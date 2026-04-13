European Chemicals: Navigating A Prolonged Period Of Distress

The European chemicals industry has entered a sustained period of pressure characterised by excess global capacity, subdued end‑market demand, structurally higher energy and compliance costs relative to the US and Asia, and a challenging refinancing backdrop—conditions that are unlikely to ease materially before the end of the decade.

Mayer Brown's Global Chemical Industry Group, including members of our market-leading Restructuring team, have broad experience advising chemical companies and financial institutions invested in the chemical sector through periods of financial stress and operational transition. Whether a client is managing supply chain disruption, exploring out-of-court restructuring options, or facing formal insolvency proceedings, our Restructuring lawyers work alongside industry-focused colleagues to develop practical, commercially grounded solutions to the challenges facing the European chemical industry.

What is driving the stress?

Global overcapacity—particularly in basic petrochemicals—has depressed operating rates with margins negative in some places and, with further capacity still coming online, this is not likely to change soon.

Downstream demand remains tepid, with Eurozone manufacturing only showing a modest and gradual recovery into 2026-2027. Key end-user sectors such as industrials and construction are themselves under pressure, likely muting demand.

Against this weakened demand backdrop, European producers are often operating from old facilities (sometimes 50+ years) which require ongoing and often extensive capex investment to remain efficient and to meet industry standards—this is often in sharp contrast to much more modern operations, particularly in Asia. Europeans also face a structural energy cost disadvantage—these costs can be several times higher than in the US and Asia—compounded by stringent environmental compliance costs that many importers into Europe do not bear. The pain is most acute in energy‑intensive and easily tradable chemicals such as titanium dioxide, isocyanates and certain polyamides, where import competition is strongest and restructurings and insolvencies are already being seen.

Given the macro global issues such as tariffs and protectionism, as well as the geopolitical instability with varying levels of unrest in the Middle East and Latin America and the war in Ukraine, this stress is only intensifying and is unlikely to improve in the short term. The war in Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz - through which large volumes of chemicals pass - will have a significant impact: even with a swift resolution, the expectation is that the industry fallout from the closure of the Strait will be felt for many months, especially given the likelihood that shipments of oil will be prioritized over other commodities.

The looming refinancing wall

More than €200 billion of listed European chemicals debt is outstanding, with around two‑thirds maturing by end‑2029, well before any meaningful market recovery. Refinancings for some will be challenging with lenders likely being speculative on who they lend to. Refinancings will occur in a market increasingly cautious on chemicals valuations, with lenders and capital markets demanding higher pricing and tighter terms, and increased scrutiny of a borrower's market position and asset quality along the value chain. Private equity remains an alternative financing source, but they will be highly selective, given their strong cashflow focus.

How management teams should respond

Across the sector, companies should prioritise liquidity and cost-cutting actions to extend cash runway and stabilise performance. Quick return measures include procurement resets, plant operating efficiencies, improving logistics and strict control of spend, alongside working capital discipline to accelerate receivables and align inventories to demand. Boards should reassess any planned capex and R&D, potentially pausing or sequencing projects to conserve cash, while exploring asset disposals (albeit this will be challenging when valuations are low), partnerships and changes to their footprint. Nevertheless, cost and cash measures alone are rarely sufficient where demand remains soft and utilisation low: absent a sharp volume and margin rebound, many will require right‑sizing of their debt, new‑money solutions and asset sales or footprint rationalisation to reduce cash burn.

In that context, early, transparent engagement with lenders and other stakeholders—supported by a realistic business plan—is critical to secure waivers, amend‑and‑extend solutions, or to execute more comprehensive balance‑sheet restructuring where needed. Experience suggests that those who recognise the need to act early, maintain laser‑focused liquidity management, and present credible strategic resets are better placed to navigate the cycle.

Even if your own business looks set to weather the storm, diligent boards should be focused on supply chain pressure and have contingency plans ready in case there should be failure at any critical point of the supply chain: understanding your contractual arrangements, rights and remedies in advance and tracking key counterparts can significantly improve outcomes when things go wrong as time is often of the essence to mitigate downside risk.

Outlook and takeaway

It appears that the sector faces a long slog rather than a sharp inflection: capacity rationalisation, modest demand recovery and cost control will take time to restore healthy utilisation and margins in Europe. It is critical for companies to take decisive early action, formulate credible plans and engage in constructive creditor engagement to align on restructuring options before looming maturities or other creditor actions force companies into sub‑optimal outcomes. In this cycle, decisive action and transparency with stakeholders are likely to be the key differentiators of value preservation.

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