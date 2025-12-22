FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For December 2025

Administrative

A - 1 AD26-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A - 2 AD26-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

Electric

E - 1 EL25-49-000 EL25-49-001 AD24-11-000 EL25-20-000 PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. Allegheny Electric Cooperative, Inc., American Transmission Systems, Incorporated, Atlantic City Electric Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, Duke Energy Ohio, Inc., Duke Energy Kentucky, Inc., East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc., Essential Power Rock Springs, LLC, Hudson Transmission Partners, LLC, Jersey Central Power & Light Company, Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC, Neptune Regional Transmission System, LLC, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, PECO Energy Company, PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, Potomac Electric Power Company, Public Service Electric and Gas Company, Rockland Electric Company, Trans- Allegheny Interstate Line Company, Transource West Virginia, LLC, UGI Utilities, Inc., Monongahela Power Company, The Potomac Edison Company, Commonwealth Edison Company, Commonwealth Edison Company of Indiana, Inc., The Dayton Power and Light Company, AEP Appalachian Transmission Company, Inc., AEP Indiana Michigan Transmission Company, Inc. AEP Kentucky Transmission Company, Inc., AEP Ohio Transmission Company, Inc., AEP West Virginia Transmission Company, Inc., Appalachian Power Company, Indiana Michigan Power Company, Kentucky Power Company, Kingsport Power Company, Ohio Power Company, Wheeling Power Company, Duquesne Light Company, Virginia Electric and Power Company, Linden VFT, LLC, City of Cleveland, Department of Public Utilities, Division of Cleveland Public Power, City of Hamilton, OH, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc., Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, AMP Transmission, LLC, Silver Run Electric, LLC, NextEra Energy Transmission MidAtlantic Indiana, Inc., Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc. and Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company Large Loads Co-Located at Generating Facilities Constellation Energy Generation, LLC v. PJM (Consolidated) Interconnection, L.L.C. Between August 2, 2024, and October 25, 2024, FERC issued several notices that it would convene a series of commissioner-led technical conferences to discuss various issues related to the co-location of large loads at generating facilities. On November 22, 2024, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Constellation) submitted a complaint seeking a Commission ruling that PJM's Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) is unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory because it does not contain rules for interconnected generators to follow when seeking to provide service to fully isolated co-located load. On February 20, 2025, FERC issued an order finding that PJM's tariff appears to be unjust, unreasonable, unduly discriminatory, or preferential. FERC also instituted a show cause proceeding pursuant to section 206 of the FPA and directed PJM and transmission owners to: (1) show cause as to why PJM's tariff remains just and reasonable, and not unduly discriminatory or preferential without provisions addressing with sufficient clarity or consistency the rates, terms, and conditions of service that apply to co-locations arrangements; or (2) explain what changes to PJM's tariff would remedy identified concerns if FERC were to determine that PJM's tariff has in fact become unjust and unreasonable or unduly discriminatory or preferential, and proceeds to establish a replacement tariff. Agenda item E-1 may be an order informed by the technical conferences pursuant to FERC's show cause order and/or on Constellation's complaint.

E - 2 ER26-173-000 ER26-175-000 ER26-176-000 Daylight II, LLC Daylight III, LLC EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC On October 15, 2025, Daylight II, LLC, Daylight II-A, LLC, Daylight III, LLC, and EdSan MV Holding Company C, LLC (Gen-Tie Entities) requested: (1) waiver of the requirements of sections 41.10 through 41.12 of FERC's regulations; (2) waiver of the requirements of certain parts of FERC's accounting and periodic reporting regulations; and (3) blanket authorization under section 204 of the FPA and part 34 of FERC's regulations for all future issuances of securities and assumptions of liability. Agenda Item E-2 may be an order on the Gen-Tie Entities' requests.

E - 3 ER11-2508-028 ER19-1865-002 ER19-2142-003 ER21-573-003 ER20-1887-002 ER21-574-003 ER19-1411-002 ER19-1415-004 ER19-1417-003 ER19-1414-004 ER19-2143-003 ER19-1866-002 ER19-2148-004 ER19-1867-002 ER21-568-001 ER21-575-003 ER21-577-003 ER21-578-003 ER19-2147-003 ER19-2141-003 ER19-1868-002 ER19-1869-002 ER19-2145-003 ER19-2144-003 ER19-1870-002 ER19-2140-003 ER19-1871-002 ER19-1872-002 ER19-2146-003 GenOn Energy Management, LLC Blossburg Power, LLC Brunot Island Power, LLC Chalk Point Power, LLC Chalk Point Steam, LLC Dickerson Power, LLC GenOn Bowline, LLC GenOn California South, LP GenOn Power Midwest, LP GenOn REMA, LLC Gilbert Power, LLC Hamilton Power, LLC Heritage Power Marketing, LLC Hunterstown Power, LLC Lanyard Power Holdings, LLC Lanyard Power Marketing, LLC Morgantown Power, LLC Morgantown Power, LLC Mountain Power, LLC New Castle Power, LLC Niles Power, LLC Orrtanna Power, LLC Portland Power, LLC Sayreville Power, LLC Shawnee Power, LLC Shawville Power, LLC Titus Power, LLC Tolna Power, LLC Warren Generation, LLC On June 29, 2023, multiple subsidiaries of GenOn Holdings, Inc. (GenOn Holdings) that have market-based rate authority submitted for filing their joint triennial market power update for the Northeast region. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on GenOn Holdings' joint triennial power update.

E - 4 ER26-427-000 Ratts 2 Solar LLC On November 4, 2025, Ratts 2 Solar LLC (Ratts 2 Solar) requested a limited prospective waiver of certain provisions of an Amended and Restated Generator Interconnection Agreement (Amended GIA) between Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Ratts 2 Solar, and Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Section 4.4.4 of MISO's Open Access Transmission, Energy, and Operative Reserve Markets Tariff to allow a commercial operating date extension for the Ratts 2 Solar generating project. Ratts 2 Solar asserts that the waiver is necessary to allow it to complete the development of 150 MW solar generation facility located in Knox County, Indiana. Agenda Item E-4 may be an order on Ratts 2 Solar's request.

E - 5 EL24-96-000 Sierra Club; Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.; and Sustainable FERC Project v. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On April 1, 2024, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., and the Sustainable FERC Project (Complainants), filed a complaint against Southwest Power Pool, requesting that the Commission find that SPP's existing tariff provisions and planning criteria protocols governing its accreditation rules for both thermal and renewable resources are unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory and preferential. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Complainants' request.

E - 6 ER10-2126-008 ER10-2126-009 EL24-62-000 EL25-14-000 Idaho Power Company On October 31, 2023 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-008 and EL24-62-000), and July 31, 2024 (Docket Nos. ER10-2126-009 and EL25-14-000), Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) submitted notices of change in status to report cumulative net increases of Idaho Power's ownership or control with generation capacity or long-term firm purchases in the Idaho Power balancing authority area (BAA). On February 27 and December 5, 2024, the Commission issued an "Order on Updated Market Power Analysis and Notice of Change in Status, Instituting Section 206 Proceeding and Established Refund Effective Date" in the respective dockets following Idaho Power's representation that it passed the pivotal supplier indicative screen but failed the wholesale market share indicative screen in three seasons in the Idaho Power BAA. Such failures established a rebuttable presumption of horizontal market power. Based on this finding, the Commission instituted a proceeding to determine whether Idaho Power may continue to charge market-based rates in the Idaho Power BAA and to establish a refund effective date for the protection of customers while the Commission evaluates Idaho Power's delivered price test analysis. Idaho Power filed responses to Show Cause Order in both dockets showing cause as to why the Commission should not revoke Idaho Power's market-based rate authority in Idaho Power's BAA. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Idaho Power's responses.

E - 7 ER10-2895-024 ER14-1964-015 ER16-287-010 ER12-161-026 ER20-2028-001 ER13-2143-017 ER10-3167-017 ER13-203-016 ER12-2068-021 ER17-482-009 ER19-1074-009 ER10-1427-003 ER20-1447-005 ER10-2917-024 ER19-1075-009 ER19-1075-009 ER13-1613-017 ER10-2460-022 ER10-2461-023 ER10-2918-025 ER10-2920-025 ER12-682-023 ER10-2463-021 ER11-2201-027 ER22-192-003 ER10-2921-024 ER10-2922-024 ER13-17-021 ER10-2966-024 ER11-2383-020 ER12-1311-021 ER10-2466-022 ER22-1010-002 ER11-4029-021 Bear Swamp Power Company LLC BIF II Safe Harbor Holdings, LLC BIF III Holtwood LLC Bishop Hill Energy LLC Bitter Ridge Wind Farm, LLC Black Bear Development Holdings, LLC Black Bear Hydro Partners, LLC Black Bear SO, LLC Blue Sky East, LLC BREG Aggregator LLC Brookfield Energy Marketing Inc. Brookfield Energy Marketing LP Brookfield Energy Marketing US LLC Brookfield Power Piney & Deep Creek LLC Brookfield Renewable Energy Marketing US LLC Brookfield Renewable Trading and Marketing LP Brookfield White Pine Hydro LLC Canandaigua Power Partners, LLC Canandaigua Power Partners II, LLC Carr Street Generating Station, L.P. Erie Boulevard Hydropower, L.P. Erie Wind, LLC Evergreen Wind Power, LLC Evergreen Wind Power III, LLC Evolugen Trading and Marketing LP Great Lakes Hydro America, LLC Hawks Nest Hydro LLC Niagara Wind Power, LLC Rumford Falls Hydro LLC Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation Stetson Holdings, LLC Stetson Wind II, LLC TerraForm IWG Acquisition Holdings II, LLC Vermont Wind, LLC On December 30, 2022, the Brookfield Companies listed above (Brookfield) submitted an updated market power analysis for the Northeast region and a notice of change in status. The Commission responded with two deficiency notices requesting additional information regarding upstream affiliates. Brookfield responded to the latest deficiency notice on September 4, 2025. Agenda item E-7 may be an order addressing Brookfield's filings.

E - 8 ER10-3058-005 ER10-3066-005 ER22-296-002 ER10-3059-005 ER10-3065-005 ER10-2309-007 Pinelawn Power, LLC Edgewood Energy, LLC Jackson Generation, LLC Equus Power I, L.P. Shoreham Energy, LLC Elwood Energy LLC On June 29, 2023, J-POWER North America Holdings Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) submitted a triennial market power analysis for the Northeast Region on behalf of multiple sellers. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on these filings.

E - 9 ER21-42-002 Tenaska Power Services Co. On October 7, 2020, Tenaska Power Services Co. (Tenaska), a power marketer, submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification concluding that Tenaska was justified in making the August 2020 spot market sales at the relevant average index price but was not justified in the premiums added to the index price and directed Tenaska to refund the premiums. On June 23, 2022, Tenaska filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties including Shell Energy (see E-10). Agenda item E-9 may be an order on Tenaska's refunds.

E - 10 ER21-57-003 Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. On October 7, 2020, Shell Energy North America (U.S.), L.P. (Shell Energy) submitted a justification for spot sales in the Western Electric Coordinating Council (WECC) region exceeding the "soft cap" of $1,000/MWh during August 2020. On April 22, 2022, the Commission issued an order on the justification, concluding that Shell Energy was justified in making sales at the Palo Verde and Four Corners trading hubs up to the amount of the Palo Verde index price, but failed to justify certain other sales that exceeded the soft price cap and directed refunds as to those sales. Shell Energy filed a Petition for Review in the D.C. Circuit, alongside other similarly situated parties, including Tenaska (see E-9). Agenda item E-10 may be an order on Shell Energy's refunds.

Gas

G - 1 IS25-634-001 Epping Transmission Company, LLC On August 29, 2025, Flint Hills Resources, LP (Flint Hills) filed a request for rehearing of an order accepting a tariff filing by Epping Transmission Company, LLC (Epping) that proposed a rate increase for delivery of crude oil through Epping's pipeline system. Flint Hills claimed that FERC erred on substantive and procedural grounds in accepting the tariff filing. On September 26, 2025, FERC granted the request for rehearing for the limited purpose of further consideration of the matters raised. Agenda item G-1 may be a decision on the request for rehearing.

G - 2 PR25-53-001 Northern Indiana Public Service Company On September 12, 2025, North Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) submitted a tariff filing to revise its Statement of Operating Conditions, primarily to correct a typographical error in its May 23, 2025, application. Agenda item G-2 may be an order on NIPSCO's filing.

G - 3 PR25-52-001 Consumers Energy Company On September 12, 2025, Consumers Energy Company (Consumers Energy) submitted a tariff filing to amend its Statement of Operating Conditions, which re-ordered certain definitions, revised and removed language in response to FERC's data requests, and added a section on creditworthiness requirements. Agenda item G-3 may be an order on Consumers Energy's filing.

G - 4 PR25-11-002 PR25-11-001 PR25-11-000 Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC In PR25-11-000, Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC (Matterhorn) submitted a tariff filing on October 31, 2024; the Commission issued an Order Accepting Statement of Operating Conditions Subject to Conditions on June 2, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed an Expedited Motion of Matterhorn Express Pipeline, LLC for Stay, or in the Alternative, Waiver, and Waiver of Answer Period. In PR25-11-001, Matterhorn submitted a Revised Statement of Operating Conditions on July 2, 2025, under protest, in conjunction with a Request for Rehearing of the Order in PR25-11-0012. The Commission denied rehearing on August 4, 2025. On September 11, 2025, Matterhorn filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for review of the June 2 Order and August 4 Denial Notice. Agenda item G-4 may be an order on Matterhorn's tariff filing.

G – 5 OR25-2-000 Antero Resources Corporation On November 12, 2024, Antero Resources Corporation (Antero) filed a Petition for Emergency Relief from "blatantly illegal" invoices issued or anticipated to be issued by Enterprise TE Products Pipeline Company LLC that would retroactively account for the revision of the oil pipeline index. The Petition requests that the Commission direct Enterprise and other pipelines to cease issuance of disputed amounts stemming from the revision of the index during a given time period; clarify that shippers, including Antero, are not required to pay such invoices unless and until the Commission indicates such requirement; and require pipelines to issue refunds of any amounts already paid by shippers. Agenda item G-5 may be an order on Antero's Petition.

Hydro

H - 1 P-2246-104 Yuba County Water Agency On July 29, 2025, Yuba County Water Agency (YCWA) submitted a request for temporary variance of the minimum flow requirements at Smartsville Gage in the lower Yuba River from January 1, 2025, through January 15, 2025, at the Yuba River Development Project (YRDP). The minimum flow requirement is 1,000 cfs, and YCWA requests a minimum flow requirement of 700 cfs, a reduction which FERC has approved in past years. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on YCWA's request.

H - 2 P-2561-057 Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative On June 29, 2023, Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative (Sho-Me) filed an application for license surrender in order to decommission the Niangua Hydroelectric Project No. 2561 in Missouri. Agenda item H-2 may be on order on Sho-Me's application.

Certificates

C - 1 CP25-205-000 Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC On April 11, 2025, Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (Golden Pass) filed an abbreviated application to amend authorizations previously received from FERC regarding its LNG facilities under construction in Jefferson County, Texas. The request seeks approval to construct and operate an approximately 1.1 mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas supply lateral pipeline at its LNG terminal. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Golden Pass's application.

C - 2 CP26-6-000 West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on this application.

C - 3 CP26-7-000 West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU. Agenda item C-3 may be an order on this application.

C - 4 CP26-8-000 West Texas Gas Utility, LLC and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC On October 10, 2025, West Texas Gas Utility, LLC (WTGU) and Texas Pipeline Exports, LLC (Texas Exports) filed an application to transfer to Texas Exports the Natural Gas Act Section 3 authorization and Presidential Permit previously issued to WTGU. Agenda item C-4 may be an order on this application.