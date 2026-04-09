Q&A: Mayer Brown's Meaghan Connors

The Houston-based lawyer recently represented Mesabi Metallics in two major financing deals worth $670 million, to complete a plant that can produce direct-reduction-grade iron ore pellets — a growing segment of US steel production. She also led Mitsubishi’s $600 million stake in in Hudbay’s Copper World project. Here, Connors shares her thoughts on government investment in mining, permitting changes, and doing deal work from Texas.

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The Trump administration’s push to secure the country’s critical mineral supply chain has meant a flurry of work for the small group of lawyers who specialize in financing these projects, like Mayer Brown’s Meaghan Connors.

The Houston-based lawyer recently represented Mesabi Metallics in two major financing deals worth $670 million, to complete a plant that can produce direct-reduction-grade iron ore pellets — a growing segment of US steel production. She also led Mitsubishi’s $600 million stake in in Hudbay’s Copper World project. Here, Connors shares her thoughts on government investment in mining, permitting changes, and doing deal work from Texas.

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