in both dockets showing cause as to why the Commission should not revoke Idaho Power's market-based rate authority in Idaho Power's BAA.

Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Idaho Power's responses.
E - 7

ER10-2895-024

ER14-1964-015

ER16-287-010

ER12-161-026

ER20-2028-001

ER13-2143-017

ER10-3167-017

ER13-203-016

ER12-2068-021

ER17-482-009

ER19-1074-009

ER10-1427-003

ER20-1447-005

ER10-2917-024

ER19-1075-009

ER19-1075-009

ER13-1613-017

ER10-2460-022

ER10-2461-023

ER10-2918-025

ER10-2920-025

ER12-682-023

ER10-2463-021

ER11-2201-027

ER22-192-003

ER10-2921-024

ER10-2922-024

ER13-17-021

ER10-2966-024

ER11-2383-020

ER12-1311-021

ER10-2466-022

ER22-1010-002

ER11-4029-021

Bear Swamp Power Company LLC

BIF II Safe Harbor Holdings, LLC

BIF III Holtwood LLC

Bishop Hill Energy LLC

Bitter Ridge Wind Farm, LLC

Black Bear Development Holdings, LLC

Black Bear Hydro Partners, LLC

Black Bear SO, LLC

Blue Sky East, LLC

BREG Aggregator LLC

Brookfield Energy Marketing Inc.

Brookfield Energy Marketing LP

Brookfield Energy Marketing US LLC

Brookfield Power Piney & Deep Creek LLC

Brookfield Renewable Energy Marketing US LLC

Brookfield Renewable Trading and Marketing LP

Brookfield White Pine Hydro LLC

Canandaigua Power Partners, LLC

Canandaigua Power Partners II, LLC

Carr Street Generating Station, L.P.

Erie Boulevard Hydropower, L.P.

Erie Wind, LLC

Evergreen Wind Power, LLC

Evergreen Wind Power III, LLC

Evolugen Trading and Marketing LP

Great Lakes Hydro America, LLC

Hawks Nest Hydro LLC

Niagara Wind Power, LLC

Rumford Falls Hydro LLC

Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation

Stetson Holdings, LLC

Stetson Wind II, LLC

TerraForm IWG Acquisition Holdings II, LLC

Vermont Wind, LLC

On December 30, 2022, the Brookfield Companies listed above (Brookfield) submitted an updated market power analysis for the Northeast region and a notice of change in status. The Commission responded with two deficiency notices requesting additional information regarding upstream affiliates. Brookfield responded to the latest deficiency notice on September 4, 2025.

Agenda item E-7 may be an order addressing Brookfield's filings.

E - 8

ER10-3058-005

ER10-3066-005

ER22-296-002

ER10-3059-005

ER10-3065-005

ER10-2309-007

Pinelawn Power, LLC

Edgewood Energy, LLC

Jackson Generation, LLC

Equus Power I, L.P.

Shoreham Energy, LLC

Elwood Energy LLC

On June 29, 2023, J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) submitted a triennial market power analysis for the Northeast Region on behalf of multiple sellers.

Agenda item E-8 may be an order on these filings.
E - 9 ER21-42-002

Tenaska Power Services Co.

On October 7, 2020, Tenaska Power Services Co. (Tenaska), a power marketer, submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification concluding that Tenaska was justified in making the August 2020 spot market sales at the relevant average index price but was not justified in the premiums added to the index price and directed Tenaska to refund the premiums. On June 23, 2022, Tenaska filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties including Shell Energy (see E-10).

Agenda item E-9 may be an order on Tenaska's refunds.
E - 10 ER21-57-003

Shell Energy North America (US), L.P.

On October 7, 2020, Shell Energy North America (U.S.), L.P. (Shell Energy) submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification, concluding that Shell Energy was justified in making sales at the Palo Verde and Four Corners trading hubs up to the amount of the Palo Verde index price, but failed to justify certain other sales that exceeded the soft price cap and directed refunds as to those sales. Shell Energy filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties, including Tenaska (see E-9).

Agenda item E-10 may be an order on Shell Energy's refunds.

Gas
G - 1 IS25-634-001

Epping Transmission Company, LLC

On August 29, 2025, Flint Hills Resources, LP (Flint Hills) filed a request for rehearing of an order accepting a tariff filing by Epping Transmission Company, LLC (Epping) that proposed a rate increase for delivery of crude oil through Epping's pipeline system. Flint Hills claimed that FERC erred on substantive and procedural grounds in accepting the tariff filing. On September 26, 2025, FERC granted the request for rehearing for the limited purpose of further consideration of the matters raised.

Agenda item G-1 may be a decision on the request for rehearing.
G - 2 PR25-53-001

Northern Indiana Public Service Company

On September 12, 2025, North Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) submitted a tariff filing to revise its Statement of Operating Conditions, primarily to correct a typographical error in its May 23, 2025, application.

Agenda item G-2 may be an order on NIPSCO's filing.
G - 3 PR25-52-001

Consumers Energy Company

On September 12, 2025, Consumers Energy Company (Consumers Energy) submitted a tariff filing to amend its Statement of Operating Conditions, which re-ordered certain definitions, revised and removed language in response to FERC's data requests, and added a section on creditworthiness requirements.

Agenda item G-3 may be an order on Consumers Energy's filing.
G - 4

PR25-11-002

PR25-11-001

PR25-11-000

Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC

In PR25-11-000, Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC (Matterhorn) submitted a tariff filing on October 31, 2024; the Commission issued an Order Accepting Statement of Operating Conditions Subject to Conditions on June 2, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed an Expedited Motion of Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC for Stay, or in the Alternative, Waiver, and Waiver of Answer Period.

In PR25-11-001, Matterhorn submitted a Revised Statement of Operating Conditions on July 2, 2025, under protest, in conjunction with a Request for Rehearing of the Order in PR25-11-0012. The Commission denied rehearing on August 4, 2025.

On September 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for review of the June 2 Order and August 4 Denial Notice.

Agenda item G-4 may be an order on Matterhorn's tariff filing.
G – 5 OR25-2-000

Antero Resources Corporation

On November 12, 2024, Antero Resources Corporation (Antero) filed a Petition for Emergency Relief from "blatantly illegal" invoices issued or anticipated to be issued by Enterprise TE Products Pipeline Company LLC that would retroactively account for the revision of the oil pipeline index. The Petition requests that the Commission direct Enterprise and other pipelines to cease issuance of disputed amounts stemming from the revision of the index during a given time period; clarify that shippers, including Antero, are not required to pay such invoices unless and until the Commission indicates such requirement; and require pipelines to issue refunds of any amounts already paid by shippers.

Agenda item G-5 may be an order on Antero's Petition.

Hydro
H - 1 P-2246-104

Yuba County Water Agency

On July 29, 2025, Yuba County Water Agency (YCWA) submitted a request for temporary variance of the minimum flow requirements at Smartsville Gage in the lower Yuba River from January 1, 2025, through January 15, 2025, at the Yuba River Development Project (YRDP). The minimum flow requirement is 1,000 cfs, and YCWA requests a minimum flow requirement of 700 cfs, a reduction which FERC has approved in past years.

Agenda item H-1 may be an order on YCWA's request.
H - 2 P-2561-057

Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative

On June 29, 2023, Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative (Sho-Me) filed an application for license surrender in order to decommission the Niangua Hydroelectric Project No. 2561 in Missouri.

Agenda item H-2 may be on order on Sho-Me's application.

Certificates
C - 1 CP25-205-000

Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC

On April 11, 2025, Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (Golden Pass) filed an abbreviated application to amend authorizations previously received from FERC regarding its LNG facilities under construction in Jefferson County, Texas. The request seeks approval to construct and operate an approximately 1.1 mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas supply lateral pipeline at its LNG terminal.

Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Golden Pass's application.
C - 2 CP26-6-000

West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC

On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU.

Agenda item C-2 may be an order on this application.
C - 3 CP26-7-000

West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC

Agenda item C-3 may be an order on this application.
C - 4 CP26-8-000

West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC

Agenda item C-4 may be an order on this application.
C - 5 CP25-60-000

Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC

On February 3, 2025, Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (Mountain Valley) filed an application for an order amending Mountain Valley's certificate of public convenience and necessity. Mountain Valley seeks to construct pipeline infrastructure that extends from the terminus of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia to new delivery points in Rockingham County, North Carolina. The amendment would allow Mountain Valley to construct this pipeline, including approximately 31.3 miles of 30-inch-diameter natural gas pipeline, four-meter stations, and other ancillary facilities.

Agenda item C-5 may be an order on this application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

